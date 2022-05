Patrick Beverley: Chris Paul is a cone, he can't guard anybody

After the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies and advanced to their sixth Western Conference finals in eight years, Draymond Green went off on a rant directed at Kendrick Perkins. “Something came to my phone earlier,” Green said to reporters. “Some guy saying I’m scared to shoot the basketball. Scared and me in the same sentence is brutal. But you got a big ogre on TV talking about what Draymond says ain’t the gospel. It is the gospel. What I say is the gospel. When you say that multiple times on several different segments, you must think what I say is the gospel. So, you got to come out and shut some guys up sometimes. When you got people talking out the side of their neck. ‘Anybody can make the pass Draymond make.’ That’s just stupid. -via NBC Sports / May 14, 2022