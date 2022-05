James Jones on Deandre Ayton's free agency: We want to keep our continuity

Deandre Ayton will be a restricted free agent this offseason after the Phoenix Suns were unable to sign him to an extension. “Going into this season, Deandre Ayton did not feel valued by this Phoenix organization,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. “They were not able to come to an agreement on a rookie extension. He saw many of the top players of his class get extensions. He wanted a max deal. He would not move off that. “So now he moves toward restricted free agency this summer where now he’ll have some more options. But ultimately Phoenix can still match an offer out there and keep him if he signs an offer sheet with another team.” -via RealGM / May 17, 2022