Kyle Lowry ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, Kyle Lowry out Tuesday for Heat. Questionable:
Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring strain). – 6:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of tomorrow’s ECF Game 1 vs the Celtics.
Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. – 6:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Miami Heat have listed Kyle Lowry as OUT for Game 1 on the 5:30 PM ET injury report. – 5:55 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
New: Fresh pack of Heat notes, including “peak Jimmy”; Barkley, Redick weigh in; Tucker; Lowry status and more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson: Kyle Lowry ruled out, and the rest of the Heat/Celtics injury report for Game 1 miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… Also, is this “peak Jimmy”? And analysts pick Celtics over the Heat – 5:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is listed as out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ Marcus Smart joins Heat’s Kyle Lowry on East finals injury watch. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat commit to second summer league in July. – 2:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry was not a full participant in practice today, and he did some stuff on the side, Spo says. Status for tomorrow remains up in the air. – 12:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry still limited only to work on the side. Official injury report later. – 12:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: More eyebrow-raising feats by Strus/Vincent; a Lowry update; and a bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:04 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In their 42-season history, the biggest lead Dallas has ever blown, regular season or playoff, is 30 points. Twice. Once to the Lakers and Kobe Bryant and the other to Toronto and Kyle Lowry. – 9:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
An update on Heat’s Lowry, a change for Herro and more great feats for Strus, Vincent. And more Heat notes, including the Spo Twitter mystery: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:16 PM
Nick Friedell: Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry didn’t practice today. It remains to be seen what his availability will be for this Celtics series. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 16, 2022
Nick Friedell: Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry (hamstring) did not practice today. His status for the upcoming series remains unclear. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 15, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Entire Heat roster except for Kyle Lowry available tonight. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 12, 2022
