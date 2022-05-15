Luka Doncic has monster first half against Suns

Dave McMenamin: Luca Doncic 27 pts. Phoenix Suns 27 pts. Dallas leads by 30. Stunning first half here in Phoenix. A Game 7 meltdown in the making for the NBA’s No. 1 seed.
Source: Twitter @mcten
Source: Twitter @mcten
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: “You can’t get this smile off my face right now.” – 10:40 PM
Luka Doncic: “You can’t get this smile off my face right now.” – 10:40 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Booker/CP3 presser just started.
ASK BOOK ABOUT THE “LUKA SPECIAL”!!!! – 10:33 PM
The Booker/CP3 presser just started.
ASK BOOK ABOUT THE “LUKA SPECIAL”!!!! – 10:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Warriors finish road back to top post KD and injuries.
Luka notches pantheon young superstar title.
Pat Riley completes post-LeBron/Wade rebuild.
Celtics with potential all-time shut the haters up title.
Four pretty awesome outcomes on the table. – 10:31 PM
Warriors finish road back to top post KD and injuries.
Luka notches pantheon young superstar title.
Pat Riley completes post-LeBron/Wade rebuild.
Celtics with potential all-time shut the haters up title.
Four pretty awesome outcomes on the table. – 10:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wiggins is the best thing they have to throw at Luka, plus Kerr traditionally doesn’t get too creative with defensive schemes — he’s a ride the horse that got you there coach on D (which isn’t always a bad idea, but Luka is a bad man).
And the Mavs are +220 to win the series👀 – 10:24 PM
Wiggins is the best thing they have to throw at Luka, plus Kerr traditionally doesn’t get too creative with defensive schemes — he’s a ride the horse that got you there coach on D (which isn’t always a bad idea, but Luka is a bad man).
And the Mavs are +220 to win the series👀 – 10:24 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Sacramento could’ve drafted Luka . . . & Giannis & Curry & Green & Thompson & Lillard (partial list) – 10:24 PM
Sacramento could’ve drafted Luka . . . & Giannis & Curry & Green & Thompson & Lillard (partial list) – 10:24 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also like…are we done doubting Luka at this point? Can we stop pretending that this guy is an all-timer? – 10:23 PM
Also like…are we done doubting Luka at this point? Can we stop pretending that this guy is an all-timer? – 10:23 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd: “He’s Luka. He loves the stage. As it gets bigger, he gets better.” – 10:23 PM
Jason Kidd: “He’s Luka. He loves the stage. As it gets bigger, he gets better.” – 10:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka down 2-3: “Everybody acting tough when they up.”
Since:
68 PTS
21 REB
12 AST
8 3PM
2-0 pic.twitter.com/EK6OznWm79 – 10:20 PM
Luka down 2-3: “Everybody acting tough when they up.”
Since:
68 PTS
21 REB
12 AST
8 3PM
2-0 pic.twitter.com/EK6OznWm79 – 10:20 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I mean, Luka didn’t even play in the fourth (I think, maybe I’m delirious).
Seriously. WTF? – 10:19 PM
I mean, Luka didn’t even play in the fourth (I think, maybe I’m delirious).
Seriously. WTF? – 10:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Luka Doncic career playoff averages:
32.7 points
9.3 rebounds
8.3 assists
24.3 FGA
37.2 3P%
23 games
We are witnessing the birth of Luka Legend. pic.twitter.com/dIn9oekMpf – 10:19 PM
Luka Doncic career playoff averages:
32.7 points
9.3 rebounds
8.3 assists
24.3 FGA
37.2 3P%
23 games
We are witnessing the birth of Luka Legend. pic.twitter.com/dIn9oekMpf – 10:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic’s dominance, Suns’ ineptitude snowball as Mavs cruise to Game 7 win dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:18 PM
Luka Doncic’s dominance, Suns’ ineptitude snowball as Mavs cruise to Game 7 win dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Giannis re-signing with the Bucks was good for basketball. Unequivocally. That was the best outcome for everyone, including Giannis.
That said… it’s hard not to wonder how many championships he and Luka could’ve strung together in Dallas. – 10:18 PM
Giannis re-signing with the Bucks was good for basketball. Unequivocally. That was the best outcome for everyone, including Giannis.
That said… it’s hard not to wonder how many championships he and Luka could’ve strung together in Dallas. – 10:18 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic and Mavs destroyed the Suns at Game 7
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:18 PM
Luka Doncic and Mavs destroyed the Suns at Game 7
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– The Game 7 ass-kicking of the modern era
– Luka Doncic’s revenge
– How will we tell the story of Chris Paul?
– Devin Booker rekt
– The Raptor
Talking about it all now, join us! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=y1Ni0L… – 10:17 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– The Game 7 ass-kicking of the modern era
– Luka Doncic’s revenge
– How will we tell the story of Chris Paul?
– Devin Booker rekt
– The Raptor
Talking about it all now, join us! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=y1Ni0L… – 10:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Dallas Mavericks have officially won the Luka Doncic trade. – 10:14 PM
The Dallas Mavericks have officially won the Luka Doncic trade. – 10:14 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Luka all smiles coming through. pic.twitter.com/GaQKWzvyfL – 10:14 PM
Luka all smiles coming through. pic.twitter.com/GaQKWzvyfL – 10:14 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Devin Booker and Chris Paul ever since “The Luka Special” was uttered pic.twitter.com/hFZSoTuWQp – 10:12 PM
Devin Booker and Chris Paul ever since “The Luka Special” was uttered pic.twitter.com/hFZSoTuWQp – 10:12 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Turns out 35 and 10 in a game 7 40-point blowout was the real “Luka Special.” pic.twitter.com/M3QzvwLwla – 10:11 PM
Turns out 35 and 10 in a game 7 40-point blowout was the real “Luka Special.” pic.twitter.com/M3QzvwLwla – 10:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are going to the Western Conference Finals. – 10:09 PM
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are going to the Western Conference Finals. – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: DAL 123, PHX 90
Booker: 11 Pts, 3-14 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 4-8 FG
Cam Johnson: 12 Pts, 5 Reb
Doncic: 35 Pts, 10 Reb, 12-19 FG
Suns’ franchise-best season ends in the 2nd round at home in the fifth-worst Game 7 defeat in NBA history – 10:09 PM
Final: DAL 123, PHX 90
Booker: 11 Pts, 3-14 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 4-8 FG
Cam Johnson: 12 Pts, 5 Reb
Doncic: 35 Pts, 10 Reb, 12-19 FG
Suns’ franchise-best season ends in the 2nd round at home in the fifth-worst Game 7 defeat in NBA history – 10:09 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
NBA refs slowly starting to realize they have to deal with both Draymond and Luka for seven games pic.twitter.com/u8dHy952Wu – 10:03 PM
NBA refs slowly starting to realize they have to deal with both Draymond and Luka for seven games pic.twitter.com/u8dHy952Wu – 10:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Luka can hunt his matchups too against the Warriors. And those defenders get into the space of shooters. Interesting WCF coming up, folks – 10:01 PM
Luka can hunt his matchups too against the Warriors. And those defenders get into the space of shooters. Interesting WCF coming up, folks – 10:01 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Luka is a PROBLEM, and will be for years to come.
