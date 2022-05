Suns GM James Jones exploring adding picks in the upcoming draft

Dinwiddie didn’t have a notable performance in this postseason until he scored 30 points and nailed five 3-pointers in 25 minutes off the bench against the Suns in Game 7. Dallas is certainly hoping to see more of that against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, as the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder averaged 20.5 points against them in the regular season. “He is amazing with the ball,” Mavericks All-Star Luka Dončić said. “He can do a lot of things. He’s a baller. That’s the best way to describe him. We’re glad to have him.” -via Andscape / May 18, 2022