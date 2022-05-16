Nuggets strongly interested in bringing DeMarcus Cousins back

Harrison Wind: The Nuggets have strong interest in re-signing DeMarcus Cousins, a source told DNVR, but his market could determine if he returns to Denver. A look at Cousins’ undeniable impact last season and the case for and against bringing him back. https://thednvr.com/should-the-nuggets-re-sign-demarcus-cousins/
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets have strong interest in re-signing DeMarcus Cousins, a source told DNVR, but his market could determine if he returns to Denver.
A look at Cousins’ undeniable impact last season and the case for and against bringing him back.
thednvr.com/should-the-nug… – 4:36 PM
The Nuggets have strong interest in re-signing DeMarcus Cousins, a source told DNVR, but his market could determine if he returns to Denver.
A look at Cousins’ undeniable impact last season and the case for and against bringing him back.
thednvr.com/should-the-nug… – 4:36 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Tim Connelly: “Boogie was fantastic. He brought a ton.” Said they’ll have discussions about his future in short order. -via Twitter @msinger / April 29, 2022
After the Nuggets were eliminated, the 31-year-old admitted that he isn’t sure whether he’ll be back in Denver. “I honestly don’t know what the future holds,” DeMarcus Cousins said. “A lot in this short time has transpired. I’m still trying to get over the fact that G.P. (Gary Payton II) hit that big shot, right? I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. I’m happy to be a part of this group. I’m happy with the opportunity that was given to me from Mike, [Nuggets president] Tim [Connelly], [Nuggets general manager Calvin] Booth. To answer that question, I can’t right now. I don’t know what’s future holds.” -via basketballnews.com / April 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.