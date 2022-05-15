Jonathan Isaac addresses refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Jonathan Isaac, sidelined since tearing his left ACL in the 2020 NBA bubble, resurfaced as a speaker in the Myrtle Beach of the ReAwaken America Tour by Clay Clark. “Viewing it, it seemed forced. It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it,” he mentioned explaining once more his decision to refuse the vaccine against COVID-19, “I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it. That is why I decided to be the only player on my team to not get vaccinated.”
Source: EuroHoops.net
Isaac, 24, had also gained attention in the NBA bubble for the 2020 Playoffs. He was the only player refusing to kneel in a demonstration of solidarity after the murder of George Floyd. He even wrote a book titled “Why I Stand” to explain his decision. Appearing in a tour labeled as pro-Trump and encouraging extreme conspiracy theories can be considered part of the book promotion and marketing. -via EuroHoops.net / May 15, 2022
