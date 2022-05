Kings hiring Alvin Gentry for front office role

Alvin Gentry has joined the Sacramento Kings in a full-time front office role as Vice President, Basketball Engagement, sources tell me and @Sam Amick . Gentry finished season as interim Kings coach and joined GM Monte McNair and front office at the NBA Draft Combine this week. – 2:29 PM

