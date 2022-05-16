Monty Williams not commenting on shots at Chris Paul from people "that aren't in his class"

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Column: Luka Doncic is undeniable. Chris Paul.. not so much + more for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Career NBA games with 20+ points and 5+ assists:
Chris Paul: 448
Pat Beverly: 2 – 4:05 PM
Career NBA games with 20+ points and 5+ assists:
Chris Paul: 448
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Luka Doncic’s legend grows as Chris Paul gets exposed #NBA #Mavs #Suns nypost.com/2022/05/16/luk… via @nypostsports – 3:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty’s full response when I asked about where some of the Suns’ younger core guys need to improve when defenses key in on Devin Booker and Chris Paul.
He mentioned Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet. I’m sure no one will read into the name he left out pic.twitter.com/GIHJxRaXeq – 3:35 PM
Monty’s full response when I asked about where some of the Suns’ younger core guys need to improve when defenses key in on Devin Booker and Chris Paul.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Patrick Beverley going on national TV to trash 37 year old Chris Paul is like Daniel Jones going on national TV to trash 38 year old Aaron Rodgers. – 3:26 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Matt Barnes is taking heavy shots at Patrick Beverley for criticizing Chris Paul on ESPN today, saying he was out of pocket. “All he needed was the red clown nose because he was out there talking like a clown today.” – 3:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams ended his availability today by expressing how much the group is thinking about Brittney Griner. They pray for her and her family a ton and he hopes people will have her in their thoughts even after the Suns’ season is over. – 2:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said the comments from Patrick Beverley on Chris Paul don’t bother him at all. Called Paul one of the best players in the history of the game and doesn’t want to comment on people taking shots at Paul that “aren’t even in that class.” – 2:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“We think about Brittney Griner, and I want our fans to know that even though I haven’t spoken about it a lot, we pray for her and her family a ton.” – Monty Williams’ parting words during exit interviews – 2:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“If you’re gonna have people taking shots at him that aren’t even in that class, why would I comment?” – Monty Williams on people (i.e. Patrick Beverley) taking shots at Chris Paul – 2:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“When I see people taking shots at him like that or I hear from you guys, I don’t even respond to that. It’s not even worth responding.”
Monty said everyone in the organization understands how valuable Chris Paul is to the organization and that he probably rode him too much. – 2:47 PM
“When I see people taking shots at him like that or I hear from you guys, I don’t even respond to that. It’s not even worth responding.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“#Suns coach Monty Williams said “Deandre’s situation is something we’ll deal with in the summer” when asked if Ayton is part of their long-term future. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs – 2:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Patrick Beverley on Chris Paul: ‘He can’t guard. He literally can’t guard’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/16/pat… – 2:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams stuck to the ‘internal’ stance on what happened with him and Deandre Ayton in Game 7, but said he hasn’t talked to Ayton 1-on-1 since the game.
Said he’s talked the team, but he also said he made a decision not to put Ayton back in as game got out of hand. #Suns – 2:39 PM
Monty Williams stuck to the ‘internal’ stance on what happened with him and Deandre Ayton in Game 7, but said he hasn’t talked to Ayton 1-on-1 since the game.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he and Deandre Ayton have not spoke in a 1-on-1 fashion since he took him out of the game last night. Williams addressed the team as a whole today. – 2:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he and Deandre Ayton did not talk about what happened after Game 7. He talked to the team today, but not DA personally – 2:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the finality of the Suns’ season: “It’s unbelievably hard, just because our expectations are to be the last team standing. And in a short period of time, we’ve come a long way, and the process of the expectations have changed so quickly.” – 2:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
