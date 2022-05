LeBron James: Luka Doncic is my favorite player under 25

There has been no shortage of young superstars emerging in the NBA this year. Ja Morant had quite a run with the Memphis Grizzlies while Jayson Tatum is still vying for the title with the Boston Celtics after taking down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champs Milwaukee Bucks. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, however, neither of these two cornerstone studs stands out as his favorite. According to the Lakers talisman himself, this honor goes to Mavs superstar Luka Doncic: “LUKA. He’s my fav player!!” LeBron responded when asked who his favorite player under 25 is Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points