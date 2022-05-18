Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart has been upgraded to probable with his foot sprain, per Celtics. Al Horford is now doubtful in the health and safety protocol that he entered yesterday.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Celtics’ Marcus Smart upgraded to ‘probable’ for Game 2 vs. Heat; Kyle Lowry listed as out. Eastern Conference finals update, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-h… – 5:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report for Game 2:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – DOUBTFUL
Marcus Smart – Right Mid-Foot Sprain – PROBABLE – 5:26 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is officially probable for tomorrow.
Al Horford is doubtful. – 5:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So now Al Horford is doubtful and Marcus Smart is probable for game 2 tomorrow night – 5:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart has been upgraded to probable with his foot sprain, per Celtics. Al Horford is now doubtful in the health and safety protocol that he entered yesterday. – 5:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics list Marcus Smart as probable and Al Horford as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 2 against the #Heat. – 5:08 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics list Al Horford as doubtful for Game 2; Marcus Smart is probable. – 5:08 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics say Marcus Smart (foot) is probable for Game 2 against the Miami Heat. – 5:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ updated injury report for Thursday’s Game 2 at Heat:
Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT
Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – DOUBTFUL
Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) – PROBABLE – 5:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Al Horford (health and safety protocols) is doubtful for Game 2 against Miami while listing Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) as PROBABLE. – 5:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has been upgraded to probable for Game 2. Al Horford is doubtful. – 5:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report for Game 2 vs Miami:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – DOUBTFUL
Marcus Smart – Right Mid-Foot Sprain – PROBABLE – 5:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Marcus Smart aiming to return for Game 2; Horford likely out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/18/rep… – 12:35 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
“Just have heart.”
The third quarter felt like the worst parts of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals all over again. At the end of it, Marcus Smart challenged his team.
My story: theathletic.com/3318532/2022/0… – 3:12 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard on Marcus Smart talking to him and the team int he second half: “Just have heart. He was telling us to compete. To get after it. We were kind of playing soft there for a bit.” – 11:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart’s message to the Celtics, per Payton Pritchard: “Just have heart. Just telling us to compete. Get after it. We were kind of playing soft there for a little bit.” – 11:55 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
If Marcus Smart can return soon this really shouldn’t be a very demoralizing loss for Boston. Miami is targeting holes that wouldn’t be there if Boston were healthy. – 11:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart may be out tonight, but he’s been holding talks with officials during every timeout that he isn’t giving his teammates a pep talk. – 11:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart wearing his Miami best on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/pQS5m3dPnO – 9:28 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Aaron Nesmith playing those Marcus Smart minutes tonight and Celtics haven’t skipped a beat. He’s been phenomenal. – 9:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Heat opens the East finals without Kyle Lowry, Celtics announce Marcus Smart and Al Horford will also miss Game 1 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Celtics without starters Marcus Smart, Al Horford for Game 1 of East finals vs. Heat. And Celtics say they’re unsure if Horford exposed the whole team to COVID eight hours ago: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:23 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
There’s still soreness, some swelling and some limited movement still with Marcus Smart and his mid-foot sprain injury, according to Ime Udoka. – 7:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart tested things, but had too much soreness in his sprained right foot to play in Game 1, per Ime Udoka.
Udoka said that Smart will test things out again tomorrow and Thursday in hopes of playing in Game 2. – 7:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics are starting Derrick White in place of Marcus Smart tonight. – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams and Derrick White will start in place of Al Horford and Marcus Smart, per Ime Udoka. – 7:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Boston will begin the Eastern Conference finals without Marcus Smart and Al Horford. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Game 1 will be what it will be with Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Kyle Lowry all out.
But the key becomes how long those guys are all out. Any one of them getting back soon would be huge.
Worry for Boston is that COVID can still spread very rapidly. That’s worrisome for the C’s. – 6:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This seems like a game-changer.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Al Horford, Marcus Smart injury updates: Celtics without two key players for Game 1 vs. Heat
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Stunning blow to Celtics before the conference finals start: Not only is Marcus Smart out, but Al Horford is out due to COVID protocol, putting his availability for Game 2 into question. @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-a… – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics without Marcus Smart, Al Horford for East finals Game 1 vs. Heat, joining Heat’s Lowry as out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Breaking: The latest on Marcus Smart and Al Horford who are both out for Game 1 of East Finals masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:09 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tough way for Celtics to start. Team announces that Al Horford (health and safety protocols) and Marcus Smart (sprained right foot) are both out for Game 1. – 6:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Al Horford led the Celtics in rebounds and blocks, and was third in assists in the first round vs. Milwaukee.
Oh and Marcus Smart was the DPOY this season.
Huge losses for Boston – already a bit worn down coming off a grueling 7-game series vs. the Bucks – 6:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford has entered Health & Safety protocols and is out tonight. Brutal timing for this.
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Al Horford and Marcus Smart are apparently out for the Celtics tonight pic.twitter.com/rcU5WEhwsA – 6:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics have historically been very good when they have players out, but not having Al Horford and Marcus Smart is testing those limits more than is reasonable. – 6:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Marcus Smart and Al Horford ruled out tonight for game 1
Well that changes things – 6:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Huge blow for #Celtics. Al Horford (health and safety protocols) and Marcus Smart (foot) both ruled OUT for Game 1 vs. #Heat. – 6:00 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics announce Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) and Marcus Smart (Right Mid-Foot Sprain) are out tonight against the Miami Heat. – 5:59 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Al Horford is in health and safety protocol. Marcus Smart is OUT due to foot injury. – 5:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics announce Al Horford is out tonight because of health and safety protocols. Marcus Smart also out with right mid-foot sprain. – 5:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics announced Marcus Smart and Al Horford are both out tonight. Horford is in the health and safety protocols, and Smart suffered a foot sprain in Game 7. – 5:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics announce Al Horford is out in Health and Safety Protocols and Marcus Smart is out with his foot sprain. Huge blow for the Celtics right before Game 1 in Miami. – 5:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford and Marcus Smart are both OUT tonight, per the Celtics. – 5:58 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics‘ Al Horford and Marcus Smart are out for Game 1 vs. Miami tonight. Horford is in health and safety protocols. – 5:58 PM
NBA Central: “The Celtics have had multiple positives in their traveling party in this past week, so there has been some concern about this,” 😯 – ESPN’s Brian Windhorst (h/t @celticsblog ) pic.twitter.com/CEXlkuxMEL -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / May 18, 2022
Jared Weiss: Erik Spoelstra on illness starting to affect availability in this series with Horford in protocol and Udoka sick: “It’s really disappointing. Every time you think it’s behind us, it’s not and it’s really frustrating for us. You don’t want to see it on both sides.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 18, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr has cleared protocol and is back with the Warriors ahead of the conference finals. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 15, 2022