We are about to speak with Monty Williams for an end of the season availability. No word yet on if any players will be speaking at a later time. – 2:13 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Mavs humiliating the Suns, CP3 and Booker’s G7 duds, LUKA, what’s next for Phoenix, fake Ayton trades, and Warriors-Mavs deep dive preview. Then @Brian Scalabrine on BOS outlasting Giannis, Heat-Celtics preview:
Apple: apple.co/3wqszMi – 2:01 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Mavs humiliating the Suns, CP3 and Booker’s G7 duds, LUKA, what’s next for Phoenix, fake Ayton trades, and Warriors-Mavs deep dive preview. Then @Brian Scalabrine on BOS outlasting Giannis, Heat-Celtics preview:
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Should Chris Paul have been benched in Game 7? https://t.co/AGnW4FJzKl pic.twitter.com/DkNUOGDOS6 – 2:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s been strange to see some fans turning on Chris Paul this fast. Being injured during yet another playoff run and 37 years old is obviously a problem. But the disdain with which people are trying to escort this man out the door like the last 2 years never happened is gross – 1:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Chris Paul’s first five games in this postseason:
60 assists vs. 6 turnovers
101 points scored
Chris Paul’s final five games in this postseason:
29 assists vs. 18 turnovers
47 points scored – 1:46 PM
Chris Paul’s first five games in this postseason:
60 assists vs. 6 turnovers
101 points scored
Chris Paul’s final five games in this postseason:
29 assists vs. 18 turnovers
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
There’s an alternate universe where that CP3 to the Lakers trade goes through and he has three rings, while Kobe is considered the GOAT. – 1:16 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chris Paul trying to look on the bright side of the #Suns after a nightmarish end to the season. More in @andscape. #nba #NBAPlayoffs bit.ly/3a49xE1 – 12:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I, for one, can’t believe the dude who shoved Chris Paul in the back after he got 41 points dropped on his head in a closeout Western Conference Finals game, would go on national TV and say bad things about him! Surely unfiltered truth we’re getting there. – 12:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The 5 blown series for CP3 with an 2-0 lead is a bit unfair. He missed games 5-6 in 2016 against Portland with injury. Let’s be honest here – 11:07 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Pat Bev woke up and put on a white polo shirt and walked over the ESPN studio and chose violence
dude said Suns should have played Elf Payton over CP3 lol – 10:30 AM
Pat Bev woke up and put on a white polo shirt and walked over the ESPN studio and chose violence
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from Phoenix #Suns’ Game 7 flop vs. Dallas #Mavericks with Deandre Ayton’s ‘internal,’ with Monty Williams Devin Booker missing and Chris Paul falling short again after being up 2-0 in series #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs https://t.co/elgtaLYYFq via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/4SlEFJl9n4 – 10:20 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Leaders in each statistical category in the Mavs-Suns series:
Points:
1. Luka Doncic: 228
2. Devin Booker: 164
Assists:
1. Doncic: 49
2. Chris Paul: 40
Rebounds:
1. Doncic: 69
2. D. Ayton: 57
Steals:
1. Doncic: 15
2. Mikal Bridges: 9
3-pointers:
1. Doncic: 22
Leaders in each statistical category in the Mavs-Suns series:
Points:
1. Luka Doncic: 228
2. Devin Booker: 164
Assists:
1. Doncic: 49
2. Chris Paul: 40
Rebounds:
1. Doncic: 69
2. D. Ayton: 57
Steals:
1. Doncic: 15
2. Mikal Bridges: 9
3-pointers:
1. Doncic: 22
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Oh boy, Pat Bev just said the league calls CP a “cone” on defense on Get Up. – 9:42 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Patrick Beverly is going IN on CP3 right now on “Get Up.”
“He can’t guard.”
“He’s a cone.”
“Ain’t nobody losing sleep over CP3 and the Phoenix Suns.”
“Give him the Ben Simmons slander. The PG-13 slander.” pic.twitter.com/vabXsdUWkJ – 9:41 AM
Patrick Beverly is going IN on CP3 right now on “Get Up.”
“He can’t guard.”
“He’s a cone.”
“Ain’t nobody losing sleep over CP3 and the Phoenix Suns.”
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Pat Bev: “Ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the Phoenix Suns.”
Pat Bev also adds that Chris Paul “can’t guard anyone.”
This dude needs to be hired by ESPN the day he retires. – 9:38 AM
Pat Bev: “Ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the Phoenix Suns.”
Pat Bev also adds that Chris Paul “can’t guard anyone.”
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🗣 “Chris Paul was a completely different player.”
