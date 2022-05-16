Wesley Matthews not retiring, hoping to return to Bucks

Jim Owczarski: #Bucks guard Wesley Matthews hopes he’s back – but he’s definitely not hanging them up after his 14th NBA season. He hopes he won’t have to wait until December to sign with a team.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton: 0/12 from 3 after 31 minutes of play.
No big deal, just *all* of Milwaukee’s guards and wings playing in this Game 7.
I’d include George Hill, but he hasn’t attempted a shot from anywhere. – 5:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday is 3-for-10 (6 points).
Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton are a combined 1-for-12 and 0-for-9 from behind the three-point line.
George Hill hasn’t attempted a shot and has 2 rebounds.
#Bucks trail the #Celtics by five. – 4:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
With all due respect to Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen and George Hill but. ….Giannis will have to drag this team to the buzzer. – 4:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 3:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks will go with the same starters in Game 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen. – 3:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The take foul saves Boston a point – and some serious #Bucks home crowd momentum in taking that Wesley Matthews three off the board.
Jayson Tatum is matching Giannis Antetokounmpo and the #Celtics lead 95-87 as Game 6 hits its home stretch. – 9:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Al Horford credited with back-to-back blocks on Wesley Matthews and George Hill which slowed the #Bucks rally…and then Giannis Antetokounmpo hits a three.
Because of course. – 9:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 6:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Buck starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 7:18 PM
