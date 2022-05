Jeff Hornacek, Will Weaver not returning as Rockets assistants

Mike Brown’s cellphone was filled with congratulatory text messages from family, friends and NBA colleagues when he was recently named the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings. But of all the well-wishes, the ones that left a lasting impression on Brown came from his fellow Black NBA coaches, such as Doc Rivers and Tyronn Lue. Rivers told Andscape that it was important that Brown knew “there were a lot of coaches who were not only happy for him, but believed it was due.” -via Andscape / May 17, 2022