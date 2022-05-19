Al Horford expected to play in Game 2 for Boston Celtics

Jay King: Al Horford will play tonight, per the Celtics.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Spoelstra: “We don’t want to duck any competition.” Said he and the Heat are happy that Marcus Smart and Al Horford are both available again for Boston. Said you never want to see a series like this determined by injury or testing. – 6:50 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Erik Spoelstra on Smart and Horford being back. “This is the team we prepared for.” – 6:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Erik Spoelstra on Smart & Horford returning (though White is out): “This is the team we were preparing for Game 1. It’s good, you don’t want anybody out due to testing or injury.” – 6:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo on Marcus Smart and Al Horford being available tonight.
“This is the team we prepared for.”
“We don’t wanna duck any kind of competition.” – 6:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Smart and Horford returning:
“This is the team we were preparing for in game 1.”
“We don’t want to duck any kind of competition.” – 6:49 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics center Al Horford tested negative yesterday and twice today, clearing him to play in Game 2 tonight against Miami Heat, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. – 6:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Wade admiring Butler’s playoff run for Heat. And the Barkley/Shaq Butler disagreement; Stephen A. text; Celtics say Horford is available; Dedmon, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After a whirlwind of injury report updates, Al Horford is back from COVID protocols just in time for Game 2 in Miami.
New story @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-a… – 4:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the lesson of Andrew Wiggins, how the Warriors defended the Mavs, thoughts on the rest of the series, and a whole bunch of NBA draft talk before discussing Heat-Celtics Game 2. Recorded before the Al Horford news. open.spotify.com/episode/5DXdJy… – 4:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: In a rapid reversal, Al Horford went from doubtful to available for the Celtics in a matter of hours, as he and Marcus Smart will return tonight for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals as Boston looks to even the series at a win apiece. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A look at the steps Al Horford needed to clear in order to exit NBA health and safety protocols ahead of Game 2 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Here’s what South Florida watched when Heat and Panthers played at same time on Tuesday, and the national ratings too. And Horford back tonight. And pundits giving Heat respect: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Al Horford will play in Game 2 tonight.
You must be this high to ride this ECF roller coaster.
Since mid-December, the Celtics are 42-14 with Al.
3-7 without him. – 3:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Al Horford cleared to return for Celtics; Marcus Smart expected back, but Boston without Derrick White for Game 2 vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Al Horford cleared to play Celtics-Heat Game 2 (coronavirus protocols) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/19/al-… – 3:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics injury updates: Al Horford to play, Marcus Smart listed as probable, Derrick White out for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 2:59 PM
Celtics injury updates: Al Horford to play, Marcus Smart listed as probable, Derrick White out for Game 2
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford benefited from new COVID-19 protocol (added Apr. 30) allowing players who test negative twice on a game day to play. Horford likely tested negative after shootaround, then upgraded to questionable and then again this afternoon, making him eligible to play. #Celtics #Heat – 2:54 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Al Horford back in lineup for Game 2 si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Breaking: Al Horford has been cleared to play Game 2 tonight against the Heat masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics testing Al Horford over the past two days: pic.twitter.com/myijcsPtWO – 2:43 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Al Horford is available to play in Game 2, Celtics PR announces. – 2:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics announce that Al Horford is available to play tonight vs. Heat. – 2:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Al Horford has been cleared to play in tonight’s Game 2. – 2:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics announce Al Horford is available for tonight’s game. – 2:39 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Fresh pack of Heat notes, including Wade admiring Butler’s playoff run for Heat. PLUS the spirited Shaq/Barkley debate on Butler; the Butler/Stephen A. Smith item; Dedmon; Haslem; Celtics upgrade Horford to questionable; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:38 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
How Al Horford can return after positive COVID-19 test:
1. Two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24hrs apart
2. Two consecutive PCR tests at least 24hrs apart w/ CT values greater than 30 starting no sooner than Day 4 & Day 5 (where Day 0 is date of initial positive test) – 1:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics have upgraded Al Horford (protocols) from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game. – 1:10 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
The latest on Al Horford for Game 2 si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics injury updates: Marcus Smart listed as probable, Al Horford questionable, Derrick White out for Game 2
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And another twist. Per Celtics moments ago:
And another twist. Per Celtics moments ago:
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Celtics updated injury report to say that:
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – is questionable. – 12:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics have upgraded Al Horford (health and safety protocols) to questionable for Game 2 against Miami. – 12:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics have upgraded Al Horford to questionable for tonight’s game. He was upgraded to doubtful last night. This raises the real possibility Horford could exit the NBA’s health and safety protocols and return for tonight’s game. – 12:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics center Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable tonight against Miami Heat. – 12:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable. Ime Udoka said they were waiting on testing results today hoping that would allow him to clear the protocol. Needs 2 negative tests. – 12:58 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Al Horford needs negative PCR tests yesterday and today to clear protocols for Game 2, so the possibility he might be available tonight means a) he returned a negative test yesterday or b) the Celtics have also yet to receive yesterday’s results. – 12:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The latest on Marcus Smart and Al Horford’s status ahead of tonight’s game from @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics injury updates: Marcus Smart upgraded to probable, Al Horford doubtful, Derrick White out for Game 2
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury updates per Ime Udoka:
Al Horford is still doubtful.
Marcus Smart will test his foot pregame, but is probable to play. – 12:10 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
As for Al Horford (health and safety protocol), Ime Udoka said Horford remains doubtful for tonight. – 12:02 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Al Horford (COVID protocols) remains doubtful and Marcus Smart (right foot sprain) probable for Game 2 vs. Heat, Celtics coach Ime Udoka tells reporters. pic.twitter.com/7i8qhZfqeD – 11:58 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says Al Horford feels fine, and him entering protocols was unexpected – 11:58 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Al Horford is still awaiting test results to determine his availability for Game 2 tonight – 11:56 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says Al Horford is still doubtful and his status depends on testing results. Marcus Smart will test his foot pregame but he’s expected to play tonight. – 11:56 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford remains doubtful. Marcus Smart remains probable and will test before the game. #Celtics #Heat. – 11:55 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says he’s good now, Al Horford is still doubtful until testing results comeback later, Marcus Smart still had to test his foot out pregame, and Derrick White is having a baby.
“Came sooner than expected, but we support our guys as always in that situation.” – 11:55 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ime Udoka says he’s good after being sick yesterday, and confirms that Derrick White left today for the birth of his child. Will play Saturday.
On Horford: “Al is still doubtful.” Tests pending.
On Smart: “Marcus is looking better.” Will try it pregame before final decision. – 11:55 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including Lowry out again and Smart/Horford updates. PLUS Butler’s steals, third quarter dominance, Spoelstra on the Pepas issue last night. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report for Game 2:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – DOUBTFUL
Marcus Smart – Right Mid-Foot Sprain – PROBABLE – 5:26 PM
