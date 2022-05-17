Chet Holmgren: I can be a 50-40-90 player

David Hardisty: Chet Holmgren says he thinks he can be a “50-40-90 player” in the NBA. He believes his ability to create his own shot and score on his own will be on display.
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
I know lots of mocks have Chet Holmgren going No. 1, and this isn’t anything against him personally, but dude is 7’0, 195. Guys, even Tayshaun Prince was 212. That’s too much bust potential for me. – 6:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren has entered the building at the NBA Draft lottery in Chicago. #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/tGJNCGWbyy – 5:42 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Learn more about @ChetHolmgren off the court before the #NBADraftLottery in @andscape. bit.ly/3qfQ0FL – 4:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Kendrick Perkins (@Kendrick Perkins) on who he would like to see win the lottery: “H-Town! Houston Rockets… I want to see them get another draft pick and build from the ground up.” He would pick Chet Holmgren #1 if he was Houston. – 3:56 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Chet Holmgren says he thinks he can be a “50-40-90 player” in the NBA. He believes his ability to create his own shot and score on his own will be on display. – 3:44 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I was always pretty high on Chet Holmgren but when I saw him play in person for the first time against USF, I was even more certain.
This writer watched every game of his and specifically pointed to that USF matchup as an example. I think Chet will be special. pic.twitter.com/Yf93dp4NUC – 2:56 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight, and the No. 1 pick isn’t nearly as clear as it has been in the past. Could depend on the team that wins the lottery tonight.
Top 4 guys on the board:
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Paolo Banchero, Duke
Jaden Ivey, Purdue – 11:31 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If you think Paolo Banchero will go #1, there’s some money to be made in Vegas right now. Current odds for the top pick of the 2022 NBA Draft:
Jabari Smith, Jr. +100
Chet Holmgren +135
Paolo Banchero +420
Jaden Ivey +3500
Shaedon Sharpe +6500 – 8:34 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Chet Holmgren is the new No. 1 in our Live Aggregate Mock draft: hoopshype.com/lists/live-agg… – 5:37 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top 16 player Big Board
🏀 Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero #1?
🏀 Would the Pelicans take Chet Holmgren?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/VZKkynaGVa – 3:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
If given the opportunity, should the #Pacers draft Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren? 👀
Of course, we don’t know what Indiana’s top-nine pick is just yet, but here’s how I think the Pacers should rank the top nine prospects.
The lottery is tomorrow! indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:33 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Paolo Banchero or Jabari Smith #1? Chet Holmgren or Jaden Ivey? New Orleans Pelicans Big Board
https://t.co/agxqhuZJXZ pic.twitter.com/GvpGY0kgaO – 11:05 PM
WME Sports and BDA Sports today announced their NBA Draft class, headed up by potential No. 1 pick Chet Holmgren. The former Gonzaga star will be represented by BDA Sports Founder & CEO Bill Duffy. -via Sports Business Journal / May 10, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Gonzaga 7-footer Chet Holmgren – the No. 1 prospect in the ESPN Top 100 – will enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he tells ESPN: es.pn/3L6bYUd -via Twitter @wojespn / April 21, 2022
With a spectacular freshman season in the books, Paolo Banchero has become the newest member of the Blue Devils’ one-and-done club by declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft. The Seattle native announced his decision Wednesday via social media, and is the second member of this year’s roster to announce their departure from the program. -via The Duke Chronicle / April 20, 2022
