Otto Porter probable to return for Game 1

CJ Holmes: Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today and “feels good”, Steve Kerr says. He’s probable for Game 1 on Wednesday.
Source: Twitter @CjHolmes22
Source: Twitter @CjHolmes22
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today and he’s probable for game one of the WCF. – 6:16 PM
Kerr said Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today and he’s probable for game one of the WCF. – 6:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Otto Porter Jr is probable for G1 vs Mavericks, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 6:16 PM
Otto Porter Jr is probable for G1 vs Mavericks, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 6:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today. Felt good, per Kerr. Called Porter “probable” for Game 1
of Warriors-Mavericks. – 6:15 PM
Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today. Felt good, per Kerr. Called Porter “probable” for Game 1
of Warriors-Mavericks. – 6:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today, Steve Kerr said. Porter is considered “probable” for Game 1 of the WCF on Wednesday. – 6:15 PM
Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today, Steve Kerr said. Porter is considered “probable” for Game 1 of the WCF on Wednesday. – 6:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today and “feels good”, Steve Kerr says. He’s probable for Game 1 on Wednesday. – 6:15 PM
Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today and “feels good”, Steve Kerr says. He’s probable for Game 1 on Wednesday. – 6:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says that Otto Porter Jr. didn’t do any on-court work today, but was on the stationary bike. Porter told Kerr that he’s feeling better, and the Warriors are hopeful he’ll be available for Game 1 of the WCF on Wednesday. – 2:42 PM
Kerr says that Otto Porter Jr. didn’t do any on-court work today, but was on the stationary bike. Porter told Kerr that he’s feeling better, and the Warriors are hopeful he’ll be available for Game 1 of the WCF on Wednesday. – 2:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr says that Otto Porter Jr. was on the bike today at practice and his sore foot is feeling better. The Warriors are hopeful he’ll be available for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. – 2:40 PM
Kerr says that Otto Porter Jr. was on the bike today at practice and his sore foot is feeling better. The Warriors are hopeful he’ll be available for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. – 2:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says they are hopeful Otto Porter Jr. will play in Game 1. – 2:40 PM
Steve Kerr says they are hopeful Otto Porter Jr. will play in Game 1. – 2:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mike Brown keeping an open mind on adjusting rotation Otto Porter Jr out with more time for Looney, Kuminga and Bjelica – 8:30 PM
Mike Brown keeping an open mind on adjusting rotation Otto Porter Jr out with more time for Looney, Kuminga and Bjelica – 8:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Otto Porter Jr. being out is huge. Golden State’s offense has been much better with him starting the second half than it is/was with Kuminga and GP2 starting the first halves. He’s shooting 43.8% on 3s in this series. Big floor spacing element missing for GSW. – 8:20 PM
Otto Porter Jr. being out is huge. Golden State’s offense has been much better with him starting the second half than it is/was with Kuminga and GP2 starting the first halves. He’s shooting 43.8% on 3s in this series. Big floor spacing element missing for GSW. – 8:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. is OUT tonight for Game 6. Unfortunate for the Warriors, as he’s been able to provide a big offensive boost for Golden State off the bench. – 8:16 PM
Otto Porter Jr. is OUT tonight for Game 6. Unfortunate for the Warriors, as he’s been able to provide a big offensive boost for Golden State off the bench. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 6. Huge blow for Warriors. He’s been a key component of their best lineups this series. – 8:16 PM
Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 6. Huge blow for Warriors. He’s been a key component of their best lineups this series. – 8:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (foot soreness) will not play tonight in Game 6. – 8:16 PM
Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (foot soreness) will not play tonight in Game 6. – 8:16 PM
More on this storyline
Connor Letourneau: Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out tonight. Big loss for the Warriors. Has the best net rating for the team this postseason. -via Twitter @Con_Chron / May 13, 2022
Anthony Slater: Warriors in this Memphis series +45 in Otto Porter’s 106 minutes -55 in Otto Porter’s 134 minutes off the floor -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.