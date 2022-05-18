Kevin Durant on marijuana: Settles you down, it's like having a glass of wine

In an interview with legendary comedian and television host David Letterman, Kevin Durant spoke candidly about how he sees and uses marijuana. “To me, it clears the distractions out of your brain a little bit,” Durant said in an advance of the interview. “Settles you down. It’s like having a glass of wine.”
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jimmy Butler in 2nd half of games this postseason:
17.0 PPG (1st in NBA)
59% FG
Over the last 25 years, the only players to average more points in the 2nd half of games in a single postseason are (min. 10 games):
Kevin Durant (2021)
Kobe Bryant (2001, 2003, 2008) – 9:33 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over each player’s first 23 playoff games,
Luka Doncic is averaging:
* more assists than Steph Curry, Walt Frazier or Dame Lillard
* more rebounds than Giannis, Kevin Durant, or LeBron
* more 3PT’s than Ray Allen, Trae Young, Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving
https://t.co/oTZT6yXZ82 pic.twitter.com/4FCEf8ovid – 9:27 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 4 STL
It’s the 40th time Tatum has scored at least 20 points in a playoff game.
He’s the fifth player in NBA history to reach that mark before his 25th birthday (Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwyane Wade). pic.twitter.com/8dBBYz88kh – 9:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We’re into the playoff teams for our Offseason Previews on @spotrac! First up from that group are the Brooklyn Nets. It’s a pivotal offseason for Sean Marks to add talent around KD, Kyrie and hopefully Ben Simmons. Nets now need fits vs names. Read more:
spotrac.com/research/nba/2… – 9:13 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Last time OKC had the #2 pick: Kevin Durant
Last time OKC had the #12 pick: Steven Adams – 10:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The OKC Thunder have picked up 2 times in no.2 of the NBA Draft. Both as Seattle Supersonics (Gary Payton 1990, Kevin Durant 2007). Who’s next? #ThunderUp – 9:31 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Which centers from the 90s would be in the mvp conversation if they played in todays nba? – 8:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti: “We’re very fortunate to have had Kevin Durant, Russell, James, Serge. That’s a lot of good fortune. We’ve also made selections that didn’t work out so well, and we own that too.” – 5:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not sure how meaningful this is going to be, but an interesting stat I just dug up is that the Warriors are 14-1 in their last 15 Game 1’s. The only loss in that span was Game 1 in Toronto without KD. – 5:33 PM
More on this storyline
More importantly, Durant did raise the topic that even to this day, there are people serving serious time in prison for selling marijuana. That fact has become even more absurd as businesses all over the country make immense revenue from selling the product. Durant’s message and candid admission about being high during the interview itself are just two more signs of how much things have changed in recent years. It will be interesting to see how much more he discusses his involvement in the blossoming marijuana industry going forward. -via ahnfiredigital.com / May 18, 2022
In an interview with David Letterman (who showed up at Nets Media Day back in September) that will air later this month, Kevin Durant talks about his investment in WeedMaps an app that helps users locate marijuana dispensaries … and his personal use. “To me, it clears the distractions out of your brain a little bit. Settles you down. It’s like having a glass of wine,” Durant said in an advance of the interview provided to Bleacher Report by Netflix. When Letterman asks about his own use, KD smiled and responded, “I’m actually high right now.” -via NetsDaily / May 17, 2022
On a more serious note, Durant said he wants to “change the narrative around athletes and marijuana.” Durant told Letterman he began smoking marijuana when he was 22. He’s 33 now. While recreational marijuana is legal across the country (and in many if not a majority of the NBA cities), it is illegal in the NBA although the NBA suspended marijuana testing during the “bubble.” -via NetsDaily / May 17, 2022
