Nets GM: Team hasn't had conversations with Kyrie Irving yet about his contract

Celtics were 25-25 going into their Jan. 29 game against the Pels. They’re 34-9 since. Swept KD and Kyrie. Knocked out the defending champs. Things change quickly. – 6:07 PM

Interested to see how tomorrow’s lottery goes for Clippers pick.Thunder have it as a result of 2019 Paul George trade. Last time LAC shipped what turned out to be lottery pick away was 2011 in Baron Davis for Mo Williams/Jamario Moon trade.Cavs got #1, picked Kyrie Irving. – 6:39 PM

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/ @Howard Beck : Celtics defense, Suns collapse, Sean Marks on Kyrie, the Sixers options with James Harden, a look ahead to the conference finals, more open.spotify.com/episode/1YaHyI…

Per Heat: “In-Arena PA announcer, Michael Baiamonte, will not be calling Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals as he will be attending his daughter’s graduation from Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Our backup announcer, Luis Perez, will step in for Game 1.” – 10:01 AM

Purpose>Ego

