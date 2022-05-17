LeBron James: Luka Doncic is my favorite player under 25

There has been no shortage of young superstars emerging in the NBA this year. Ja Morant had quite a run with the Memphis Grizzlies while Jayson Tatum is still vying for the title with the Boston Celtics after taking down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champs Milwaukee Bucks. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, however, neither of these two cornerstone studs stands out as his favorite. According to the Lakers talisman himself, this honor goes to Mavs superstar Luka Doncic: “LUKA. He’s my fav player!!” LeBron responded when asked who his favorite player under 25 is.
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix’s appalling Game 7 loss to Luka Doncic cast their first Deandre Ayton decision in a bad light, and it put more pressure on their next one. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about DA’s restricted free agency, potential options and what the Suns should do: https://t.co/vHTHLLfQCC pic.twitter.com/bxFwbUoTkr – 10:03 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Luka Doncic’s wingman is quirky. The guys Jimmy Butler is counting on came from nowhere. Twenty-five thoughts on the NBA conference finals, including the most important players you don’t always hear about, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3315344/2022/0… – 9:52 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Conference finals preview w/ @Brian Scalabrine (East) and @Kevin Arnovitz (West) plus reflections on Suns collapse, Luka’s dominance, Mavs defense, Giannis, Bucks offseasons past and future, much more:
Lowe Post podcast: Conference finals preview w/ @Brian Scalabrine (East) and @Kevin Arnovitz (West) plus reflections on Suns collapse, Luka’s dominance, Mavs defense, Giannis, Bucks offseasons past and future, much more:
Michael Dugat @mdug
Sort of feel that Luka is getting the Dirk treatment (before he stopped being able to move late in his career) on defense, where his deficiencies get vastly overstated as fact.
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
My boy posted a pic of Luka Doncic w/a Dallas shag. I’m 😵 💀 ☠️. – 10:41 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Part 1 of our conversation with @damanr! We talk about the Lakers’ upcoming offseason, how they stack up against the west, and whether you can still build around LeBron. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Part 1 of our conversation with @damanr! We talk about the Lakers’ upcoming offseason, how they stack up against the west, and whether you can still build around LeBron. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The truest thing Pat Beverley ever said was ‘if LeBron hoopin, we all hoopin.’ 🤷🏻 – 8:38 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Per 36 in Playoffs
Year 4 LeBron
20.2 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 6.4 Ast, 1.4 Stl, 42%FG, 7.9 FTA
Year 4 Luka
31.4 Pts, 10.1 Reb, 6.6 Ast, 1.6 Stl, 47%FG, 7.8 FTA
LeBron carried the 2007 Cavs to the Finals, setting the stage for a GOAT career.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Luka Doncic: “Honestly, I am really happy. You can’t get this smile off my face; I am just really happy. Honestly, I think we deserve this… We came here with a statement. Game 7. We believed, our locker room believed, everybody believed.” basketballnews.com/stories/luka-d… – 7:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Former Mavs coach Rick Carlisle on @1053thefan about Luka Doncic: “I don’t have any question in my mind that there will be multiple MVPs in his future. There will be championships in his future. He has a real, great, natural sense for the moment.” – 7:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points ever in a Game 7:
48 — Kevin Durant
47 — Dominique Wilkins
47 — Sam Jones
46 — Luka Doncic
Most points ever in a Game 7:
48 — Kevin Durant
47 — Dominique Wilkins
47 — Sam Jones
46 — Luka Doncic
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest PPG by a Heat player in a playoff run (min 10 games):
30.3 — LeBron in 2012
28.7 — Jimmy in 2022
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Steph Curry’s thoughts after Mavs’ Game 7 win: “Obviously Luka’s doing what he’s doing, putting up crazy numbers. The way he finished out that series was pretty special.” – 6:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Chris Paul last night: “I’ll be back next year. I’m not retiring tomorrow.” But tomorrow comes for us all, and if today belongs to Luka Doncic, won’t tomorrow belong to him too? sports.yahoo.com/chris-paul-run… – 6:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On overreaction Monday: Luka is great, but I saw someone say he’s better than Year 4 Jordan. And Chris Paul has had some tough playoff moments, including last night, but he’s still all-time great. Can we agree on that? Cool – 5:28 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“That was savagery on a whole other level.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Column: Luka Doncic is undeniable. Chris Paul.. not so much + more for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🔮Jason Kidd’s “crystal ball” has unlocked another level of Luka Doncic’s game according to @Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Luka Doncic’s legend grows as Chris Paul gets exposed #NBA #Mavs #Suns nypost.com/2022/05/16/luk… via @nypostsports – 3:44 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Just had an emergency dentist appointment so that I could pull off the Luka Smile at pickup this week 😃 pic.twitter.com/tJoOdblfYL – 3:41 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk w/@damanr about the Lakers’ standing in the west, LeBron’s future, offseason moves and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