Biggest thing to come from these playoffs? The NBA is in great hands. – 9:58 PM
Luka is a PROBLEM, and will be for years to come.
Biggest thing to come from these playoffs? The NBA is in great hands. – 9:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Credit Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd and the Mavs. They made good adjustments, took away Chris Paul’s spots, neutralized Devin Booker and dominated at home. Then played with nothing to lose in Game 7 and absolutely steamrolled the NBA’s No. 1 seed on the road – 9:57 PM
Credit Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd and the Mavs. They made good adjustments, took away Chris Paul’s spots, neutralized Devin Booker and dominated at home. Then played with nothing to lose in Game 7 and absolutely steamrolled the NBA’s No. 1 seed on the road – 9:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka career playoff series:
0-2 vs Kawhi/PG
2-0 vs not Kawhi/PG pic.twitter.com/7RfOBukxf6 – 9:56 PM
Luka career playoff series:
0-2 vs Kawhi/PG
2-0 vs not Kawhi/PG pic.twitter.com/7RfOBukxf6 – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since “The Luka Special” was said
Booker: 30 points
Luka: 68 points pic.twitter.com/RJ1v7Q31y4 – 9:56 PM
Since “The Luka Special” was said
Booker: 30 points
Luka: 68 points pic.twitter.com/RJ1v7Q31y4 – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in 3 quarters:
35 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
12-19 FG
6-11 3P
He outscored the entire Suns starting five (30) at the time when he checked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/3uLveWhZ38 – 9:55 PM
Luka in 3 quarters:
35 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
12-19 FG
6-11 3P
He outscored the entire Suns starting five (30) at the time when he checked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/3uLveWhZ38 – 9:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Mavs have Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie & Jalen Brunson. Multiple playmakers & shot-creators. They need all of them. Every roster has a different makeup. But that should be an important reminder to #Cavs that there’s room for Darius Garland, Collin Sexton & Caris LeVert. – 9:52 PM
The Mavs have Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie & Jalen Brunson. Multiple playmakers & shot-creators. They need all of them. Every roster has a different makeup. But that should be an important reminder to #Cavs that there’s room for Darius Garland, Collin Sexton & Caris LeVert. – 9:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The record for most points by a player in a Game 7 is 48, set by Kevin Durant in last year’s Nets-Bucks overtime thriller.
Luka Doncic has 35 points through three quarters. But with a 42-point lead, he may not play enough minutes to challenge the record. – 9:45 PM
The record for most points by a player in a Game 7 is 48, set by Kevin Durant in last year’s Nets-Bucks overtime thriller.
Luka Doncic has 35 points through three quarters. But with a 42-point lead, he may not play enough minutes to challenge the record. – 9:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
42-POINT LEAD!
Luka with 35/10/4 at the end of the third
pic.twitter.com/prlJe1BCUl – 9:43 PM
42-POINT LEAD!
Luka with 35/10/4 at the end of the third
pic.twitter.com/prlJe1BCUl – 9:43 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The Mavs are up 92-50 after the third quarter. They’re headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. Luka has 35-10-4, Dinwiddie has 26 pts, and Jalen has 14 pts. – 9:43 PM
The Mavs are up 92-50 after the third quarter. They’re headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. Luka has 35-10-4, Dinwiddie has 26 pts, and Jalen has 14 pts. – 9:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
So, how are the Warriors gonna matchup against Luka.
That’s the big question now. – 9:43 PM
So, how are the Warriors gonna matchup against Luka.
That’s the big question now. – 9:43 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Cómo arribó Luka al Valle de Sonora para el séptimo partido… pic.twitter.com/pe1JErwB2H – 9:42 PM
Cómo arribó Luka al Valle de Sonora para el séptimo partido… pic.twitter.com/pe1JErwB2H – 9:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
I really hope we don’t see any of Luka, Brunson, Finney-Smith or Bullock in the fourth quarter. – 9:42 PM
I really hope we don’t see any of Luka, Brunson, Finney-Smith or Bullock in the fourth quarter. – 9:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Takeaways:
– Draymond stopping Luka is the Warriors’ only hope
– Spencer Dinwiddie is a perfect fit next to Luka
– We need Luka vs Tatum in the Finals
– How many playoff duds until CP3’s legacy unanimously takes a hit?
– Reggie Bul-lock is +44 – 9:42 PM
Takeaways:
– Draymond stopping Luka is the Warriors’ only hope
– Spencer Dinwiddie is a perfect fit next to Luka
– We need Luka vs Tatum in the Finals
– How many playoff duds until CP3’s legacy unanimously takes a hit?
– Reggie Bul-lock is +44 – 9:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DAL 92, PHX 50
Booker: 11 Pts, 3-13 FG
Cam Johnson: 7 Pts, 5 Reb
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-11 FG
Doncic: 35 Pts, 10 Reb, 12-19 FG – 9:42 PM
End of 3Q: DAL 92, PHX 50
Booker: 11 Pts, 3-13 FG
Cam Johnson: 7 Pts, 5 Reb
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-11 FG
Doncic: 35 Pts, 10 Reb, 12-19 FG – 9:42 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
From Joker to Ja to Luka, the Warriors will have to go through some serious star power to make their 6th NBA finals in eight seasons. Should be fun. – 9:41 PM
From Joker to Ja to Luka, the Warriors will have to go through some serious star power to make their 6th NBA finals in eight seasons. Should be fun. – 9:41 PM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Luka WHAT THE ACTUALLY F**K!