@Brian Scalabrine tells @Frank Isola that Jason Kidd’s approach to Chris Paul was what shut him down.
#dALLasIN | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/n951OlZ8Vz – 9:31 AM
🗣 “Chris Paul was a completely different player.”
@Brian Scalabrine tells @Frank Isola that Jason Kidd’s approach to Chris Paul was what shut him down.
Lang Greene @LangGreene
Spencer Dinwiddie outscored Chris Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton (who were at home) combined in a Game 7. – 9:23 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in the Suns series:
— More points than Booker
— More rebounds than Ayton
— More assists than CP
— More steals than Mikal pic.twitter.com/weRy9Nh8j6 – 8:42 AM
Luka in the Suns series:
— More points than Booker
— More rebounds than Ayton
— More assists than CP
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Chris Paul has been lauded for his control on the game, but too many times he’s been powerless when his teams lose control of critical games and series. Father Time is a’coming yhoo.it/3FROSiq – 8:30 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
On @GetUpESPN it’s good to hear @Patrick Beverley call out CP3 and also Monty. But can’t overlook how Jason Kidd dominated this series with adjustments and game plan. Used his chess pieces better than the Coach of the Year. #Mavs #nba – 8:19 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Monty Williams on why Deandre Ayton only played 17 minutes: “It’s internal” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/16/mon… – 8:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chris Paul: I’m not retiring tomorrow, thank God
sportando.basketball/en/chris-paul-… – 7:25 AM
Chris Paul: I’m not retiring tomorrow, thank God
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chris Paul says he’s not retiring after Game 7 blowout to Mavs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:00 AM
Chris Paul says he’s not retiring after Game 7 blowout to Mavs
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Defensively, we just never caught up with the ball.” Chris Paul after #Suns Game 7 loss to #Mavs. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/trhJwcQrBW – 2:03 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Father Time catching up to Chris Paul as youth is serving notice. He’ll be around tomorrow but will tomorrow wait for him? yhoo.it/3FROSiq – 1:51 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Hear what Devin Booker and Chris Paul had to say after the Phoenix Suns’ Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks: https://t.co/Hxr5GxK2Gk pic.twitter.com/zsCSKBfWhz – 12:58 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns’ Monty Williams hints at ‘internal’ reasons for only playing Deandre Ayton 17 minutes in Game 7 loss
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 12:34 AM
Suns’ Monty Williams hints at ‘internal’ reasons for only playing Deandre Ayton 17 minutes in Game 7 loss
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Im rewatching this game and scanning Twitter that’s blaming CP3 for everything bc why not? He’s easy to loathe. I get that. But how did the Suns’ best player do? And that guy ain’t CP3 – 12:31 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great question from @Marc J. Spears for Chris Paul about whether he’d thought about this possibly being his best chance at a title.
“Not at all….I think for me, us, it’s, ‘we’ll be right back next year.’ I’m not retiring tomorrow, thank God.” pic.twitter.com/5XXOL3IFQn – 12:16 AM
Great question from @Marc J. Spears for Chris Paul about whether he’d thought about this possibly being his best chance at a title.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“We didn’t reach our goal. So I don’t think anything matters except for everybody just trying to get a little bit better for next season” – Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/SAVMcXcuMi – 11:52 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
So to be clear for all you bamas that like to discredit accomplishments in hindsight … Dallas worked Phoenix in Game 7 to advance …. Monty Williams is still the rightful winner of Coach of the Year for the regular season – 11:17 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Huge summer for the Suns. It’s difficult not to feel like the last two seasons were the best chances they’re going to have with this roster iteration. About to have to spend a ton of money, CP a year older, and if the West gets back to being healthy it’s gonna be a bloodbath. – 11:16 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
So insincere! Chris Paul couldn’t answer whether the Mavs did anything defensively to make him a non factor after G2. Said he’d have to look at (tomorrow?). Too soon. Too abrupt. Really? No wonder no adjustments were made. No wonder they got demolished! – 11:07 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Chris Paul: “You play long enough, and you don’t win, every time you lose, they’re going to say it was your best chance. I think for me, us, we’ll be right back next year. I’ll tell you that much. I’m not retiring tomorrow. Thank God. Hopefully, I’m healthy.” pic.twitter.com/B5d4BO1cRS – 11:01 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The NBA is fragile.
