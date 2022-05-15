Karl-Anthony Towns had knee surgery to clean up some 'maintenance things'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns underwent stem cell treatment, platelet-rich plasma injections on knee, wrist, ankle and finger injuries on Friday, sources told ESPN. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:53 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Sending prayers to all the families affected by the Buffalo shooting and having to deal with this unspeakable and atrocious attack. The world is becoming a scarier and scarier place, especially for Black people. – 8:09 PM
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns is IN tonight against Phoenix -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / March 23, 2022
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable to play on Monday in Dallas. He’s dealing with a right forearm contusion he suffered Monday in San Antonio. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / March 20, 2022
