Wesley Matthews not retiring, hoping to return to Bucks

Al Horford credited with back-to-back blocks on Wesley Matthews and George Hill which slowed the #Bucks rally…and then Giannis Antetokounmpo hits a three.Because of course. – 9:49 PM

The take foul saves Boston a point – and some serious #Bucks home crowd momentum in taking that Wesley Matthews three off the board.Jayson Tatum is matching Giannis Antetokounmpo and the #Celtics lead 95-87 as Game 6 hits its home stretch. – 9:55 PM

The #Bucks will go with the same starters in Game 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen. – 3:08 PM

Wesley Matthews just picked up his second foul with 8:53 left in the second quarter.Matthews and Jrue Holiday, both of the Bucks’ primary defenders for the Celtics’ big wings, have two personal fouls now. – 4:20 PM

With all due respect to Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen and George Hill but. ….Giannis will have to drag this team to the buzzer. – 4:46 PM

Jrue Holiday is 3-for-10 (6 points).Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton are a combined 1-for-12 and 0-for-9 from behind the three-point line.George Hill hasn’t attempted a shot and has 2 rebounds. #Bucks trail the #Celtics by five. – 4:58 PM

Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton: 0/12 from 3 after 31 minutes of play.No big deal, just *all* of Milwaukee’s guards and wings playing in this Game 7.I’d include George Hill, but he hasn’t attempted a shot from anywhere. – 5:26 PM