Phoenix just went from far and away best team in the NBA all season to out in 2nd round with a seemingly significant DeAndre Ayton issue and Chris Paul on a 4 year 120 million deal – 10:53 PM
The NBA is fragile.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges said he knows Monty Williams is taking the blame for the way these playoffs went for the Suns, but he insisted it’s squarely on the players – 10:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Suns point guard Chris Paul limped out of the arena with a very slow walk. @andscape learned that Paul had a left quad injury. When asked about his quad injury, Paul declined comment. – 10:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’m not retiring tomorrow. I’m healthy. I’m going to come back. Keep playing,” Suns guard Chris Paul said. – 10:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Chris Paul: “We’ll be right back here next year … I’m not retiring” – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul on this possibly being his best shot at a title: “They said that last year. They probably said it back in ’08. Every time you lose, they’re gonna say it’s your best chance…but we’ll be back next year. I ain’t retiring tomorrow, thank God.” – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
These two.
Devin Booker X Chris Paul = Final game of season. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qzLLVvliL3 – 10:41 PM
These two.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Paul was asked if he was going through something the past few games. He said no, adding that Monty Williams took the blame for this collapse but it should be on him instead.
“That’s on me as the point guard, as the leader of the team.” – 10:39 PM
Chris Paul was asked if he was going through something the past few games. He said no, adding that Monty Williams took the blame for this collapse but it should be on him instead.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul was asked twice in different ways whether he was physically okay in this series, and he sort of ducked it both times. Chalked it up just not playing up to their standards – 10:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“That’s on me as the point guard, the leader of the team,” Suns guard Chris Paul said. – 10:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Paul: “I have a text from my son after the game saying, ‘Lets get in the gym.'” – 10:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
36-year-old Chris Paul in 2022 postseason: 69 FGs, 13 turnovers in 8 games (Suns 6-2)
37-year-old Chris Paul in 2022 postseason: 18 FGs, 18 turnovers in 5 games (Suns 1-4) – 10:36 PM
36-year-old Chris Paul in 2022 postseason: 69 FGs, 13 turnovers in 8 games (Suns 6-2)
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Booker/CP3 presser just started.
ASK BOOK ABOUT THE “LUKA SPECIAL”!!!! – 10:33 PM
The Booker/CP3 presser just started.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We all have to look inside. But I’m the head of the ship. If there is a reason why, point at me,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. – 10:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Me.”
Monty Williams took ownership for the way the Suns were out of sorts over the last few weeks in the playoffs.
I asked him how he weighs a 64-win season vs. the final result. Said he’s not going to let this bad night take away from what they accomplished during the season – 10:30 PM
“Me.”
Monty Williams took ownership for the way the Suns were out of sorts over the last few weeks in the playoffs.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s internal.” Monty Williams when asked why Deandre Ayton only played 17 minutes. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 10:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On Deandre Ayton playing just 17 minutes, Monty Williams: “It’s internal.” – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s internal.”