You are a bad man
bad man my friend – 9:33 PM
Luka WHAT THE ACTUALLY F**K!
You are a bad man
bad man my friend – 9:33 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This feels like a pivotal moment in Luka Doncic’s career. We may look back on this performance as a turning point for him. – 9:32 PM
This feels like a pivotal moment in Luka Doncic’s career. We may look back on this performance as a turning point for him. – 9:32 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Dallas were just up 41 points in third quarter of G7 in Phoenix. Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Luka Doncic will soon be headed to WC Finals. Not a backcourt trio Mark Cuban prefers to break up. – 9:29 PM
Dallas were just up 41 points in third quarter of G7 in Phoenix. Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Luka Doncic will soon be headed to WC Finals. Not a backcourt trio Mark Cuban prefers to break up. – 9:29 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Underrated storyline: The Phoenix Suns hired Luka Doncic’s Slovenian national team head coach, Igor Kokoskov, to be their head coach in 2018, and then a month later passed on Doncic in the draft. Kokoskov is now on the Mavs coaching staff watching this inferno. – 9:29 PM
Underrated storyline: The Phoenix Suns hired Luka Doncic’s Slovenian national team head coach, Igor Kokoskov, to be their head coach in 2018, and then a month later passed on Doncic in the draft. Kokoskov is now on the Mavs coaching staff watching this inferno. – 9:29 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Kidd needs to pull Luka unless and until the lead shrinks to 25. Seriously. – 9:28 PM
Kidd needs to pull Luka unless and until the lead shrinks to 25. Seriously. – 9:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs have outscored the Suns approximately 500-12 since “The Luka Special.” – 9:27 PM
The Mavs have outscored the Suns approximately 500-12 since “The Luka Special.” – 9:27 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if luka wins the title with this roster he should pull a costanza and retire immediately. – 9:26 PM
if luka wins the title with this roster he should pull a costanza and retire immediately. – 9:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I can’t wait to see Draymond guarding Luka with a trip to the Finals on the line. – 9:23 PM
I can’t wait to see Draymond guarding Luka with a trip to the Finals on the line. – 9:23 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We’re still having fun.
Come hang out and chat with us while we watch this wild Luka game:
https://t.co/7HNKAnY1My pic.twitter.com/O3vfdsEVfx – 9:22 PM
We’re still having fun.
Come hang out and chat with us while we watch this wild Luka game:
https://t.co/7HNKAnY1My pic.twitter.com/O3vfdsEVfx – 9:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka Doncic has outscored the Phoenix Suns by himself and we are 2 minutes into the 3rd quarter – 9:21 PM
Luka Doncic has outscored the Phoenix Suns by himself and we are 2 minutes into the 3rd quarter – 9:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have been on fire since this moment. pic.twitter.com/qp5BrxHThF – 9:17 PM
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have been on fire since this moment. pic.twitter.com/qp5BrxHThF – 9:17 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BTW if you think that you have seen all the versions of a “Luka special”
Check also this 👇 (we may see it tonight again) pic.twitter.com/d0igiBXt1N – 9:13 PM
BTW if you think that you have seen all the versions of a “Luka special”
Check also this 👇 (we may see it tonight again) pic.twitter.com/d0igiBXt1N – 9:13 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Think what Tatum and Luka have done these playoffs makes an interesting case for extending MVP voting into the postseason.
No finalist got out of the 2nd round, winner lost in 5 in the first round, the 5th & 6th-place finishers will both ostensibly get to their respective CFs. – 9:12 PM
Think what Tatum and Luka have done these playoffs makes an interesting case for extending MVP voting into the postseason.
No finalist got out of the 2nd round, winner lost in 5 in the first round, the 5th & 6th-place finishers will both ostensibly get to their respective CFs. – 9:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Score at halftime: Luka 27, Suns 27. And he got 21 points worth of help from Dinwiddie. No Sun scored more than five points. – 9:11 PM
Score at halftime: Luka 27, Suns 27. And he got 21 points worth of help from Dinwiddie. No Sun scored more than five points. – 9:11 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Just a reminder on Luka
David Blatt (and almost everyone on Europe) knew… pic.twitter.com/h2A0ORcuPK – 9:09 PM
Just a reminder on Luka
David Blatt (and almost everyone on Europe) knew… pic.twitter.com/h2A0ORcuPK – 9:09 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I JUST REALIZED LUKA SCORED EXACTLY AS MUCH AS THE ENTIRE SUNS TEAM THAT HALF!!! BAAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH – 9:06 PM
I JUST REALIZED LUKA SCORED EXACTLY AS MUCH AS THE ENTIRE SUNS TEAM THAT HALF!!! BAAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH – 9:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Mavs have outscored the Suns by 57 points in 6 quarters since the words “The Luka Special” was said. pic.twitter.com/9l1tEstSNT – 9:05 PM
The Mavs have outscored the Suns by 57 points in 6 quarters since the words “The Luka Special” was said. pic.twitter.com/9l1tEstSNT – 9:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I disagreed with Dallas’ roster build every step of the way. Thought they should’ve gone for DeMar last summer. Thought they should’ve kept Porzingis. Thought they needed more bites at the superstar apple. Turns out, Luka is just worth multiple stars by himself. – 9:05 PM
I disagreed with Dallas’ roster build every step of the way. Thought they should’ve gone for DeMar last summer. Thought they should’ve kept Porzingis. Thought they needed more bites at the superstar apple. Turns out, Luka is just worth multiple stars by himself. – 9:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Absolutely stunning. 57-27 Mavs at half. Not stunning: Doncic scores Mavs 1st 8 on his way to a 27 pt 1st half. His running buddy tonight is Dinwiddie who scored 21. Those two scored the Mavs last 26 .The defense inpenetrable, holding PHX to 24.4%. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:04 PM
Absolutely stunning. 57-27 Mavs at half. Not stunning: Doncic scores Mavs 1st 8 on his way to a 27 pt 1st half. His running buddy tonight is Dinwiddie who scored 21. Those two scored the Mavs last 26 .The defense inpenetrable, holding PHX to 24.4%. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:04 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
LUKA is ripping their hearts out.
