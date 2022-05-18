Tim Connelly leaving Nuggets to lead Timberwolves front office?

The Timberwolves are in serious talks with Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly about the franchise’s vacant President of Basketball Operations role, sources tell The Athletic. The Timberwolves recently requested permission from the Nuggets to speak with Connelly, and the sides have moved beyond exploratory conversations, sources said. There have been no agreements reached yet, and nothing appears imminent, sources said.
Source: Jon Krawczynski, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly leaving for Minnesota would be a truly stunning move for so many reasons, especially after passing on the Wizards job. He was in Sombor partying with Kroenke, Malone, the Jokic clan last week. But if the Nuggets don’t pay him what he’s worth they deserve to lose him. – 7:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
My understanding of the situation: The Wolves had several big-name GMs circled, and Tim Connelly was on their list.
Tim’s amassed a strong drafting record and has built something close to a contender in Denver around Nikola Jokic. He’s widely respected around the NBA. – 7:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Sources: The Timberwolves are in serious talks with Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly about Minnesota’s President of Basketball Operations role.
Story at @TheAthletic with @Shams Charania: theathletic.com/3320881/2022/0… – 7:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Timberwolves are in serious talks with Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly about Minnesota’s President of Basketball Operations role.
Story at @TheAthletic with @ Jon Krawczynski: theathletic.com/3320881/2022/0… – 7:14 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: The phrase I’d heard from two different people in the last few days was that Connelly was the most “gettable,” from a financial standpoint. I believe that’s what we’re seeing with Minnesota emerging. -via Twitter @msinger / May 18, 2022
Darren Wolfson: My words from Sunday. Tim Connelly-#Timberwolves buzz has been out there for a bit. @ShamsCharania + @JonKrawczynski reporting Wolves now in serious talks w/ him, but nothing is imminent. 1 person very close to Connelly: “I don’t see it unless they give him $10M per and equity.” -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / May 18, 2022
Ryan Blackburn: There’s a lot to unpack with the Tim Connelly report, and as surprising as it is, there have been some signs. Notably, Calvin Booth, Denver’ current general manager (under Connelly at POBO) spoke to media at Denver’s post-season press conference a couple weeks ago. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / May 18, 2022