Monty Williams’ only 2 words when asked about Deandre Ayton not playing more minutes in Game 7 tonight – 10:30 PM
“It’s internal.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton only playing 17 minutes tonight: “It’s internal.” – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Monty Williams if there’s anything he attributes to the way the team has looked out of sorts the last couple of weeks and he said himself. Said he’s responsible for having the team ready. – 10:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We’re a really good team. We had an off night and an inconsistent two weeks if I’m being honest,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. – 10:28 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Monty Williams: “We were the best team in the league all season long…We had an off night.” – 10:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Monty Williams asked how his team lost four out of five over the last couple weeks to lose the season: “Me” – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Me. I’m the guy who is responsible to have us ready. That’s it.” #Suns coach Monty Williams #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs – 10:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chris Paul is already in the media press conference room ready to take questions as Monty Williams is taking his turn. – 10:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I told Jason (Kidd), ‘Y’all got us.’ They kicked our butts. That’s life,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. – 10:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Monty Williams: “I told Jason [Kidd], ‘You guys got us. You kicked our butts.’ That’s life.” – 10:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I didn’t have them ready to play in a Game 7. (Dallas) played their tails off,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. – 10:25 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Monty Williams, who won Coach of the Year, put the blame on himself: “I did not have us ready to play in a Game 7.” – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“All year long, we’ve been hearing all the praises…and we’ve been taking it. Well, tonight, we’ve gotta take it.” – Monty Williams on the Suns’ loss, saying he didn’t have them ready to play in a Game 7 – 10:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he knows his team didn’t want to play basically its worst game of the season tonight. Talked to the group about hearing all the praise all year long and said tonight the Suns need to take the criticism tonight just like they took that praise. – 10:25 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I told them I hurt for them. I know they didn’t want to play that way. We basically played our worst game of the season tonight,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. – 10:25 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Monty Williams: “We basically played the worst game of the season tonight” – 10:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Monty Williams: “We played the worst game of the season tonight.” – 10:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Monty Williams: “We basically played the worst game of the season tonight.” – 10:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Game 7: “I know they didn’t want to play that way. We basically played the worst game of the season tonight.” – 10:24 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– The Game 7 ass-kicking of the modern era
– Luka Doncic’s revenge
– How will we tell the story of Chris Paul?
– Devin Booker rekt
– The Raptor
Talking about it all now, join us! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=y1Ni0L… – 10:17 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– The Game 7 ass-kicking of the modern era
– Luka Doncic’s revenge
– How will we tell the story of Chris Paul?
– Devin Booker rekt
– The Raptor
Talking about it all now, join us! ⬇️
The Ringer @ringernba
Devin Booker and Chris Paul ever since “The Luka Special” was uttered pic.twitter.com/hFZSoTuWQp – 10:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This is the 5th time a Chris Paul led team has blown a 2-0 playoff series lead in his career. His teams are 5-5 in series where they’ve taken a 2-0 lead after this loss to the Mavericks. – 10:11 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Might have some things to say about Chris Paul and the Suns on the radio tomorrow morning. – 10:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Chris Paul playoff averages before his 37th birthday:
22.6 points, 9.9 assists, 1.6 TOVs
Chris Paul playoff averages since his 37th birthday:
9.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 TOVs – 10:09 PM
Chris Paul playoff averages before his 37th birthday:
22.6 points, 9.9 assists, 1.6 TOVs
Chris Paul playoff averages since his 37th birthday:
StatMuse @statmuse
CP3 since turning 37 (5 games):
27 assists
22 turnovers
20 fouls
17 baskets
The Point God has an expiry date of exactly 37 years. pic.twitter.com/ivlNpLI6bs – 9:59 PM
CP3 since turning 37 (5 games):
27 assists
22 turnovers
20 fouls
17 baskets
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Credit Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd and the Mavs. They made good adjustments, took away Chris Paul’s spots, neutralized Devin Booker and dominated at home. Then played with nothing to lose in Game 7 and absolutely steamrolled the NBA’s No. 1 seed on the road – 9:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul is the first player ever to blow five 2-0 leads in a best-of-7 series.
2-0 vs Spurs in 2008
2-0 vs Grizzlies in 2013
2-0 vs Blazers in 2016
2-0 vs Bucks in 2021
2-0 vs Mavs in 2022
He is also the only player to blow four 2-0 leads. pic.twitter.com/Y6yXcKVT66 – 9:55 PM
Chris Paul is the first player ever to blow five 2-0 leads in a best-of-7 series.
