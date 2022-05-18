Suns GM James Jones exploring adding picks in the upcoming draft

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Jones touched on potential extensions for Devin Booker and Cam Johnson, as well as his trade deadline strategy. Asked him about Eric Gordon, but he didn’t bite: pic.twitter.com/GZczeEt0n4 – 6:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Jones’ full response when asked about Deandre Ayton’s season and his future with the Suns as a restricted free agent: pic.twitter.com/XtQWMFe9ia – 5:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked James Jones if the way the Suns’ depth failed to produce in the postseason changes the way he thinks about building the roster.
He said it does not. Said they had a tremendous season and it was a disappointing ending but not a disappointment. pic.twitter.com/BANVGbolma – 5:49 PM
I asked James Jones if the way the Suns’ depth failed to produce in the postseason changes the way he thinks about building the roster.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said things like luxury tax issues and avoiding that are things that are not going to prevent the Suns from being able to keep their team together and building it. – 5:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We want to continue to keep our consistency and continuity and keep the guys that we have.” #Suns GM James Jones when asked about Deandre Ayton’s future with team . – 5:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked James Jones about potential extensions for Devin Booker and Cam Johnson He said “as your team improves, typically your payroll increases,” noting that the luxury tax isn’t something that will prevent the Suns from improving their roster – 5:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said the Suns want to continue to keep their consistency and continuity when it comes to Deandre Ayton’s future. They will address his free agency at the proper time. – 5:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said the Suns will explore all options when it comes to the NBA Draft this offseason. Phoenix doesn’t have a pick but if there’s an opportunity there to get one they will take it. – 5:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Jones on the Suns not having a pick in the NBA Draft: “I explore all options, so if there’s an opportunity to get back in the draft, we will.” – 5:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
We will be hearing from Suns GM James Jones in a few minutes for his end-of-season availability. – 5:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns GM James Jones will speak to the media today at 2:30 for end-of-season availability – 1:23 PM
