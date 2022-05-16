Marcus Smart questionable for Game 1 against Miami

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 1 vs. the Heat after suffering a mid-foot sprain against the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/ohbu4ZzVgx2:05 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
During his availability, Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 1 with a midfoot sprain he suffered during Game 7, & that Robert Williams won’t have any restrictions in Game 1. Udoka said before Game 7 Williams was available but he didn’t want to shift his rotation. – 1:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Marcus Smart suffered a mid-foot sprain in Game 7 against the Bucks, according to Coach Ime Udoka, and is questionable for Game 1 against the Heat. – 1:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will be available with no minutes restriction in Game 1. Williams missed the last four games of the second round with knee soreness.
Udoka also said Marcus Smart has a mid foot sprain and is questionable for Game 1. – 1:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Marcus Smart has a mid-foot sprain, Ime Udoka just said. Getting “round the clock treatment.” – 1:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart will be listed as questionable tomorrow with a mid-foot sprain – 1:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart will be listed as questionable withe a mid-foot sprain suffered late in Game 7. – 1:49 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Marcus Smart has a mid foot sprain. Udoka said it’s “pretty tender and sore right now.” He will be listed as questionable for Game 1. – 1:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart will be questionable for Game 1 with a mid-foot sprain – 1:49 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The comeback within the comeback: Marcus Smart. – 6:48 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Marcus Smart returns to the game after getting kicked. #baller #sotospeak6:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart looks like he might have taken one to the boys on that Giannis play. He’s also been laboring a little with the quad, it seems. – 6:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Five fouls on Marcus Smart. – 6:00 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Marcus Smart, speaking on behalf of the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/C0Z0JE6UQ25:56 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With that Marcus Smart 3, the Celtics have the NBA record for 3s made and attempted in a Game 7 at 20/51, per @Stathead5:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Marcus Smart missed a 3 and Payton Pritchard stole the rebound. Right back out to Smart. There’s a 3.
Celtics up, 97-75, with 5:18 left. – 5:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Marcus Smart dilutes the product. – 5:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Bucks: Marcus Smart draws shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo on last-second halftime heave
https://t.co/Zx8Hyr7JOA pic.twitter.com/0RSjy73MFK5:22 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Really? Marcus Smart draws 3-shot foul on Antetokounmpo at midcourt after steal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/15/rea…5:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The only free throws the Celtics took after getting in the bonus with 8:49 to play in the second quarter?
Those three free throws by Marcus Smart to end the half. – 4:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Marcus Smart at the end of Game 3: two free throws
Marcus Smart from half court in Game 7: three free throws pic.twitter.com/bHi9xm4nPb4:50 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
We all went from “why’d Jaylen Brown shoot so early to give the Bucks time” to Marcus Smart getting three shots at the line. Massive play by Smart. – 4:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
THAT’S the 3-shot foul Marcus Smart gets in that series huh 🤣 – 4:49 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown went WAY too early with that shot, but the Celtics somehow benefited from it. They steal it from Giannis and he picks up his second foul, sending Marcus Smart to the line with three shots with 0.9 seconds left. – 4:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Annnd Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his second foul with nine-tenths of a second left before the half, and Marcus Smart gets three shtos. :-/ – 4:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen has drawn offensive fouls now on Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum.
The #Celtics take timeout. – 4:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A big reason the Celtics have been so dynamic on defense this season is due to how much Marcus Smart has grown as a playmaker on offense.
Smart being able to effectively run the show unlocks the Cs ability to play personnel that is really, really hard to score against. – 4:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart spent timeout doing form shooting work as the rest of the team gets a water break. He’s only taken two shots so far today and missed them both. – 4:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looked like Marcus Smart got called for a foul kicking George Hill in the funny bone lol – 4:05 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Insane that Marcus Smart stayed in the game after this pic.twitter.com/dWyyrsPit24:04 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Smart being an actual ninja turtle helped him absorb that fall – 4:04 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The fact that Marcus Smart is going to continue playing a basketball game after a fall like that is one of the many differences between myself and him lol – 4:03 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Marcus Smart taking bumps like he’s Jeff Hardy – 4:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
wow that was a hard fall for Marcus Smart. That was scary, but he’s back up – 4:02 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a brutal fall for Marcus Smart.
Giannis Antetokounmpo got tripped up by Jaylen Brown and then Marcus Smart fell over the top of Antetokounmpo’s body falling to the floor.
He’s up, but that did not look good. – 4:02 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Damn, Marcus Smart just landed so hard there. He gets up, but gingerly. – 4:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And Marcus Smart down for a few moments but it’s up on his feet after that collision on the Giannis drive. #Celtics #Bucks4:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart crashed to the floor so hard he bounced off the parquet, but he’s slowly making his way to his feet and he’s walking it off. Giannis was down too but seems ok. – 4:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
ICYMI @TheAthletic
Added a #Game7 (*Zaza voice*) preview for Bucks-Celtics after Friday night.
I’ll be looking for Jevon Carter sightings… and how Marcus Smart turns up.
theathletic.com/3311734/2022/0…3:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 3:12 PM

Jay King: Marcus Smart said his quad held up “pretty well.” Said he felt it early on, but didn’t feel it again after that. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 7, 2022
Chris Mannix: Marcus Smart listed as probable for Game 3, per Celtics -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / May 6, 2022

