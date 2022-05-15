Jason Kidd on Suns before Game 7: They're the best team in the league

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie looks like he’s having fun, and that’s what Jason Kidd wanted. – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I trust my guys.” Jason Kidd going into Game 7. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs pic.twitter.com/8pHAIT1vL57:25 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on his message pregame to the Mavericks: “Play hard. Have fun. Enjoy it. You’re never guaranteed to come back, you’re never guaranteed to play in a Game 7 in your career. Just enjoy the moment.” – 7:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on not micro-managing, even in Game 7: “There’s nothing to get tight about. I trust my guys. … We’ve talked about it all season. The previous coach would take timeouts right away on a 2-0 run or a 4-0 run. I want my guys to work through it, and this is no different.” – 6:59 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Huge difference in moods before Game 7 in Phoenix. Jason Kidd wants his players to be loose. Monty Williams definitely taking a serious tone. Both appropriate considering the expectations – 6:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jason Kidd, Chewbacca and C-3PO setting the table for Game 7 here in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/BsWKDtiHPl6:43 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Interesting comments from Jason Kidd when asked whether he’ll coach tonight’s game differently because it’s a Game 7. pic.twitter.com/PLM5FOZe086:39 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“They’re the best team in the league. We are in a position to make them work for it,” said Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd about the Game 7 vs Phoenix. – 6:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“They’re the best team in the league, and we’re just trying to make ’em work for it.” – Jason Kidd on Game 7 against the Suns – 6:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd has been wearing assorted hats that are emblazoned with the 2011 champions logo. Very cool touch. pic.twitter.com/GtKuq4rM4i12:05 AM

