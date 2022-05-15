Kyle Lowry does not practice, status for Game 1 of East Finals unclear

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, 55 hours from start of Eastern Conference Finals, including a Lowry update; a change for Herro; more remarkable Strus/Vincent feats; Spo on watching today’s game. And Spo explains the Twitter mystery: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry (hamstring) did not practice today. His status for the upcoming series remains unclear. – 12:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry did not practice today but was here. Doesn’t bode well for Tuesday. – 12:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is playing Kyle Lowry off the bench in his return a viable Heat option? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Udonis Haslem getting NHL playoff chills from Panthers. How Mr. 305 found a special connection with South Florida’s other playoff success story, including a bond with deeper meaning. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Trophies, Chalmers, Beasley, Lowry, more. – 9:02 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
A brand new In Street Clothes Podcast is up in time for the weekend. @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown the latest NBA injuries including Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/1frf9g… – 7:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are in the Eastern Conference Finals with these 3 point shooting numbers in the playoffs:
Herro- 27%
Vincent- 28%
Oladipo- 27%
Lowry- 21%
Strus- 35%
Martin- 17%
PJ Tucker deserves a lot of credit for shooting 48%, but this speaks to what Jimmy Butler has been doing – 6:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
How would you rank the remaining point guards in the playoffs? Legit curious about the answers.
Jrue Holiday
Marcus Smart
Steph Curry
Ja Morant (hurt but whatever)
Chris Paul
Luka Doncic
Kyle Lowry – 4:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Miami Heat won a series in which they shot 29.8% on 3s and went 0-2 with Kyle Lowry in the lineup – 10:39 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Same story as it has been all year for the Heat. Players go out, others step up. Kyle Lowry sidelined, another strong Gabe Vincent game. Duncan Robinson still benched, Max Strus with 20/11/5 in a closeout game. Miami’s ability to find and develop talent is unmatched. – 9:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Heat will enter the Eastern Conference Finals with a rest advantage. That’s going to be really meaningful considering Lowry’s injury and the physicality of Bucks-Celtics.
But man… going from Philly’s defense to Boston’s or Milwaukee’s is a serious jump. – 9:42 PM
The Heat will enter the Eastern Conference Finals with a rest advantage. That’s going to be really meaningful considering Lowry’s injury and the physicality of Bucks-Celtics.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on Riley: “Pat is a visionary. He’s a force of nature. … He has reinvented how we do it and how we put together teams over and over again depending on the era.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Victor Oladipo settles into consistent bench role … and coach Kyle Lowry? – 6:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent again getting the start in place of the injured Kyle Lowry, as you would expect. – 6:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The usual non-Lowry starters for the Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 6:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All of the Heat questionable players are good to go. So only Lowry out. – 5:32 PM