2-0 vs Spurs in 2008
2-0 vs Grizzlies in 2013
2-0 vs Blazers in 2016
2-0 vs Bucks in 2021
2-0 vs Mavs in 2022
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Monty Williams is thankful for the hardships and triumphs of his NBA journey undf.td/3LdtGnK – 9:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Chris Paul, after scoring 14 of his 28 pts in the 4th Q of Game 2:
Game 3 – 12 pts on 5-of-9, 7r, 4a, 7tos – L
Game 4 – 5 pts on 2-of-4, 5r, 7a, 6fouls – L
Game 5 – 7 pts on 3-of-8, 2r, 10a, 4tos – W
Game 6 – 13 pts on 4-of-7, 2r, 4a, 5tos – L
Game 7 – Down by 40 before 1st FG – 9:51 PM
Chris Paul, after scoring 14 of his 28 pts in the 4th Q of Game 2:
Game 3 – 12 pts on 5-of-9, 7r, 4a, 7tos – L
Game 4 – 5 pts on 2-of-4, 5r, 7a, 6fouls – L
Game 5 – 7 pts on 3-of-8, 2r, 10a, 4tos – W
Game 6 – 13 pts on 4-of-7, 2r, 4a, 5tos – L
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul has lost 4 straight Game 7s.
He is 3-5 in his career. pic.twitter.com/6n7V2fxcQ2 – 9:51 PM
Chris Paul has lost 4 straight Game 7s.
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Take all your rotation players off the floor now Jason Kidd. CP3 might castrate them all out of spite – 9:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This final result goes a lot further than one player, but I’m already wondering what the Chris Paul diagnosis is going to be – 9:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Can’t remember a team hunting Chris Paul like this and being so successful – 9:49 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
This is the 6th time a Chris Paul team has blown a 2-0 or 3-1 series lead
2008 vs San Antonio (2-0)
2013 vs Memphis (2-0)
2015 vs Houston (3-1)
2016 vs Portland (2-0)
2021 vs Milwaukee (2-0)
2022 vs Dallas (2-0)
He has never won a series after trailing 2-0 or 3-1 – 9:48 PM
This is the 6th time a Chris Paul team has blown a 2-0 or 3-1 series lead
2008 vs San Antonio (2-0)
2013 vs Memphis (2-0)
2015 vs Houston (3-1)
2016 vs Portland (2-0)
2021 vs Milwaukee (2-0)
2022 vs Dallas (2-0)
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Unpopular Opinion:
This wasn’t a legacy game for Chris Paul. No, he doesn’t have any hardware and does have some glaring playoff duds on his resume. But he’s been playing HOF level hoop for 17 years. He will go down as one of the greats. – 9:38 PM
Unpopular Opinion:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m honestly amazed Lakers Twitter hasn’t given me a Chris Paul-for-Russell Westbrook trade machine screenshot yet. – 9:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
God bless you Allie for the nicest possible “Chris Paul is old” report. – 9:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Chris Paul will have been part of five of the last 13 blown 2-0 leads when tonight is over. – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne checks in for Chris Paul. #Suns down 75-36 with 5;45 left in 3rd. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’ve never seen a cliff dive as dramatic as CP3’s 37th birthday – 9:27 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Chris Paul did not score a field goal in Game 7 until the Suns were trailing by 40 points. Just a stunning night. – 9:26 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
This is the second-most vicious ass kicking Chris Paul has taken in his postseason career. – 9:23 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
CP3 looked so good 3 wks ago. Now I wonder how much is left in tank – 9:22 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Chris Paul scoring this series vs Mavs:
Gm 1: 19 pts, Suns win
Gm 2: 28 pts, Suns win
Gm 3: 12 pts, Suns lose
Gm 4: 5 pts, Suns lose
Gm 5: 7 pts, Suns win
Gm 6: 13 pts, Suns lose
Gm 7 at half: 0 pts, Suns down 30
Had 47 pts in 1st 2 games, just 37 pts in 4 & a half games since. – 9:18 PM
Chris Paul scoring this series vs Mavs:
Gm 1: 19 pts, Suns win
Gm 2: 28 pts, Suns win
Gm 3: 12 pts, Suns lose
Gm 4: 5 pts, Suns lose
Gm 5: 7 pts, Suns win
Gm 6: 13 pts, Suns lose
Gm 7 at half: 0 pts, Suns down 30
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
If booker wants to be considered elite, he can’t be 0-7 in a game 7….and I won’t even start on the disaster chris Paul is right now – 9:18 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Chris Paul has had a combination of ugly collapses, unlucky breaks and ill-timed injuries.
