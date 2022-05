Nuggets strongly interested in bringing DeMarcus Cousins back

After the Nuggets were eliminated, the 31-year-old admitted that he isn’t sure whether he’ll be back in Denver. “I honestly don’t know what the future holds,” DeMarcus Cousins said. “A lot in this short time has transpired. I’m still trying to get over the fact that G.P. (Gary Payton II) hit that big shot, right? I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. I’m happy to be a part of this group. I’m happy with the opportunity that was given to me from Mike, [Nuggets president] Tim [Connelly], [Nuggets general manager Calvin] Booth. To answer that question, I can’t right now. I don’t know what’s future holds.” -via basketballnews.com / April 28, 2022