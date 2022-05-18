Nets GM: Team hasn't had conversations with Kyrie Irving yet about his contract

Talks between Irving, Marks and Nets owner Joe Tsai have yet to happen. “I look forward to [it],” Marks told YES Network. “We have not had a conversation yet. So I look forward to getting in a room with him and Joe and his team, and we will. We’ll see what it looks like for Kyrie moving forward here, and what he needs from us and so forth. “So, again, it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on what hypothetical could happen, because we don’t know. We haven’t had those conversations with Kyrie yet. But when they do, we’ll see if it’s the right fit for both sides.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Kyrie Irving, #Nets yet to talk contract and see what’s ‘right fit for both’ #nba nypost.com/2022/05/17/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:56 PM
Kyrie Irving: I felt empty after winning 2016 championship with Cavaliers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/17/kyr… – 5:00 PM
Irving admits Cavaliers “definitely would’ve won more championships” if he’d been more mature nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/17/irv… – 11:01 AM
Per Heat: “In-Arena PA announcer, Michael Baiamonte, will not be calling Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals as he will be attending his daughter’s graduation from Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Our backup announcer, Luis Perez, will step in for Game 1.” – 10:01 AM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Celtics defense, Suns collapse, Sean Marks on Kyrie, the Sixers options with James Harden, a look ahead to the conference finals, more open.spotify.com/episode/1YaHyI… – 8:06 AM
Kyrie Irving: My immaturity, isolation cost Cavaliers ‘more championships’ #Nets nypost.com/2022/05/16/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:34 PM
Interested to see how tomorrow’s lottery goes for Clippers pick.
Thunder have it as a result of 2019 Paul George trade. Last time LAC shipped what turned out to be lottery pick away was 2011 in Baron Davis for Mo Williams/Jamario Moon trade.
Cavs got #1, picked Kyrie Irving. – 6:39 PM
Celtics were 25-25 going into their Jan. 29 game against the Pels. They’re 34-9 since. Swept KD and Kyrie. Knocked out the defending champs. Things change quickly. – 6:07 PM
If Irving opts out, he would be eligible for a four-year, $189.7 million extension or even a five-year, $245.6 million deal, with only the Nets able to offer him the fifth year. If he picks up his option, he could ink extensions of either three or four years, picking up in 2023-24, but that would require leaving more than $5 million on the table next season. The Nets should be expected to try to protect themselves, either with a shorter deal or baked-in incentives. Irving’s current four-year, $136 million deal contains a total of $4.3 million in incentives, per Spotrac, with $3 million of that so-called “unlikely bonuses.” -via New York Post / May 18, 2022
Brian Mahoney: Sean Marks non-committal on Kyrie Irving’s future. Says the Nets want a player who will be available, among other things. -via Twitter @briancmahoney / May 11, 2022