Up 2-0 and going out with 5 straight bad performances after going 64-18 might take the cake.
You have to wonder if this is CP’s last real shot at that elusive ring. – 9:14 PM
Chris Paul has had a combination of ugly collapses, unlucky breaks and ill-timed injuries.
Up 2-0 and going out with 5 straight bad performances after going 64-18 might take the cake.
StatMuse @statmuse
Points at the half:
1 — Chris Paul
2 — Devin Booker
3 — Deandre Ayton
4 — Mikal Bridges
5 — Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/xDHRMgkUip – 9:10 PM
Points at the half:
1 — Chris Paul
2 — Devin Booker
3 — Deandre Ayton
4 — Mikal Bridges
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
This is incredibly shocking. West champion Suns down 30 points at halftime to visiting Dallas. Luka 27. Dinwiddie 21. CP and Booker combined 0-for-11 from the field. pic.twitter.com/eE6NdfBXiV – 9:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Another reason why end-of-the-season awards need to be announced before the beginning of the playoffs: Monty Williams JUST received Coach of the Year, and now he looks crazy. – 9:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
They’ve been tending negatively this whole series against the Mavericks but now don’t recognize this Suns team. At all. That had to be the worst first half they’ve played all season. Chris Paul isn’t dictating a thing. Ayton and Booker are the complete opposite of automatic. SMH – 9:00 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
27 points total in a half in a Game 7 home game. Chris Paul teams constantly haunted by the number 27. – 9:00 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I said it on @FTFonFS1 right after it happened… But CP3 & Booker mocking Luka at the Game 2 presser had REAL LBJ & Wade mocking Dirk during ‘11 Finals vibes.
Then, Booker pulled the “Luka Special” bullshit.
Now, Luka has 27 at the half… and CP3 & Booker have made ZERO shots. – 9:00 PM
I said it on @FTFonFS1 right after it happened… But CP3 & Booker mocking Luka at the Game 2 presser had REAL LBJ & Wade mocking Dirk during ‘11 Finals vibes.
Then, Booker pulled the “Luka Special” bullshit.
StatMuse @statmuse
At the half, Maxi Kleber has as many points as Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined.
Maxi Kleber has 3 points. pic.twitter.com/apWRiBDmTx – 8:59 PM
At the half, Maxi Kleber has as many points as Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
At halftime, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton have combined for 6 points on 1-of-15 shooting from the field. – 8:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Luka outplaying all of CP3, Booker and Ayton? Ok. Suns can live with that.
but Dinwiddie????? – 8:56 PM
Luka outplaying all of CP3, Booker and Ayton? Ok. Suns can live with that.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
If Chris Paul and Devin Booker don’t make a shot, the Phoenix Suns will not win this game! #MagicTweets – 8:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Luka Doncic: 19 points and 9 rebounds.
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 6 points and 6 rebounds.
Wow. – 8:53 PM
Luka Doncic: 19 points and 9 rebounds.
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 6 points and 6 rebounds.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
With 2:45 left in the second quarter, Maxi Kleber has come off the bench to score as many points as Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined — 3. – 8:53 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Between Tatum’s & Booker’s performances the past 3 days, Club Superstar’s admissions policy has never looked smarter.
Now… we might have to look at if CP3 is actually sitting in Jimmy Butler’s seat in the club. pic.twitter.com/WWg9mii4Yu – 8:52 PM
Between Tatum’s & Booker’s performances the past 3 days, Club Superstar’s admissions policy has never looked smarter.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
3 fouls on Deandre Ayton, which is 2 more field goals than Ayton, Chris Paul and Devin Booker have made so far. Combined. – 8:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
This much I know: Monty Williams is about to deliver an all-time halftime speech to the Suns, who were the best team this regular season and are in real danger now of being eliminated by the Mavs. – 8:47 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are 2-of-18 from the field so far in Game 7. – 8:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
it took until 4:21 left in the 2Q for Chris Paul/Devin Booker/Deandre Ayton to record their first made field goal combined. – 8:46 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are 0-for-11 from the field.