That was absolute insanity. – 9:03 PM
LUKA is ripping their hearts out.
That was absolute insanity. – 9:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Last time Luka Doncic played in a Game 7, he had 46 points, 14 assists, 7 boards, 5 threes. It was the fourth-most points in a Game 7.
In the first half, he has 27 points, 9 boards, 3 assists, 4 threes, 1 steal, 1 TO in 18 minutes (on 9-12 from the field and 4-7 from three). 😳 – 9:03 PM
Last time Luka Doncic played in a Game 7, he had 46 points, 14 assists, 7 boards, 5 threes. It was the fourth-most points in a Game 7.
In the first half, he has 27 points, 9 boards, 3 assists, 4 threes, 1 steal, 1 TO in 18 minutes (on 9-12 from the field and 4-7 from three). 😳 – 9:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka 3. Had 27.
“BOOOOOOO!!!!” Suns fans.
#Mavs 57 #Suns 27 Half.
Phoenix has gone from winning Game 5 by 30 to being down by 30 at half of Game 7.
Wow. Absolutely wow. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/vJ5qc7Cdgp – 9:03 PM
Luka 3. Had 27.
“BOOOOOOO!!!!” Suns fans.
#Mavs 57 #Suns 27 Half.
Phoenix has gone from winning Game 5 by 30 to being down by 30 at half of Game 7.
Wow. Absolutely wow. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/vJ5qc7Cdgp – 9:03 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
At the half, game 7 in Phoenix…
Suns: Booker 0-7 FG, 2 pts
Paul: 0-4 FG, 1 pt
Mavericks: Doncic: 9-12 FG, 27 pts
Dinwiddie: 7-10 FG, 21 pts
Score: Mavs up 57-27!! – 9:03 PM
At the half, game 7 in Phoenix…
Suns: Booker 0-7 FG, 2 pts
Paul: 0-4 FG, 1 pt
Mavericks: Doncic: 9-12 FG, 27 pts
Dinwiddie: 7-10 FG, 21 pts
Score: Mavs up 57-27!! – 9:03 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it just isn’t smart to bet against luka pic.twitter.com/x2Ltgsih83 – 9:02 PM
it just isn’t smart to bet against luka pic.twitter.com/x2Ltgsih83 – 9:02 PM
Alok Pattani @AlokPattani
Only halftime but feel pretty comfortable calling this a Luka legacy game. As for the Suns… 🤷🏽 – 9:01 PM
Only halftime but feel pretty comfortable calling this a Luka legacy game. As for the Suns… 🤷🏽 – 9:01 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
After one half in Phoenix: Luka Doncic 27, Suns 27.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a player equal an opponent’s total score through the first half of a playoff game.
Has anybody?
(Halftime score: Mavericks 57, Suns 27.) – 9:01 PM
After one half in Phoenix: Luka Doncic 27, Suns 27.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a player equal an opponent’s total score through the first half of a playoff game.
Has anybody?
(Halftime score: Mavericks 57, Suns 27.) – 9:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
This is incredibly shocking. West champion Suns down 30 points at halftime to visiting Dallas. Luka 27. Dinwiddie 21. CP and Booker combined 0-for-11 from the field. pic.twitter.com/eE6NdfBXiV – 9:01 PM
This is incredibly shocking. West champion Suns down 30 points at halftime to visiting Dallas. Luka 27. Dinwiddie 21. CP and Booker combined 0-for-11 from the field. pic.twitter.com/eE6NdfBXiV – 9:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
How many players y’all taking ahead of Luka? Is the answer one? – 9:01 PM
How many players y’all taking ahead of Luka? Is the answer one? – 9:01 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
it has been nothing short of a historic ass-beating since “The Luka Special” moment. – 9:01 PM
it has been nothing short of a historic ass-beating since “The Luka Special” moment. – 9:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points at the half:
27 — Luka
27 — Suns
The Luka Special. pic.twitter.com/s20iHA24DJ – 9:01 PM
Points at the half:
27 — Luka
27 — Suns
The Luka Special. pic.twitter.com/s20iHA24DJ – 9:01 PM
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Wow luka. Wow. He been playing in games on the road with fires 🔥 and flares going off in the stands. Police officers with AK’a separating the rows in the arena back in Europe. Road game with pressure isn’t really pressure to him. Killer performance 🤝 – 9:01 PM
Wow luka. Wow. He been playing in games on the road with fires 🔥 and flares going off in the stands. Police officers with AK’a separating the rows in the arena back in Europe. Road game with pressure isn’t really pressure to him. Killer performance 🤝 – 9:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs lead the Suns by 30 points (57-27) at half.
Luka Doncic: 27 points (9-12 FG)
All the Suns: 27 points (10-41 FG)
Spencer Dinwiddie: 21 points in 15 mins (5 more points in 18 fewer mins than Kristaps Porzingis in Game 7 last year) – 9:00 PM
The Mavs lead the Suns by 30 points (57-27) at half.
Luka Doncic: 27 points (9-12 FG)
All the Suns: 27 points (10-41 FG)
Spencer Dinwiddie: 21 points in 15 mins (5 more points in 18 fewer mins than Kristaps Porzingis in Game 7 last year) – 9:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s really Luka Doncic 27, Phoenix Suns 27 at halftime.
In a Game 7. – 9:00 PM
It’s really Luka Doncic 27, Phoenix Suns 27 at halftime.
In a Game 7. – 9:00 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I said it on @FTFonFS1 right after it happened… But CP3 & Booker mocking Luka at the Game 2 presser had REAL LBJ & Wade mocking Dirk during ‘11 Finals vibes.
Then, Booker pulled the “Luka Special” bullshit.
Now, Luka has 27 at the half… and CP3 & Booker have made ZERO shots. – 9:00 PM
I said it on @FTFonFS1 right after it happened… But CP3 & Booker mocking Luka at the Game 2 presser had REAL LBJ & Wade mocking Dirk during ‘11 Finals vibes.
Then, Booker pulled the “Luka Special” bullshit.
