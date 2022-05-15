Karl-Anthony Towns got procedures on both knees, left ankle, left wrist and right finger

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns underwent stem cell treatment, platelet-rich plasma injections on knee, wrist, ankle and finger injuries on Friday, sources told ESPN. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:53 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Sending prayers to all the families affected by the Buffalo shooting and having to deal with this unspeakable and atrocious attack. The world is becoming a scarier and scarier place, especially for Black people. – 8:09 PM
Towns played through his injuries during the Timberwolves’ run to the Western Conference playoffs, and decided to get these treatments in the offseason with the hopes of avoiding surgery and making a full recovery by training camp. Towns, according to sources, was dealing with pain in both knees, especially his right knee, which he wore a sleeve on during the playoffs. He also had a cyst in his left ankle, a subluxated left wrist with ligament damage and an aggravated joint on the middle finger of his right, shooting hand. -via ESPN / May 15, 2022
Darren Wolfson: Told just some “maintenance things” to clean up with Karl-Anthony Towns. He played through a good amount all season long. -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / May 15, 2022
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns is IN tonight against Phoenix -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / March 23, 2022
