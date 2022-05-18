Robert Williams: The Heat out-toughed us

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams said the Celtics had a terrible third.
“It’s plain and simple, they out toughed us.” – 12:03 PM
Rob Williams said the Celtics had a terrible third.
“It’s plain and simple, they out toughed us.” – 12:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Tyler Herro if he was surprised to see so much drop coverage when he was on the floor tonight:
“Not really.”
Said he pretty much expected it with Theis as the backup 5
(Robert Williams playing more drop was more of my surprise) – 12:09 AM
I asked Tyler Herro if he was surprised to see so much drop coverage when he was on the floor tonight:
“Not really.”
Said he pretty much expected it with Theis as the backup 5
(Robert Williams playing more drop was more of my surprise) – 12:09 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A little good news for the Celtics after Game 1. Rob Williams leaving the game in the fourth quarter had nothing to do with his previous knee injury masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:42 PM
A little good news for the Celtics after Game 1. Rob Williams leaving the game in the fourth quarter had nothing to do with his previous knee injury masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams had a cramp and that he thinks Williams will be fine moving forward. – 11:38 PM
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams had a cramp and that he thinks Williams will be fine moving forward. – 11:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams just cramped up in the fourth quarter, and thinks he will be fine. – 11:37 PM
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams just cramped up in the fourth quarter, and thinks he will be fine. – 11:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams left Game 1 after appearing to hurt his knee in a collision with Bam Adebayo masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:20 PM
Rob Williams left Game 1 after appearing to hurt his knee in a collision with Bam Adebayo masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams is on the bench after that timeout, and is getting his leg worked on by a trainer. After missing the last three games, looks like it could be a cramp of some kind. – 11:09 PM
Robert Williams is on the bench after that timeout, and is getting his leg worked on by a trainer. After missing the last three games, looks like it could be a cramp of some kind. – 11:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looks like Robert Williams cramped up. Not only was Grant Williams trying to massage it out on the floor, Rob’s now chugging fluids and stretching it with the band – 11:06 PM
Looks like Robert Williams cramped up. Not only was Grant Williams trying to massage it out on the floor, Rob’s now chugging fluids and stretching it with the band – 11:06 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams was hurting after that play. Grant Williams appeared to be massaging the back of his leg from where I’m sitting. Could mean he was dealing with some sort of cramp. He’s now crushing fluids in the huddle. Chugged at least two cups of water or Gatorade or whatever. – 11:06 PM
Robert Williams was hurting after that play. Grant Williams appeared to be massaging the back of his leg from where I’m sitting. Could mean he was dealing with some sort of cramp. He’s now crushing fluids in the huddle. Chugged at least two cups of water or Gatorade or whatever. – 11:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is limping, dragging his left knee again, but he is waving the trainer off and seems to be ok. He’s flexing the knee on the bench right now and grabbing a resistance band to stretch it out. – 11:05 PM
Rob Williams is limping, dragging his left knee again, but he is waving the trainer off and seems to be ok. He’s flexing the knee on the bench right now and grabbing a resistance band to stretch it out. – 11:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams just did something to his left leg. Can’t tell if it’s a cramp. He’s saying it’s not a big deal as he walks back, and is moving better as he goes along. Looked like he might have rolled his ankle. – 11:05 PM
Robert Williams just did something to his left leg. Can’t tell if it’s a cramp. He’s saying it’s not a big deal as he walks back, and is moving better as he goes along. Looked like he might have rolled his ankle. – 11:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grant Williams is rubbing Robert Williams’ knee. I might have a trainer handle that. He’s limping off now. – 11:05 PM
Grant Williams is rubbing Robert Williams’ knee. I might have a trainer handle that. He’s limping off now. – 11:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics have stopped running plays. Pritchard is trying to go iso. They’re just hiding Rob Williams in the dunker spot instead of at least spacing out pick and roll for him & Brown. Celtics still look like they don’t know what they’re doing while Nesmith is doing going crash mode – 10:45 PM
Celtics have stopped running plays. Pritchard is trying to go iso. They’re just hiding Rob Williams in the dunker spot instead of at least spacing out pick and roll for him & Brown. Celtics still look like they don’t know what they’re doing while Nesmith is doing going crash mode – 10:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams can’t bring the ball down to his waist on passes. They are going for the strip every time. #Celtics #Heat – 10:11 PM
Robert Williams can’t bring the ball down to his waist on passes. They are going for the strip every time. #Celtics #Heat – 10:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Great halftime adjustment from Spo for his guards to go for the strip on Rob Williams when Celtics lob it to him and he has to land with it. – 10:11 PM
Great halftime adjustment from Spo for his guards to go for the strip on Rob Williams when Celtics lob it to him and he has to land with it. – 10:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Second clean strip this quarter of Rob Williams by Gabe Vincent at the rim. – 10:11 PM
Second clean strip this quarter of Rob Williams by Gabe Vincent at the rim. – 10:11 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
That’s two straight strips of Rob Williams. Miami isn’t allowing that look anymore. – 10:11 PM
That’s two straight strips of Rob Williams. Miami isn’t allowing that look anymore. – 10:11 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum: 21 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds in the first half.