Now, Luka has 27 at the half… and CP3 & Booker have made ZERO shots. – 9:00 PM
Wade Baldwin @The_Fourth_Wade
Luka is the best offensive player I ever watched. He checks all the boxes on offense. – 9:00 PM
Luka is the best offensive player I ever watched. He checks all the boxes on offense. – 9:00 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
30 POINTS HALFTIME LEAD FOR DALLAS (57-27)
27 points for Luka
21 points for Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/OMmnJ3K36l – 9:00 PM
30 POINTS HALFTIME LEAD FOR DALLAS (57-27)
27 points for Luka
21 points for Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/OMmnJ3K36l – 9:00 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Man, Luka Doncic has 27 points at the half. The Suns have 27 at the half on 10-of-41 shooting. – 9:00 PM
Man, Luka Doncic has 27 points at the half. The Suns have 27 at the half on 10-of-41 shooting. – 9:00 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Did Luka break the Suns or did the Mavericks’ defense? It’s both, but Phoenix survived Luka binges earlier in the series, so I think the real change is the defense. Bullock, Finney-Smith, and Kleber have been as good on that end as Luka and Dinwiddie have been on offense – 9:00 PM
Did Luka break the Suns or did the Mavericks’ defense? It’s both, but Phoenix survived Luka binges earlier in the series, so I think the real change is the defense. Bullock, Finney-Smith, and Kleber have been as good on that end as Luka and Dinwiddie have been on offense – 9:00 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Do I see 27 points at the HALF? For both Luka Doncic AND the Suns as a team!? – 9:00 PM
Do I see 27 points at the HALF? For both Luka Doncic AND the Suns as a team!? – 9:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Boo birds are out at the half. 57-27, Mavs lead. Luka has 27 on his own…
Suns shooting 24 percent – 8:59 PM
Boo birds are out at the half. 57-27, Mavs lead. Luka has 27 on his own…
Suns shooting 24 percent – 8:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Mavs by 30 over the Suns
DAL takes the 2Q 30-10, monster defense.
Luka and Dinwiddie with a combined 48 points pic.twitter.com/ZbUBrrOrMH – 8:59 PM
Half: Mavs by 30 over the Suns
DAL takes the 2Q 30-10, monster defense.
Luka and Dinwiddie with a combined 48 points pic.twitter.com/ZbUBrrOrMH – 8:59 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Okay Mavs.. And also that Luka stat in elimination games. Goodness gracious – 8:59 PM
Okay Mavs.. And also that Luka stat in elimination games. Goodness gracious – 8:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka just broke a few ankles and drilled a 3-pointer. Then he stared down random fans in the front row.
Boos raining down on the Suns as teams head to locker room with Mavericks up 57-27 at halftime. Crazy half with unbelievable defense for the Mavs. Suns are 10-of-41 (24.4%). – 8:59 PM
Luka just broke a few ankles and drilled a 3-pointer. Then he stared down random fans in the front row.
Boos raining down on the Suns as teams head to locker room with Mavericks up 57-27 at halftime. Crazy half with unbelievable defense for the Mavs. Suns are 10-of-41 (24.4%). – 8:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Phoenix Suns just scored as many points in the first half as Luka Doncic by himself. I’ve never seen a collapse like this – 8:58 PM
The Phoenix Suns just scored as many points in the first half as Luka Doncic by himself. I’ve never seen a collapse like this – 8:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luka Doncic has tied the game at 27.
And by game, I mean Luka Doncic BY HIMSELF vs the Suns. pic.twitter.com/xK9NSlz2Vu – 8:58 PM
Luka Doncic has tied the game at 27.
And by game, I mean Luka Doncic BY HIMSELF vs the Suns. pic.twitter.com/xK9NSlz2Vu – 8:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Luca Doncic 27 pts. Phoenix Suns 27 pts. Dallas leads by 30. Stunning first half here in Phoenix. A Game 7 meltdown in the making for the NBA’s No. 1 seed. – 8:58 PM
Luca Doncic 27 pts. Phoenix Suns 27 pts. Dallas leads by 30. Stunning first half here in Phoenix. A Game 7 meltdown in the making for the NBA’s No. 1 seed. – 8:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic 27, Suns 27 at the half. Just complete domination of the No. 1 seed on their home court. – 8:58 PM
Luka Doncic 27, Suns 27 at the half. Just complete domination of the No. 1 seed on their home court. – 8:58 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka with the ESPN highlight — the 3 broken ankle on Cameron Johnson. – 8:58 PM
Luka with the ESPN highlight — the 3 broken ankle on Cameron Johnson. – 8:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DAL 57, PHX 27
Booker: 2 points, 0-7 FG
Crowder: 5 Pts, 2-6 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 4 Reb
Doncic: 27 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-12 FG
Suns greeted with boos at the buzzer – 8:58 PM
Halftime: DAL 57, PHX 27
Booker: 2 points, 0-7 FG
Crowder: 5 Pts, 2-6 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 4 Reb
Doncic: 27 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-12 FG
Suns greeted with boos at the buzzer – 8:58 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Remember when it was a real thing trying to spin Luka-Trae trade as a win-win? – 8:58 PM
Remember when it was a real thing trying to spin Luka-Trae trade as a win-win? – 8:58 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Luka Dončić might be MVP next year the way he’s playing in this series. – 8:58 PM
Luka Dončić might be MVP next year the way he’s playing in this series. – 8:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
nah man luka is out here doing spinning fadeaway threes this is lebronto levels rn – 8:57 PM
nah man luka is out here doing spinning fadeaway threes this is lebronto levels rn – 8:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Luka & Spencer Dinwiddie in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/0qInyHOfWH – 8:57 PM
Luka & Spencer Dinwiddie in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/0qInyHOfWH – 8:57 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
If the Celtics and Mavericks reach the finals, the Mavs might sweep on four consecutive Luka game-winners. – 8:57 PM
If the Celtics and Mavericks reach the finals, the Mavs might sweep on four consecutive Luka game-winners. – 8:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Luka outplaying all of CP3, Booker and Ayton? Ok. Suns can live with that.
but Dinwiddie????? – 8:56 PM
Luka outplaying all of CP3, Booker and Ayton? Ok. Suns can live with that.
but Dinwiddie????? – 8:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Besides the shellacking, Mavs won 3-of-4 coming into Game 7. Have played without fear since Game 3. Luka especially. – 8:55 PM
Besides the shellacking, Mavs won 3-of-4 coming into Game 7. Have played without fear since Game 3. Luka especially. – 8:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 9-of-36 FGs (25%)
Doncic has 7 FGs by himself (on nine FGAs)
#Mavs up, 48-25, with 2:40 left in half. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:55 PM
#Suns 9-of-36 FGs (25%)
Doncic has 7 FGs by himself (on nine FGAs)
#Mavs up, 48-25, with 2:40 left in half. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:55 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Luka Doncic: 19 points and 9 rebounds.
