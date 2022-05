Kevin Durant on marijuana: Settles you down, it's like having a glass of wine

In an interview with David Letterman (who showed up at Nets Media Day back in September) that will air later this month, Kevin Durant talks about his investment in WeedMaps an app that helps users locate marijuana dispensaries … and his personal use. “To me, it clears the distractions out of your brain a little bit. Settles you down. It’s like having a glass of wine,” Durant said in an advance of the interview provided to Bleacher Report by Netflix. When Letterman asks about his own use, KD smiled and responded, “I’m actually high right now.” -via NetsDaily / May 17, 2022