Kings hiring Alvin Gentry for front office role

Shams Charania: Alvin Gentry has joined the Sacramento Kings in a full-time front office role as Vice President, Basketball Engagement, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Gentry finished season as interim Kings coach and joined GM Monte McNair and front office at the NBA Draft Combine this week.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms Alvin Gentry will stay with Sacramento Kings as VP of basketball engagement. He will assist with player evaluation and advise on team bulding strategy. He will have an office in Sacramento, but will travel to NBA, G League and college sites. – 2:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry, who closed out last season as the Kings interim head coach, will remain with Sacramento’s front office. Sources say he is now the VP of Basketball Engagement.
Gentry will assist player evaluation, advise strategy using his vast coaching experience & relationships – 2:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Alvin Gentry has joined the Sacramento Kings in a full-time front office role as Vice President, Basketball Engagement, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Gentry finished season as interim Kings coach and joined GM Monte McNair and front office at the NBA Draft Combine this week. – 2:29 PM
Though Brown signed a four-year deal, sources say Kings GM Monte McNair is entering the final season of his contract and there have been no talks about a possible extension. No matter how you look at it, that means there’s significant pressure on McNair as the Kings try — yet again — to break the league-long playoff drought that has become the bane of their existence. -via The Athletic / May 16, 2022
Sources say McNair’s status was a focal point for many of the coaching candidates during the process, with some having concerns about the lack of contractual commitment to the front office and what it might mean for their (would-be) partnership. McNair, who was a Houston Rockets assistant GM previously, was hired to replace the departed Vlade Divac in mid-September 2020. -via The Athletic / May 16, 2022
Joe Dumars’ contract was expiring, and I’m told he wanted more direct control over the front office if he was going to return. In Dumars’ desired structure, Monte McNair would have reported to him rather than Ranadivé. Ranadivé didn’t share an interest in that sort of setup, and now Dumars has opted for this prominent role with the league. Considering the bizarre way the Kings’ GM search unfolded nearly two years ago, when Dumars showed strong signs of wanting the job he would later play a pivotal part in filling, none of this should come as a surprise. A source with knowledge of the situation said it does not appear Dumars’ role will be filled. -via The Athletic / May 2, 2022