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 6 points and 6 rebounds.
Wow. – 8:53 PM
Luka Doncic: 19 points and 9 rebounds.
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 6 points and 6 rebounds.
Wow. – 8:53 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
The problem for the Suns now is to come back down this much means they will have to depend on historically bad play from Luka going forward. Not getting fouled. Missing most of his shots. Or they double and the Mavs other guys fail to make easy plays. None of those are likely. – 8:52 PM
The problem for the Suns now is to come back down this much means they will have to depend on historically bad play from Luka going forward. Not getting fouled. Missing most of his shots. Or they double and the Mavs other guys fail to make easy plays. None of those are likely. – 8:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
trying to think of something clever to tweet other than “Luka is so good” but sometimes it’s just that simple. – 8:52 PM
trying to think of something clever to tweet other than “Luka is so good” but sometimes it’s just that simple. – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“LET’S GO SUNS!! LET’S GO SUNS!!”
Seconds later.
Doncic 3-point play. #Suns down 21 with 3:03 left in half. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs pic.twitter.com/vEF5ztVXgV – 8:50 PM
“LET’S GO SUNS!! LET’S GO SUNS!!”
Seconds later.
Doncic 3-point play. #Suns down 21 with 3:03 left in half. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs pic.twitter.com/vEF5ztVXgV – 8:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka and Dinwiddie have outscored the Suns 37-25. The rest of the Mavericks have added on nine more points. – 8:50 PM
Luka and Dinwiddie have outscored the Suns 37-25. The rest of the Mavericks have added on nine more points. – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Doncic outscoring Suns starters 19-13
Dinwiddie outscoring Suns bench 18-12
With 3 minutes left in first half – 8:50 PM
Doncic outscoring Suns starters 19-13
Dinwiddie outscoring Suns bench 18-12
With 3 minutes left in first half – 8:50 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
phoenix playing the jaws theme song when luka has the ball…prob not the greatest music choice rn – 8:46 PM
phoenix playing the jaws theme song when luka has the ball…prob not the greatest music choice rn – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton dunk off Booker feed.
Booker gets to rim, fouled by Ayton. two fouls on Ayton.
#Suns down 43-25 as Doncic hits FTs. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:46 PM
Ayton dunk off Booker feed.
Booker gets to rim, fouled by Ayton. two fouls on Ayton.
#Suns down 43-25 as Doncic hits FTs. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Spencer Dinwiddie: 16 points, 6-8 FG, 4-5 3P
Luka Doncic: 14 points, 6-8 FG, 2-4 3P
Suns starters: 11 points, 2-22 FG, 1-6 3P – 8:44 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie: 16 points, 6-8 FG, 4-5 3P
Luka Doncic: 14 points, 6-8 FG, 2-4 3P
Suns starters: 11 points, 2-22 FG, 1-6 3P – 8:44 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are 0-for-11 from the field.
Luka Doncic is 6-for-8 and has 8 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie is 5-for-7. – 8:43 PM
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are 0-for-11 from the field.
Luka Doncic is 6-for-8 and has 8 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie is 5-for-7. – 8:43 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka back in. The Mavs extended their lead by 5 with Luka on the bench. Luka scores. Mavs up 39-22. – 8:43 PM
Luka back in. The Mavs extended their lead by 5 with Luka on the bench. Luka scores. Mavs up 39-22. – 8:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka Doncic just got a 5-minute rest and the Mavs outscored the Suns 10-5 in that span – 8:42 PM
Luka Doncic just got a 5-minute rest and the Mavs outscored the Suns 10-5 in that span – 8:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs outscored the Suns 10-5 while getting Luka Doncic a 5-minute rest. – 8:41 PM
The Mavs outscored the Suns 10-5 while getting Luka Doncic a 5-minute rest. – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton misses two point blank shots the rim. #Suns down 15 with 6:30 left in half as Dinwiddie again from 3. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs
Doncic checks in with 6:24 left in half. – 8:41 PM
Ayton misses two point blank shots the rim. #Suns down 15 with 6:30 left in half as Dinwiddie again from 3. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs
Doncic checks in with 6:24 left in half. – 8:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks have a new leading scorer — Spencer Dinwiddie with 13 on 4-of-5 shooting. Mavericks surviving these non-Luka minutes just fine, up 34-22 with 9:07 before half. – 8:34 PM
The Mavericks have a new leading scorer — Spencer Dinwiddie with 13 on 4-of-5 shooting. Mavericks surviving these non-Luka minutes just fine, up 34-22 with 9:07 before half. – 8:34 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Dallas being +2 in these non-Luka minutes to start the 2nd is simply enormous. – 8:34 PM
Dallas being +2 in these non-Luka minutes to start the 2nd is simply enormous. – 8:34 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Luka in the launch colorway of his 1st Jordan signature shoe again for Game 7: pic.twitter.com/aVP5ZKGbjA – 8:33 PM
Luka in the launch colorway of his 1st Jordan signature shoe again for Game 7: pic.twitter.com/aVP5ZKGbjA – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Mavs up seven and Luka is getting a nice rest. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:33 PM
#Mavs up seven and Luka is getting a nice rest. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:33 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
A lot of Blazer fans tell me Dame is better than Luka. If so, were those Portland teams of a few years ago better than this Dallas team? Without Luka this group wouldn’t even make the playoffs – 8:31 PM
A lot of Blazer fans tell me Dame is better than Luka. If so, were those Portland teams of a few years ago better than this Dallas team? Without Luka this group wouldn’t even make the playoffs – 8:31 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Luka Doncic: “When I came to the NBA, I never expected to be this good of a scorer. I was never really a scorer. I was really surprised.”