5 storylines for Mavericks-Warriors: Stats say Luka Doncic is the best player left in the playoffs dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:18 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Dallas built a rounded team around Luka after he signed his $207M contract. Then, they added leadership with people he trusted:
– Hired J Kidd as coach
– Hired his national coach Igor Kokoskov as lead assistant
– Hired Nico Harrison as GM
Dallas built a rounded team around Luka after he signed his $207M contract. Then, they added leadership with people he trusted:
– Hired J Kidd as coach
– Hired his national coach Igor Kokoskov as lead assistant
– Hired Nico Harrison as GM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Mavs humiliating the Suns, CP3 and Booker’s G7 duds, LUKA, what’s next for Phoenix, fake Ayton trades, and Warriors-Mavs deep dive preview. Then @Brian Scalabrine on BOS outlasting Giannis, Heat-Celtics preview:
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Mavs humiliating the Suns, CP3 and Booker’s G7 duds, LUKA, what’s next for Phoenix, fake Ayton trades, and Warriors-Mavs deep dive preview. Then @Brian Scalabrine on BOS outlasting Giannis, Heat-Celtics preview:
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
How many Mavs/Luka segments y’all want from us today?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Svetislav Pesic says Jokic and Doncic are the best Europeans to ever play in NBA
Svetislav Pesic says Jokic and Doncic are the best Europeans to ever play in NBA
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Luka is a legend, but when the entire Suns team can’t score, the story is also about the Mavericks’ defense. https://t.co/0pdKkh7brf How do they do it? BRING IT IN with @David Thorpe @jshector pic.twitter.com/MKfG0eq7Sx – 1:41 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After blowing out the Suns in Game 7, Luka Doncic and the Mavs will officially meet the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/15/mav… – 1:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, w/@damanr (part 1)! We discuss where the Lakers stack up around the west, offseason priorities and whether committing to LeBron still works. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, w/@damanr (part 1)! We discuss where the Lakers stack up around the west, offseason priorities and whether committing to LeBron still works. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“What I was really watching was, just, greatness.”
Hear what @BCusterTV & @LegsESPN had to say about Luka Doncic and the @Dallas Mavericks after they win Game 7 in Phoenix to advance to the Western Conference Final!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Top 5 MVP voting for 2022:
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Devin Booker
5. Luka Doncic
StatMuse @statmuse
MVP vote getters this season:
1. Eliminated
2. Eliminated
3. Eliminated
4. Eliminated
5. Luka Doncic
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors-Mavericks series preview: Biggest questions, key matchup, predictions and more
Warriors-Mavericks series preview: Biggest questions, key matchup, predictions and more
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The series Luka had vs Phoenix was just outstanding in every way. 32.6 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 7.0 apg, 2.1 spg. The only higher scoring averages in a playoff series in Mavs history are:
Luka 35.7 vs LAC (2021)
Dirk 34.4 vs DEN (2009)
Dirk 33.3 vs MIN (2002)
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from May 15:
– L. Doncic: 35 pts, 10 reb, +37
– S. Dinwiddie: 30 pts, 11-17 fg, 25 min
– G. Williams: 27 pts, 6 reb, 2 blk
– Giannis: 25 pts, 20 reb, 9 ast
– J. Brunson: 24 pts, 6 reb, 30 min
– J. Tatum: 23 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Luka Doncic and Dallas made Phoenix look like Utah and it was a bad day for Centers – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/luka-donc… – 10:09 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Leaders in each statistical category in the Mavs-Suns series:
Points:
1. Luka Doncic: 228
2. Devin Booker: 164
Assists:
1. Doncic: 49
2. Chris Paul: 40
Rebounds:
1. Doncic: 69
2. D. Ayton: 57
Steals:
1. Doncic: 15
2. Mikal Bridges: 9
3-pointers:
1. Doncic: 22
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie last night:
🔥 Doncic – 35 PTS, 78.9 eFG%
🔥 Dinwiddie – 30 PTS, 90.0 eFG%
They are just the fifth teammates in NBA history to each score at least 30 points with a 75 eFG% in the same playoff game.
Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie last night:
🔥 Doncic – 35 PTS, 78.9 eFG%
🔥 Dinwiddie – 30 PTS, 90.0 eFG%
They are just the fifth teammates in NBA history to each score at least 30 points with a 75 eFG% in the same playoff game.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 6-11 3P
It’s the second time Doncic has scored at least 35 points with five 3P made in a Game 7.
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 6-11 3P
It’s the second time Doncic has scored at least 35 points with five 3P made in a Game 7.
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Final segment of @FTFonFS1 starts now… should I take it easy on @Chris Broussard & @kevinwildes or finish them off for good for their egregious Mavs & Luka opinions? – 9:19 AM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Will this season have us rethinking our top 5 NBA guys with Luka and Tatum ascending? – 9:18 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:
✅ 315 PTS
✅ 101 REB
✅ 66 AST
Doncic is just the third player in NBA history to record at least 300p/100r/50a through his first 10 games of a postseason.
He joins Oscar Robertson (1963) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2022). pic.twitter.com/bE5F1wC3iG – 9:01 AM
Luka Doncic in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:
✅ 315 PTS
✅ 101 REB
✅ 66 AST
Doncic is just the third player in NBA history to record at least 300p/100r/50a through his first 10 games of a postseason.
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in the Suns series:
— More points than Booker
— More rebounds than Ayton
— More assists than CP
Luka in the Suns series:
— More points than Booker
— More rebounds than Ayton
— More assists than CP
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Why Luka is already one of the greatest to ever do it. Right now on @FTFonFS1 – 8:32 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wonder how beneficial all of those years playing against LeBron will be for Golden State as they prepare for Luka.
Different players obviously, but Draymond and Kerr have a lot of experience planning for heliocentric megastars. – 1:09 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Warriors finish road back to top post KD and injuries.
Luka notches pantheon young superstar title.
Pat Riley completes post-LeBron/Wade rebuild.
Celtics with potential all-time shut the haters up title.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
When you see Giannis put on the performances he did and his team still fall short due in part to one major injury it makes you appreciate the LeBron 8 consecutive Finals streak even more. So many things that could go wrong along the way and yet this man was a constant. – 10:31 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I said it on @FTFonFS1 right after it happened… But CP3 & Booker mocking Luka at the Game 2 presser had REAL LBJ & Wade mocking Dirk during ‘11 Finals vibes.
Then, Booker pulled the “Luka Special” bullshit.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Giannis vs. Tatum reminded me a bit of LeBron vs. Dwight in 2009.
The loser was the better overall player, but the other was close enough for his superior supporting cast to carry him over the top. The No. 1 player lost to another top-five guy on a better team. – 6:41 PM
Giannis vs. Tatum reminded me a bit of LeBron vs. Dwight in 2009.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James had 42 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in a postseason loss to the Celtics.
It was the third 40-point triple-double of James’ postseason career, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/xglDDyGPtX – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James had 42 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in a postseason loss to the Celtics.
LeBron James @KingJames
YESSIR!!!!!! WE ARE THE #EmiratesFACup WINNERS!!!!!!! @LFC 🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 pic.twitter.com/ZgxsC1qTC9 – 2:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Best East road performances in a must-win Game 6 in last 10 years
2022: Jayson Tatum, 46 points
2012: LeBron James, 45 points masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:24 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most points in a playoff win, facing elimination, on road:
50: Wilt Chamberlain, PHL at BOS, 1960
46: Jayson Tatum, BOS at MIL, 2022
45: LeBron James, MIA at BOS, 2012
45: Kawhi Leonard, LAC at DAL, 2021
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: LeBron, Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss “in a good place right now” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/14/rep… – 10:01 AM
Adam Zagoria: Jared Rhoden told me he’s worked out for the Knicks, Nets and Celtics. Has more coming after the Combine. @SetonHallMBB -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / May 16, 2022
Brian Robb: Rob Williams is off the Celtics injury report for Game 1 against the Heat. Marcus Smart is questionable. Sam Hauser remains out. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 16, 2022
Tommy Beer: Most three-point attempts in a Game 7 in NBA history: 1. Grant Williams: 18 (yesterday) 2. Stephen Curry: 15 (2018) 3. Stephen Curry: 14 (2016) 4. Jamal Murray: 13 (2020) 5. James Harden: 13 (2018) 6. Stephen Curry: 12 (2016) -via Twitter @TommyBeer / May 16, 2022
