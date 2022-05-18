Kyle Lowry remains out for Miami

Chris Haynes: Miami Heat are listing Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ Smart upgraded to probable, with Heat’s Lowry still out, as pandemic, protocols remain series factors. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:50 PM
Celtics’ Smart upgraded to probable, with Heat’s Lowry still out, as pandemic, protocols remain series factors. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:50 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Celtics’ Marcus Smart upgraded to ‘probable’ for Game 2 vs. Heat; Kyle Lowry listed as out. Eastern Conference finals update, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-h… – 5:47 PM
Celtics’ Marcus Smart upgraded to ‘probable’ for Game 2 vs. Heat; Kyle Lowry listed as out. Eastern Conference finals update, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-h… – 5:47 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including Lowry out again and Smart/Horford updates. PLUS Butler’s steals, third quarter dominance, Spoelstra on the Pepas issue last night. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:33 PM
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including Lowry out again and Smart/Horford updates. PLUS Butler’s steals, third quarter dominance, Spoelstra on the Pepas issue last night. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat:
Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out
Max Strus (hamstring) questionable
Gabe Vincent (hamstring) questionable
(No other players listed.) – 5:33 PM
Per Heat:
Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out
Max Strus (hamstring) questionable
Gabe Vincent (hamstring) questionable
(No other players listed.) – 5:33 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat are listing Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics. – 5:32 PM
Miami Heat are listing Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics. – 5:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) listed as out for Game 2.
Max Strus (right hamstring strain) and Gabe Vincent (left hamstring strain) are questionable. – 5:31 PM
Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) listed as out for Game 2.
Max Strus (right hamstring strain) and Gabe Vincent (left hamstring strain) are questionable. – 5:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry did some light shooting work at practice today but there’s no update on his status for Thursday. – 1:39 PM
Kyle Lowry did some light shooting work at practice today but there’s no update on his status for Thursday. – 1:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 118-107 opening statement vs. Celtics: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Control seized in the third quarter.
2. Butler sizzles again.
3. Vincent provides boost with Lowry out.
4. Herro keeps it afloat early.
5. No Horford or Smart for Celtics. – 8:09 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 118-107 opening statement vs. Celtics: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Control seized in the third quarter.
2. Butler sizzles again.
3. Vincent provides boost with Lowry out.
4. Herro keeps it afloat early.
5. No Horford or Smart for Celtics. – 8:09 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 118-107 opening statement vs. Celtics: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Control seized in the third quarter.
2. Butler sizzles again.
3. Vincent provides boost with Lowry out.
4. Herro keeps it afloat early.
5. No Horford, Smart for Celtics. – 12:13 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 118-107 opening statement vs. Celtics: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Control seized in the third quarter.
2. Butler sizzles again.
3. Vincent provides boost with Lowry out.
4. Herro keeps it afloat early.
5. No Horford, Smart for Celtics. – 12:13 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where Miami’s ability to manufacture starting-caliber role players out of thin air becomes so important.
The Heat were missing Kyle Lowry. Gabe Vincent was great in his place. The Celtics were missing Smart and Horford. Nesmith and Theis weren’t good enough. – 11:25 PM
This is where Miami’s ability to manufacture starting-caliber role players out of thin air becomes so important.
The Heat were missing Kyle Lowry. Gabe Vincent was great in his place. The Celtics were missing Smart and Horford. Nesmith and Theis weren’t good enough. – 11:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So right now the Heat without their 37-year-old starting power forward (Tucker) and 36-year-old starting point guard (Lowry). Not exactly a moment for the ages. – 9:30 PM
So right now the Heat without their 37-year-old starting power forward (Tucker) and 36-year-old starting point guard (Lowry). Not exactly a moment for the ages. – 9:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 17, 2022 – ECF Game 1 Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Smart, Horford, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/JCA5nOjLld – 8:29 PM
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 17, 2022 – ECF Game 1 Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Smart, Horford, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/JCA5nOjLld – 8:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s Gabe Vincent again stepping in for sidelined Kyle Lowry in Heat starting lineup, flanked by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus. – 8:01 PM
It’s Gabe Vincent again stepping in for sidelined Kyle Lowry in Heat starting lineup, flanked by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus. – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Heat opens the East finals without Kyle Lowry, Celtics announce Marcus Smart and Al Horford will also miss Game 1 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:35 PM
As Heat opens the East finals without Kyle Lowry, Celtics announce Marcus Smart and Al Horford will also miss Game 1 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra and the Heat again turn to their ‘shapeshifter’ in the absence of Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:59 PM
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra and the Heat again turn to their ‘shapeshifter’ in the absence of Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:59 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Everyone intends to play for Heat tonight except Lowry, per Heat – 6:44 PM
Everyone intends to play for Heat tonight except Lowry, per Heat – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Game 1 will be what it will be with Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Kyle Lowry all out.
But the key becomes how long those guys are all out. Any one of them getting back soon would be huge.
Worry for Boston is that COVID can still spread very rapidly. That’s worrisome for the C’s. – 6:40 PM
Game 1 will be what it will be with Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Kyle Lowry all out.
But the key becomes how long those guys are all out. Any one of them getting back soon would be huge.
Worry for Boston is that COVID can still spread very rapidly. That’s worrisome for the C’s. – 6:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This seems like a game-changer.
As Heat opens the East finals without Kyle Lowry, Celtics announce Marcus Smart and Al Horford will also miss Game 1. The latest: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:23 PM
This seems like a game-changer.
As Heat opens the East finals without Kyle Lowry, Celtics announce Marcus Smart and Al Horford will also miss Game 1. The latest: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics without Marcus Smart, Al Horford for East finals Game 1 vs. Heat, joining Heat’s Lowry as out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:17 PM
Celtics without Marcus Smart, Al Horford for East finals Game 1 vs. Heat, joining Heat’s Lowry as out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyle Lowry getting some jumpers up here pregame. He’s still not moving around much laterally — but the hope is that he returns at some point in this series. The Heat have learned to play without him, but his teammates continue to say how important his leadership is on the floor. – 6:09 PM
Kyle Lowry getting some jumpers up here pregame. He’s still not moving around much laterally — but the hope is that he returns at some point in this series. The Heat have learned to play without him, but his teammates continue to say how important his leadership is on the floor. – 6:09 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra said only light shooting for Kyle Lowry. So basically no new update, likely to be listed as out later. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 18, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is listed as out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 16, 2022
Nick Friedell: Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry didn’t practice today. It remains to be seen what his availability will be for this Celtics series. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.