Luka says he quickly realized that it’s “100% easier” to score in the NBA due to the larger court, spacing and rules: basketballnews.com/stories/luka-d… – 8:31 PM
Luka Doncic: “When I came to the NBA, I never expected to be this good of a scorer. I was never really a scorer. I was really surprised.”
Luka says he quickly realized that it’s “100% easier” to score in the NBA due to the larger court, spacing and rules: basketballnews.com/stories/luka-d… – 8:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luka Doncic and Devin Booker were 1 and 2 respectively in 1st quarter points/game in regular season
Doncic with 12 early…
Booker just went 0/5 FGs, which is only second time he didn’t have a 1st quarter bucket all year.
Last time that happened was Jan. at Toronto. pic.twitter.com/kFnbD2VYeD – 8:30 PM
Luka Doncic and Devin Booker were 1 and 2 respectively in 1st quarter points/game in regular season
Doncic with 12 early…
Booker just went 0/5 FGs, which is only second time he didn’t have a 1st quarter bucket all year.
Last time that happened was Jan. at Toronto. pic.twitter.com/kFnbD2VYeD – 8:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have struggled to get an advantage in the non-Doncic minutes all series and it would be quite the win-win here to do it now while also getting CP3 going. – 8:28 PM
Suns have struggled to get an advantage in the non-Doncic minutes all series and it would be quite the win-win here to do it now while also getting CP3 going. – 8:28 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
At the end of 1:
Luka has 12-8-3 on 5 of 7 shooting
CP3 & Booker, who have mocked Luka repeatedly during this series, have a combined 2-2-2 on 0-7 shooting.
Luka also had more points, rebounds, assists and steals than CP3 & Booker *combined* in Game 6. – 8:27 PM
At the end of 1:
Luka has 12-8-3 on 5 of 7 shooting
CP3 & Booker, who have mocked Luka repeatedly during this series, have a combined 2-2-2 on 0-7 shooting.
Luka also had more points, rebounds, assists and steals than CP3 & Booker *combined* in Game 6. – 8:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Late offensive rebound and layup by Cam Johnson was Phoenix’s first offensive board of the night and the only two second-chance points of the first quarter. They also brought Suns within 27-17 going into the second. Luka with 12-8-3 already. – 8:26 PM
Late offensive rebound and layup by Cam Johnson was Phoenix’s first offensive board of the night and the only two second-chance points of the first quarter. They also brought Suns within 27-17 going into the second. Luka with 12-8-3 already. – 8:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Suns finished the first quarter strong to avoid Luka Doncic singlehandedly matching their points and rebounds totals. Doncic had a 12-8-3 line in the quarter. Mavs up 10. – 8:26 PM
The Suns finished the first quarter strong to avoid Luka Doncic singlehandedly matching their points and rebounds totals. Doncic had a 12-8-3 line in the quarter. Mavs up 10. – 8:26 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
1st quarter Luka: 12/8/3
Dallas leading 27-17
pic.twitter.com/mbwNSQmYzi – 8:26 PM
1st quarter Luka: 12/8/3
Dallas leading 27-17
pic.twitter.com/mbwNSQmYzi – 8:26 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 27-17 after the first quarter. Luka has 12-8-3. He ain’t playing with these folks. – 8:26 PM
Mavs lead 27-17 after the first quarter. Luka has 12-8-3. He ain’t playing with these folks. – 8:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DAL 27, PHX 17
Crowder: 5 Pts, 2-5 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 2-3
Booker: 2 Pts, 0-5 FG
Doncic: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 5-7 FG
DAL: 48 FG%; PHX: 26 FG% – 8:25 PM
End of 1Q: DAL 27, PHX 17
Crowder: 5 Pts, 2-5 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 2-3
Booker: 2 Pts, 0-5 FG
Doncic: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 5-7 FG
DAL: 48 FG%; PHX: 26 FG% – 8:25 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Luka Doncic has averaged 39.0 points when facing elimination in his career, the highest scoring average in those situations in NBA history (min. 3 games). With 12, Doncic is well on his way to getting that number. – 8:24 PM
Luka Doncic has averaged 39.0 points when facing elimination in his career, the highest scoring average in those situations in NBA history (min. 3 games). With 12, Doncic is well on his way to getting that number. – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Suns survived an awful start, no one but Luka producing, I think the Suns will be able to pull this out late. – 8:18 PM
The Suns survived an awful start, no one but Luka producing, I think the Suns will be able to pull this out late. – 8:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs up 10-5 with 6:30 left in the opening quarter. Suns are 1-of-10 from the field, but they have zero turnovers — or 22 fewer than they had in Game 6. Luka with 8 of the Mavericks’ points. – 8:13 PM
Mavs up 10-5 with 6:30 left in the opening quarter. Suns are 1-of-10 from the field, but they have zero turnovers — or 22 fewer than they had in Game 6. Luka with 8 of the Mavericks’ points. – 8:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker went at ref Josh Tiven after not getting call on shot Luka defended.
Mikal Bridges tried to stop Booker before he reached Tiven, but Booker continued to have words.
Then JaVale McGee tried to get Booker to move on from it near midcourt and Booker wasn’t having it. #Suns – 8:13 PM
Booker went at ref Josh Tiven after not getting call on shot Luka defended.
Mikal Bridges tried to stop Booker before he reached Tiven, but Booker continued to have words.
Then JaVale McGee tried to get Booker to move on from it near midcourt and Booker wasn’t having it. #Suns – 8:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sloppy start for both teams. Suns hunting Luka to draw his second foul. Mavs hunting CP to wear him out. Not much flow – 8:10 PM
Sloppy start for both teams. Suns hunting Luka to draw his second foul. Mavs hunting CP to wear him out. Not much flow – 8:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I’m very nervous that this will be a game that only Luka is on for. – 8:07 PM
I’m very nervous that this will be a game that only Luka is on for. – 8:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic has scored the Mavs’ first 7 points in Game 7. Ho hum. – 8:05 PM
Luka Doncic has scored the Mavs’ first 7 points in Game 7. Ho hum. – 8:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka Doncic starts 3-for-3, Mavs up 8-3 early. He’s locked in – 8:05 PM
Luka Doncic starts 3-for-3, Mavs up 8-3 early. He’s locked in – 8:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic starts the game with a fadeaway in the paint over Deandre Ayton and a step-back 3 from the corner. Mavericks up 5-3 two minutes in. – 8:05 PM
Luka Doncic starts the game with a fadeaway in the paint over Deandre Ayton and a step-back 3 from the corner. Mavericks up 5-3 two minutes in. – 8:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul missed jumper.
