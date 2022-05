Patrick Beverley: Suns should've benched Chris Paul

Sixers have now watched three separate coaches since 2016 leave their bench from assistant roles (Mike D’Antoni, Monty Williams, and Ime Udoka) and make a conference finals within two years of taking the lead gig elsewhere. If nothing else, that should drive home their failure to capitalize during a run where they’ve had the high-end talent to compete. For now, that doesn’t appear to be the thought process in Philadelphia. Morey and others within the organization have backed Rivers, showing no signs of trying to push him out the door. It’ll be easy enough to tell whether they’re making the right call — they didn’t offer him $8 million a year to remain in second-round stasis . -via Philly Voice / May 16, 2022