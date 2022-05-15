Mike D'Antoni in a strong position to land Hornets head coaching job

Mike D'Antoni in a strong position to land Hornets head coaching job

Main Rumors

Mike D'Antoni in a strong position to land Hornets head coaching job

May 15, 2022- by

By |

As team representatives from throughout the NBA prepare to head to Chicago for the annual tradition of a week’s worth of predraft activities starting Monday, there is ongoing buzz in league coaching circles that Mike D’Antoni is in a strong position to land the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching job. Defensive issues were said to be a key element of James Borrego’s unexpected downfall after four solid seasons, but Charlotte is nonetheless said to want a veteran coach who can forge a strong connection with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball, who would presumably thrive in an offense D’Antoni surely tailors around him completely. Another factor in D’Antoni’s favor despite his reputed aversion to defensive matters: Hornets president of basketball operations Mitch Kupchak already hired D’Antoni once with the Lakers.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
In his column this week, @Steve Bulpett cites 3 sources saying Mike D’Antoni is “the leader for the Hornets’ coaching job.”
Some on Kyrie and the @Brooklyn Nets plus the @Sacramento Kings here:
heavy.com/sports/brookly…10:00 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Mike D’Antoni’s phone is going to ring in about 3 minutes and 53 seconds. – 9:23 PM

More on this storyline

 

Other candidates known to have interviewed for the Hornets’ post include Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 15, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job. Atkinson has already interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets’ job. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 11, 2022

 

, , , , , Main Rumors

, , , , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home