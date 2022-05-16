Kyle Lowry not practicing yet with Heat

Nick Friedell: Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry didn’t practice today. It remains to be seen what his availability will be for this Celtics series.
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry didn’t practice today. It remains to be seen what his availability will be for this Celtics series. – 12:31 PM
Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry didn’t practice today. It remains to be seen what his availability will be for this Celtics series. – 12:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry was not a full participant in practice today, and he did some stuff on the side, Spo says. Status for tomorrow remains up in the air. – 12:30 PM
Kyle Lowry was not a full participant in practice today, and he did some stuff on the side, Spo says. Status for tomorrow remains up in the air. – 12:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry still limited only to work on the side. Official injury report later. – 12:30 PM
Kyle Lowry still limited only to work on the side. Official injury report later. – 12:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: More eyebrow-raising feats by Strus/Vincent; a Lowry update; and a bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:04 AM
From PM: More eyebrow-raising feats by Strus/Vincent; a Lowry update; and a bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:04 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In their 42-season history, the biggest lead Dallas has ever blown, regular season or playoff, is 30 points. Twice. Once to the Lakers and Kobe Bryant and the other to Toronto and Kyle Lowry. – 9:14 PM
In their 42-season history, the biggest lead Dallas has ever blown, regular season or playoff, is 30 points. Twice. Once to the Lakers and Kobe Bryant and the other to Toronto and Kyle Lowry. – 9:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
An update on Heat’s Lowry, a change for Herro and more great feats for Strus, Vincent. And more Heat notes, including the Spo Twitter mystery: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:16 PM
An update on Heat’s Lowry, a change for Herro and more great feats for Strus, Vincent. And more Heat notes, including the Spo Twitter mystery: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, 55 hours from start of Eastern Conference Finals, including a Lowry update; a change for Herro; more remarkable Strus/Vincent feats; Spo on watching today’s game. And Spo explains the Twitter mystery: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:13 PM
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, 55 hours from start of Eastern Conference Finals, including a Lowry update; a change for Herro; more remarkable Strus/Vincent feats; Spo on watching today’s game. And Spo explains the Twitter mystery: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry did not practice today but was here. Doesn’t bode well for Tuesday. – 12:22 PM
Lowry did not practice today but was here. Doesn’t bode well for Tuesday. – 12:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is playing Kyle Lowry off the bench in his return a viable Heat option? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:21 AM
Is playing Kyle Lowry off the bench in his return a viable Heat option? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Udonis Haslem getting NHL playoff chills from Panthers. How Mr. 305 found a special connection with South Florida’s other playoff success story, including a bond with deeper meaning. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Trophies, Chalmers, Beasley, Lowry, more. – 9:02 AM
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Udonis Haslem getting NHL playoff chills from Panthers. How Mr. 305 found a special connection with South Florida’s other playoff success story, including a bond with deeper meaning. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Trophies, Chalmers, Beasley, Lowry, more. – 9:02 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
A brand new In Street Clothes Podcast is up in time for the weekend. @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown the latest NBA injuries including Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/1frf9g… – 7:51 PM
A brand new In Street Clothes Podcast is up in time for the weekend. @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown the latest NBA injuries including Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/1frf9g… – 7:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are in the Eastern Conference Finals with these 3 point shooting numbers in the playoffs:
Herro- 27%
Vincent- 28%
Oladipo- 27%
Lowry- 21%
Strus- 35%
Martin- 17%
PJ Tucker deserves a lot of credit for shooting 48%, but this speaks to what Jimmy Butler has been doing – 6:42 PM
The Heat are in the Eastern Conference Finals with these 3 point shooting numbers in the playoffs:
Herro- 27%
Vincent- 28%
Oladipo- 27%
Lowry- 21%
Strus- 35%
Martin- 17%
PJ Tucker deserves a lot of credit for shooting 48%, but this speaks to what Jimmy Butler has been doing – 6:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
How would you rank the remaining point guards in the playoffs? Legit curious about the answers.
Jrue Holiday
Marcus Smart
Steph Curry
Ja Morant (hurt but whatever)
Chris Paul
Luka Doncic
Kyle Lowry – 4:15 PM
How would you rank the remaining point guards in the playoffs? Legit curious about the answers.
Jrue Holiday
Marcus Smart
Steph Curry
Ja Morant (hurt but whatever)
Chris Paul
Luka Doncic
Kyle Lowry – 4:15 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry (hamstring) did not practice today. His status for the upcoming series remains unclear. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 15, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Entire Heat roster except for Kyle Lowry available tonight. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.