Celtics get a huge lift thus far from Rob Williams and Payton Pritchard. – 9:46 PM
Jayson Tatum: 21 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds in the first half.
Celtics get a huge lift thus far from Rob Williams and Payton Pritchard. – 9:46 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics lead 62-54 at the half. Tatum (21 pts) leading all scorers. Pritchard (10 pts) providing a good lift off the bench, while Robert Williams (12 pts, 5 rebs) has been strong at both ends of the floor. – 9:45 PM
Celtics lead 62-54 at the half. Tatum (21 pts) leading all scorers. Pritchard (10 pts) providing a good lift off the bench, while Robert Williams (12 pts, 5 rebs) has been strong at both ends of the floor. – 9:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Half: Celtics 62, Heat 54. Boston shot 59 percent from the field in the first half, led by 21 points from Jayson Tatum. The question for Miami moving forward is the status of P.J. Tucker after he limped off. Robert Williams has also outplayed Bam Adebayo so far. – 9:43 PM
Half: Celtics 62, Heat 54. Boston shot 59 percent from the field in the first half, led by 21 points from Jayson Tatum. The question for Miami moving forward is the status of P.J. Tucker after he limped off. Robert Williams has also outplayed Bam Adebayo so far. – 9:43 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“BAM, GUARD 44 (ROBERT WILLIAMS), PLEASE!” – Random Heat fan – 9:40 PM
“BAM, GUARD 44 (ROBERT WILLIAMS), PLEASE!” – Random Heat fan – 9:40 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Mark Williams… better (and way bigger) Robert Williams?
It already feels like he’s going to go too low. – 9:26 PM
Mark Williams… better (and way bigger) Robert Williams?
It already feels like he’s going to go too low. – 9:26 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I guess one benefit of Robert Williams’ bone bruise is that he didn’t have to deal with taking a pounding vs the Bucks because the man has energy right now. – 9:23 PM
I guess one benefit of Robert Williams’ bone bruise is that he didn’t have to deal with taking a pounding vs the Bucks because the man has energy right now. – 9:23 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Robert Williams (8 pts, 3 rbs) looks great in his return and Tyler Herro loosened things up for a rusty, tight Heat group in Q1. Celtics 28-25, but Miami is fortunate to be that close. – 9:14 PM
Robert Williams (8 pts, 3 rbs) looks great in his return and Tyler Herro loosened things up for a rusty, tight Heat group in Q1. Celtics 28-25, but Miami is fortunate to be that close. – 9:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams returning back to his regular season form is a pretty big development. – 9:01 PM
Rob Williams returning back to his regular season form is a pretty big development. – 9:01 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams looks great on both ends, which is a great sign for the Celtics. – 9:01 PM
Robert Williams looks great on both ends, which is a great sign for the Celtics. – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Celtics keep using Robert Williams as an off-ball switch guy to use him as weakside help
Vincent then screens for Jimmy who scores off the Williams switch
Need guard screening – 8:54 PM
Celtics keep using Robert Williams as an off-ball switch guy to use him as weakside help
Vincent then screens for Jimmy who scores off the Williams switch
Need guard screening – 8:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 1:
Rob Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Gabe Vincent – 8:02 PM
Celtics starters for Game 1:
Rob Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Gabe Vincent – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka confirms that Rob Williams will start and has “no restrictions as far as minutes” for Game 1. – 7:06 PM
Ime Udoka confirms that Rob Williams will start and has “no restrictions as far as minutes” for Game 1. – 7:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Derrick White, Grant Williams, Rob Williams, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Celtics Game 1 starters. – 7:05 PM
Derrick White, Grant Williams, Rob Williams, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Celtics Game 1 starters. – 7:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Celtics center Robert Williams (sore left knee) had a couple good days of practice and should be able to play significant minutes in Game 1, sources tell ESPN. His importance against Miami certainly increases with the absence of Al Horford. – 6:16 PM
Celtics center Robert Williams (sore left knee) had a couple good days of practice and should be able to play significant minutes in Game 1, sources tell ESPN. His importance against Miami certainly increases with the absence of Al Horford. – 6:16 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Horford’s absence obviously puts a lot on the ramp-up of Rob Williams. – 6:07 PM
Horford’s absence obviously puts a lot on the ramp-up of Rob Williams. – 6:07 PM
More on this storyline
Jared Weiss: Robert Williams said he had cramps in his knee and doesn’t sound concerned. “I know when they seen me grab my knee, everyone started panicking. I just tried to tell them it was a cramp.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.