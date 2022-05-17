Derrick Favors opts in for 2022-23

Derrick Favors opts in for 2022-23

Derrick Favors opts in for 2022-23

Shams Charania: Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors has opted into his $10.2 million player option for the 2022-23 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors has opted into his $10.2 million player option for the 2022-23 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:12 PM

Rylan Stiles: Derrick Favors “yeah, I expect to be back here next year, yeah I’ll probably pick it up.” On his player option decision this summer. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / April 12, 2022

