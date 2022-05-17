Hornets to conduct second interview with Kenny Atkinson

May 17, 2022

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Charlotte Hornets are planning to conduct a second interview with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 5:12 PM

Shams Charania: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham will also interview for a second time in-person for the Hornets’ head coaching job, and he has emerged as a serious candidate, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 17, 2022
Jake Fischer: Charlotte is winding down the first round of the Hornets’ head coaching search, according to league sources, having flown to meet several coaches in person as opposed to over Zoom. Frank Vogel, the former Lakers head coach, is among Charlotte’s list of interviewed candidates. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / May 13, 2022

