Jeff Hornacek, Will Weaver not returning as Rockets assistants

Mark Berman: NBA source: Assistant coaches Jeff Hornacek and Will Weaver will not return to the Rockets staff for 2022-23 season
Source: Twitter @MarkBermanFox26
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
In a separate case, longtime coach Jeff Hornacek is moving on from his role as assistant under Stephen Silas, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 3:13 PM