Luka Doncic is 6-for-8 and has 8 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie is 5-for-7. – 8:43 PM
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are 0-for-11 from the field.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton: combined 0-11 from the floor. – 8:41 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
So we’ll find out Chris Paul is injured after this series, huh? – 8:39 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
I have many friends who are Mavs fans and I love most of y’all, but I need Phoenix to get back in this thing because I’m not sure I’d be able to deal with the inevitable CP narrative that would follow a loss. – 8:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Spencer Dinwiddie: 13 pts on 4-for-5 shooting. Devin Booker & Chris Paul combined: 3 pts on 0-for-7. Mavs up 34-22 with 9:07 remaining in the 2nd Q. – 8:35 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
This is the first time in his career where a healthy Chris Paul has genuinely seemed overmatched or outmoded in a playoff series – 8:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have struggled to get an advantage in the non-Doncic minutes all series and it would be quite the win-win here to do it now while also getting CP3 going. – 8:28 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
At the end of 1:
Luka has 12-8-3 on 5 of 7 shooting
CP3 & Booker, who have mocked Luka repeatedly during this series, have a combined 2-2-2 on 0-7 shooting.
Luka also had more points, rebounds, assists and steals than CP3 & Booker *combined* in Game 6. – 8:27 PM
At the end of 1:
Luka has 12-8-3 on 5 of 7 shooting
CP3 & Booker, who have mocked Luka repeatedly during this series, have a combined 2-2-2 on 0-7 shooting.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Chris Paul and Devin Booker are 0-of-7 at the end of the first quarter. – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson in for Chris Paul and Jae Crowder.
Biyombo checking in I assume for Ayton.
Shamet corner 3.
Dinwiddie answer 3. #Suns down eight. – 8:17 PM
Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson in for Chris Paul and Jae Crowder.
Biyombo checking in I assume for Ayton.
Shamet corner 3.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sloppy start for both teams. Suns hunting Luka to draw his second foul. Mavs hunting CP to wear him out. Not much flow – 8:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I used to have hair.” Monty Williams when asked about Chris Paul being older, but says the #Suns point guard is at his best in situations like this. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs #NBASundays #Game7s pic.twitter.com/UQlAFnEkKk – 7:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just making the simple play, that’s something we’ve done all year.” Monty Williams heading into #Suns-#Mavs Game 7. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBASundays #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WytOvOApDF – 7:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I think Phoenix wins tonight BUT it’s going to have to be because of the young guys, not CP3.
People already being weird about the Year 17 point guard lol… I’m looking at Book, Bridges, Ayton. They have to come through on their levels. It’s their time – 6:59 PM
I think Phoenix wins tonight BUT it’s going to have to be because of the young guys, not CP3.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Huge difference in moods before Game 7 in Phoenix. Jason Kidd wants his players to be loose. Monty Williams definitely taking a serious tone. Both appropriate considering the expectations – 6:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Suns coach Monty Williams with wise words about Game 7: “Nobody’s going off to war or anything like that. But it’s important to us, coaches, players, the organization, the city. I thought about it all day. And all night. That’s just how it is.” – 6:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Suns coach Monty Williams ahead of Game 7 on Chris Paul, who’s had four consecutive underwhelming games: “In games like this, on days like this, this is when he does his best stuff, and I’m looking forward to that.” – 6:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Suns’ approach to Game 7 today: “For me it’s like, do what we do no matter where we are.”
Said they’ve obviously made adjustments, but today is all about playing hard, executing and not overthinking – 6:21 PM
Monty Williams on the Suns’ approach to Game 7 today: “For me it’s like, do what we do no matter where we are.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Every game consumes you, but this is Game 7.” #Suns coach Monty Williams. #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Uig0lLHXoV – 6:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I thought about it all day. All night. That’s how it is. I’m not going to tell you I was able to go into my backyard and prune. That didn’t happen,” Suns head coach Monty Williams about his Game 7 nerves. – 6:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams agreed with Jae Crowder’s sentiment yesterday that a lot of the turnovers come down to a bit of overthinking. Wants to see his team make the simple and right play tonight. – 6:18 PM
