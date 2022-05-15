Robert Williams to return for Game 7

Robert Williams to return for Game 7

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis in for Al Horford.
That’s a sign Robert Williams is truly available in case of emergency only. – 4:04 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Daniel Theis, not Robert Williams, set to come in as the first Celtics center off the bench. Based on what Udoka said before the game, Williams could see a very limited (or even non-existent) role. – 4:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Daniel Theis checks in, so no Robert Williams in the early going. – 4:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Daniel Theis about to come into the game ahead of Rob Williams. Assume that means it’s emergency situation only for Rob today. – 4:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics center Robert Williams active, available for Game 7 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/15/cel…3:44 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Big ovation for Robert Williams as he comes onto the court in full uniform. – 3:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A look at why Grant Williams is getting the start in Game 7 despite Rob Williams being cleared to play and what Williams’ role could be today masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…2:13 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
UPDATE: Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to play in Game 7
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…1:55 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams III is available to play in Game 7.
Has missed the last three games with left knee soreness.
He will not start. Grant Williams will continue to start in his place. – 1:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Robert Williams III is available to play. He will not start and they will “use him if needed.”
Boston will keep the rotations they’ve used in these games he has been out. – 1:52 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams is available to play today. He will come off the bench. Udoka said the Celtics will “use him if needed.” He hasn’t been able to do much basketball work lately so sounds like his role could be very limited. – 1:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is active and available to play in Game 7 today. – 1:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is available today and will come off the bench – 1:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams is AVAILABLE today. He will come off the bench. #Celtics #Bucks1:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams will still start with Rob Williams available. – 1:51 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per Ime, Rob Williams is available today. – 1:51 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Rob Williams is available to play in Game 7 today. – 1:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is available for Game 7 per Ime Udoka – 1:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be active for Game 7 vs Milwaukee today (3:30, ABC), sources tell ESPN. He missed Games 5 and 6 with left knee soreness. – 1:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics have declared Rob Williams (knee) as questionable for the third straight game ahead of their Game 7 matchup this afternoon masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…10:35 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Robert Williams injury update: Celtics big man upgraded to questionable for Game 7 vs. Bucks
https://t.co/nvIHZLgjaG pic.twitter.com/auRT1exbMt7:55 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Celtics say Robert Williams is questionable for Sunday’s Game 7 against visiting Milwaukee. – 4:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is again listed as questionable for Game 7.
Sam Hauser remains out. – 4:50 PM

Jay King: Robert Williams will not play tonight in Game 6, per Ime Udoka. Udoka said the Celtics won’t put him out there until he’s 100 percent. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 13, 2022

