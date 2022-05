Klay Thompson on guarding Luka Doncic: Play your hardest and trust your teammates

Perhaps the question to Thompson and the Warriors ahead of the Western Conference finals opener Wednesday night should’ve been: Is Luka Doncic basically unguardable? “Even if there were [schemes I didn’t like], then I wouldn’t say it because everybody would play that defense,” Doncic said Tuesday before the Mavericks’ practice in Chase Center . “For me, maybe I’ll see a couple more double teams this series, but that’s fine. We faced double teams the whole season, and I think we played the best when they double team. Four-on-three basketball in the NBA? We have a lot of great players, so it’s even easier on us.” -via Dallas Morning News / May 18, 2022