Booker missed fader.
Doncic 3.
Crowder 3.
#Suns down 5-3. – 8:04 PM
Paul missed jumper.
Booker missed fader.
Doncic 3.
Crowder 3.
#Suns down 5-3. – 8:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That shot from Luka will always give me goosebumps no matter how much he does it. – 8:04 PM
That shot from Luka will always give me goosebumps no matter how much he does it. – 8:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Loud boos for Doncic. Guess he’s the villain, which is kind of humorous. pic.twitter.com/N38o15zew8 – 7:59 PM
Loud boos for Doncic. Guess he’s the villain, which is kind of humorous. pic.twitter.com/N38o15zew8 – 7:59 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Alright… time for Luka to save my weekend (and this NBA season). – 7:58 PM
Alright… time for Luka to save my weekend (and this NBA season). – 7:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Bites from Luka Doncic’s pregame interview on TNT:
On Game 7 experience last year: “We’ve got to play tougher. We didn’t play tough enough.”
On message to teammates tonight: “Stay together, play as a team, play hard. Those three things, if we do it right, we have a chance.” – 7:48 PM
Bites from Luka Doncic’s pregame interview on TNT:
On Game 7 experience last year: “We’ve got to play tougher. We didn’t play tough enough.”
On message to teammates tonight: “Stay together, play as a team, play hard. Those three things, if we do it right, we have a chance.” – 7:48 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
7:02 tip @theeagledallas – 7:39 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul
7:02 tip @theeagledallas – 7:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same starters for both teams
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton
Mavs: Brunson, Doncic, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell – 7:33 PM
Same starters for both teams
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton
Mavs: Brunson, Doncic, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell – 7:33 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Last time Luka Doncic played in a Game 7, he went off:
46 points
14 assists
7 rebounds
5 threes
45.5 FG%
45.5 3PT%
It was the fourth-most points in a Game 7 in NBA history, behind only Kevin Durant (48), Dominique Wilkins (47) and Sam Jones (47). Dallas ultimately lost to LA. pic.twitter.com/Xzi0blmH1C – 7:17 PM
Last time Luka Doncic played in a Game 7, he went off:
46 points
14 assists
7 rebounds
5 threes
45.5 FG%
45.5 3PT%
It was the fourth-most points in a Game 7 in NBA history, behind only Kevin Durant (48), Dominique Wilkins (47) and Sam Jones (47). Dallas ultimately lost to LA. pic.twitter.com/Xzi0blmH1C – 7:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns fans cheering with every Luka Doncic miss and booing every make during warmups: pic.twitter.com/Gp7O31OalB – 7:11 PM
Suns fans cheering with every Luka Doncic miss and booing every make during warmups: pic.twitter.com/Gp7O31OalB – 7:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
There are only 3 remaining players averaging 25/5/5 this playoffs:
— Jayson Tatum
— Jimmy Butler
— Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/gXxbvzfNvI – 6:45 PM
There are only 3 remaining players averaging 25/5/5 this playoffs:
— Jayson Tatum
— Jimmy Butler
— Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/gXxbvzfNvI – 6:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
With Giannis Antetokounmpo eliminated, a strong case can be made that Luka Doncic is the best player left standing. For now, at least. – 6:10 PM
With Giannis Antetokounmpo eliminated, a strong case can be made that Luka Doncic is the best player left standing. For now, at least. – 6:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Couldn’t find the video, but Boston’s Jaylen Brown gave Luka Doncic something to shoot for after Brown’s over-the-head shot from the sideline that swished in pregame warmups today. Facing the stands, he shot it with a normal motion — backwards. – 3:55 PM
Couldn’t find the video, but Boston’s Jaylen Brown gave Luka Doncic something to shoot for after Brown’s over-the-head shot from the sideline that swished in pregame warmups today. Facing the stands, he shot it with a normal motion — backwards. – 3:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Game 7 record
Tatum: 2-1
Giannis: 1-0
CP: 3-4
Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ – 2:29 PM
Game 7 record
Tatum: 2-1
Giannis: 1-0
CP: 3-4
Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ – 2:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Playoff Pulse: Phoenix faces Game 7 vs. Luka Doncic, Dallas #Mavericks (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/TtzVt020Zw via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/GHufpuMvSw – 11:45 AM
#Suns Playoff Pulse: Phoenix faces Game 7 vs. Luka Doncic, Dallas #Mavericks (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/TtzVt020Zw via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/GHufpuMvSw – 11:45 AM
More on this storyline
Mark Followill: The Mavs win Game 7 in Phoenix by a final of 123-90. It’s the 2nd largest margin of victory for a road team in a Game 7, only bettered by a 1948 game when the Philadelphia Warriors beat the St. Louis Bombers by 39. On to play Golden State in the Western Conference Finals! -via Twitter @MFollowill / May 15, 2022
Adam Spolane: This is the 6th time a Chris Paul team has blown a 2-0 or 3-1 series lead 2008 vs San Antonio (2-0) 2013 vs Memphis (2-0) 2015 vs Houston (3-1) 2016 vs Portland (2-0) 2021 vs Milwaukee (2-0) 2022 vs Dallas (2-0) He has never won a series after trailing 2-0 or 3-1 -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / May 15, 2022
StatMuse: Chris Paul is the first player ever to blow five 2-0 leads in a best-of-7 series. 2-0 vs Spurs in 2008 2-0 vs Grizzlies in 2013 2-0 vs Blazers in 2016 2-0 vs Bucks in 2021 2-0 vs Mavs in 2022 He is also the only player to blow four 2-0 leads. pic.twitter.com/Y6yXcKVT66 -via Twitter @statmuse / May 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.