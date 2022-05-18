Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley lead All-Rookie teams

Andrew Lopez: NBA All-Rookie teams First: Scottie Barnes Cade Cunningham Jalen Green Evan Mobley Franz Wagner Second: Ayo Dosunmu Chris Durate Josh Giddey Bones Hyland Herb Jones
Source: Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez
Source: Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Rookie steals leaderboard:
1) Herb Jones — 130
2) Scottie Barnes — 80
nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:01 PM
Rookie steals leaderboard:
1) Herb Jones — 130
2) Scottie Barnes — 80
nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:01 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs‘ Evan Mobley one of three unanimous selections to NBA All-Rookie first team beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:55 PM
#Cavs‘ Evan Mobley one of three unanimous selections to NBA All-Rookie first team beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham made the NBA All-Rookie first team, along with Scottie Barnes. Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Jalen Green. – 8:53 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham made the NBA All-Rookie first team, along with Scottie Barnes. Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Jalen Green. – 8:53 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Evan Mobley caps an incredible first season in Cleveland — named NBA All-Rookie First Team.
https://t.co/eYE61qjbof pic.twitter.com/FAnvb37oy9 – 8:46 PM
Evan Mobley caps an incredible first season in Cleveland — named NBA All-Rookie First Team.
https://t.co/eYE61qjbof pic.twitter.com/FAnvb37oy9 – 8:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes has been unanimously selected to First Team All-Rookie. – 8:38 PM
Scottie Barnes has been unanimously selected to First Team All-Rookie. – 8:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team 👏
⭐ Scottie Barnes
⭐ Cade Cunningham
⭐ Evan Mobley
⭐ Franz Wagner
⭐ Jalen Green
➡️ https://t.co/GF2U5bgKZ0 pic.twitter.com/gdxlPuUpUH – 8:37 PM
The 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team 👏
⭐ Scottie Barnes
⭐ Cade Cunningham
⭐ Evan Mobley
⭐ Franz Wagner
⭐ Jalen Green
➡️ https://t.co/GF2U5bgKZ0 pic.twitter.com/gdxlPuUpUH – 8:37 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs C/F Evan Mobley named to NBA All-Rookie first team pic.twitter.com/bYezxaTSx5 – 8:17 PM
#Cavs C/F Evan Mobley named to NBA All-Rookie first team pic.twitter.com/bYezxaTSx5 – 8:17 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2021-22 NBA All-Rookie teams:
First team: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Franz Wagner
Second team: Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Bones Hyland, Herbert Jones – 8:16 PM
2021-22 NBA All-Rookie teams:
First team: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Franz Wagner
Second team: Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Bones Hyland, Herbert Jones – 8:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team:
-Scottie Barnes (Toronto)
-Cade Cunningham (Detroit)
-Jalen Green (Houston)
-Evan Mobley (Cleveland)
-Franz Wagner (Orlando) pic.twitter.com/wASAkpfNDs – 8:16 PM
The 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team:
-Scottie Barnes (Toronto)
-Cade Cunningham (Detroit)
-Jalen Green (Houston)
-Evan Mobley (Cleveland)
-Franz Wagner (Orlando) pic.twitter.com/wASAkpfNDs – 8:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes, the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year, has been named All-Rookie First Team… pic.twitter.com/CR7NeNxAQg – 8:15 PM
Scottie Barnes, the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year, has been named All-Rookie First Team… pic.twitter.com/CR7NeNxAQg – 8:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
NBA All-Rookie teams
First:
Scottie Barnes
Cade Cunningham
Jalen Green
Evan Mobley
Franz Wagner
Second:
Ayo Dosunmu
Chris Durate
Josh Giddey
Bones Hyland
Herb Jones – 8:15 PM
NBA All-Rookie teams
First:
Scottie Barnes
Cade Cunningham
Jalen Green
Evan Mobley
Franz Wagner
Second:
Ayo Dosunmu
Chris Durate
Josh Giddey
Bones Hyland
Herb Jones – 8:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I like Keegan Murray’s fit in Sacramento a lot. In many ways he is exactly what the Kings are looking for.
Is taking him 4th too high? Does it matter if he’s the guy Monte McNair really wants?
Remember what Toronto did with Scottie Barnes & OKC did with Josh Giddey last year. – 8:39 AM
I like Keegan Murray’s fit in Sacramento a lot. In many ways he is exactly what the Kings are looking for.
Is taking him 4th too high? Does it matter if he’s the guy Monte McNair really wants?
Remember what Toronto did with Scottie Barnes & OKC did with Josh Giddey last year. – 8:39 AM
More on this storyline
The NBA announced the five finalists Monday for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. Reggie Bullock (Dallas Mavericks), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) were chosen by a selection committee from a pool of team nominees. -via BasketNews / May 16, 2022
Main Rumors, Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner, Herb Jones, Jalen Green, Josh Giddey, Scottie Barnes, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.