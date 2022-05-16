Marcus Smart questionable for Game 1 against Miami

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 1 vs. the Heat after suffering a mid-foot sprain against the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/ohbu4ZzVgx – 2:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
During his availability, Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 1 with a midfoot sprain he suffered during Game 7, & that Robert Williams won’t have any restrictions in Game 1. Udoka said before Game 7 Williams was available but he didn’t want to shift his rotation. – 1:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Marcus Smart suffered a mid-foot sprain in Game 7 against the Bucks, according to Coach Ime Udoka, and is questionable for Game 1 against the Heat. – 1:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will be available with no minutes restriction in Game 1. Williams missed the last four games of the second round with knee soreness.
Udoka also said Marcus Smart has a mid foot sprain and is questionable for Game 1. – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will be available with no minutes restriction in Game 1. Williams missed the last four games of the second round with knee soreness.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Marcus Smart has a mid-foot sprain, Ime Udoka just said. Getting “round the clock treatment.” – 1:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart will be listed as questionable tomorrow with a mid-foot sprain – 1:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart will be listed as questionable withe a mid-foot sprain suffered late in Game 7. – 1:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart will be questionable for Game 1 with a mid-foot sprain – 1:49 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Marcus Smart returns to the game after getting kicked. #baller #sotospeak – 6:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart looks like he might have taken one to the boys on that Giannis play. He’s also been laboring a little with the quad, it seems. – 6:00 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Marcus Smart, speaking on behalf of the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/C0Z0JE6UQ2 – 5:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With that Marcus Smart 3, the Celtics have the NBA record for 3s made and attempted in a Game 7 at 20/51, per @Stathead – 5:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Bucks: Marcus Smart draws shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo on last-second halftime heave
https://t.co/Zx8Hyr7JOA pic.twitter.com/0RSjy73MFK – 5:22 PM
Celtics vs. Bucks: Marcus Smart draws shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo on last-second halftime heave
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Really? Marcus Smart draws 3-shot foul on Antetokounmpo at midcourt after steal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/15/rea… – 5:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The only free throws the Celtics took after getting in the bonus with 8:49 to play in the second quarter?
Those three free throws by Marcus Smart to end the half. – 4:56 PM
The only free throws the Celtics took after getting in the bonus with 8:49 to play in the second quarter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Marcus Smart at the end of Game 3: two free throws
Marcus Smart from half court in Game 7: three free throws pic.twitter.com/bHi9xm4nPb – 4:50 PM
Marcus Smart at the end of Game 3: two free throws
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
We all went from “why’d Jaylen Brown shoot so early to give the Bucks time” to Marcus Smart getting three shots at the line. Massive play by Smart. – 4:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Annnd Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his second foul with nine-tenths of a second left before the half, and Marcus Smart gets three shtos. :-/ – 4:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen has drawn offensive fouls now on Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum.
The #Celtics take timeout. – 4:44 PM
Grayson Allen has drawn offensive fouls now on Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A big reason the Celtics have been so dynamic on defense this season is due to how much Marcus Smart has grown as a playmaker on offense.
Smart being able to effectively run the show unlocks the Cs ability to play personnel that is really, really hard to score against. – 4:39 PM
A big reason the Celtics have been so dynamic on defense this season is due to how much Marcus Smart has grown as a playmaker on offense.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart spent timeout doing form shooting work as the rest of the team gets a water break. He’s only taken two shots so far today and missed them both. – 4:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looked like Marcus Smart got called for a foul kicking George Hill in the funny bone lol – 4:05 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Insane that Marcus Smart stayed in the game after this pic.twitter.com/dWyyrsPit2 – 4:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Smart being an actual ninja turtle helped him absorb that fall – 4:04 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The fact that Marcus Smart is going to continue playing a basketball game after a fall like that is one of the many differences between myself and him lol – 4:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
wow that was a hard fall for Marcus Smart. That was scary, but he’s back up – 4:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And Marcus Smart down for a few moments but it’s up on his feet after that collision on the Giannis drive. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart crashed to the floor so hard he bounced off the parquet, but he’s slowly making his way to his feet and he’s walking it off. Giannis was down too but seems ok. – 4:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
ICYMI @TheAthletic
Added a #Game7 (*Zaza voice*) preview for Bucks-Celtics after Friday night.
I’ll be looking for Jevon Carter sightings… and how Marcus Smart turns up.
theathletic.com/3311734/2022/0… – 3:40 PM
ICYMI @TheAthletic
Added a #Game7 (*Zaza voice*) preview for Bucks-Celtics after Friday night.
I’ll be looking for Jevon Carter sightings… and how Marcus Smart turns up.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 3:12 PM
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
More on this storyline
Jay King: Marcus Smart said his quad held up “pretty well.” Said he felt it early on, but didn’t feel it again after that. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 7, 2022
Chris Mannix: Marcus Smart listed as probable for Game 3, per Celtics -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / May 6, 2022
