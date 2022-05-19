Celtics upgrade Al Horford to questionable for Game 2

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Fresh pack of Heat notes, including Wade admiring Butler’s playoff run for Heat. PLUS the spirited Shaq/Barkley debate on Butler; the Butler/Stephen A. Smith item; Dedmon; Haslem; Celtics upgrade Horford to questionable; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:38 PM
NEW: Fresh pack of Heat notes, including Wade admiring Butler’s playoff run for Heat. PLUS the spirited Shaq/Barkley debate on Butler; the Butler/Stephen A. Smith item; Dedmon; Haslem; Celtics upgrade Horford to questionable; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:38 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
How Al Horford can return after positive COVID-19 test:
1. Two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24hrs apart
2. Two consecutive PCR tests at least 24hrs apart w/ CT values greater than 30 starting no sooner than Day 4 & Day 5 (where Day 0 is date of initial positive test) – 1:13 PM
How Al Horford can return after positive COVID-19 test:
1. Two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24hrs apart
2. Two consecutive PCR tests at least 24hrs apart w/ CT values greater than 30 starting no sooner than Day 4 & Day 5 (where Day 0 is date of initial positive test) – 1:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics have upgraded Al Horford (protocols) from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game. – 1:10 PM
Celtics have upgraded Al Horford (protocols) from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game. – 1:10 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
The latest on Al Horford for Game 2 si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:08 PM
The latest on Al Horford for Game 2 si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics injury updates: Marcus Smart listed as probable, Al Horford questionable, Derrick White out for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 1:02 PM
Celtics injury updates: Marcus Smart listed as probable, Al Horford questionable, Derrick White out for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 1:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And another twist. Per Celtics moments ago:
Al Horford – QUESTIONABLE – 1:01 PM
And another twist. Per Celtics moments ago:
Al Horford – QUESTIONABLE – 1:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Celtics updated injury report to say that:
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – is questionable. – 12:59 PM
Celtics updated injury report to say that:
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – is questionable. – 12:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics have upgraded Al Horford (health and safety protocols) to questionable for Game 2 against Miami. – 12:59 PM
The Celtics have upgraded Al Horford (health and safety protocols) to questionable for Game 2 against Miami. – 12:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics have upgraded Al Horford to questionable for tonight’s game. He was upgraded to doubtful last night. This raises the real possibility Horford could exit the NBA’s health and safety protocols and return for tonight’s game. – 12:58 PM
The Celtics have upgraded Al Horford to questionable for tonight’s game. He was upgraded to doubtful last night. This raises the real possibility Horford could exit the NBA’s health and safety protocols and return for tonight’s game. – 12:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics center Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable tonight against Miami Heat. – 12:58 PM
Boston Celtics center Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable tonight against Miami Heat. – 12:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable. Ime Udoka said they were waiting on testing results today hoping that would allow him to clear the protocol. Needs 2 negative tests. – 12:58 PM
Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable. Ime Udoka said they were waiting on testing results today hoping that would allow him to clear the protocol. Needs 2 negative tests. – 12:58 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Al Horford needs negative PCR tests yesterday and today to clear protocols for Game 2, so the possibility he might be available tonight means a) he returned a negative test yesterday or b) the Celtics have also yet to receive yesterday’s results. – 12:45 PM
Al Horford needs negative PCR tests yesterday and today to clear protocols for Game 2, so the possibility he might be available tonight means a) he returned a negative test yesterday or b) the Celtics have also yet to receive yesterday’s results. – 12:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The latest on Marcus Smart and Al Horford’s status ahead of tonight’s game from @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:31 PM
The latest on Marcus Smart and Al Horford’s status ahead of tonight’s game from @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics injury updates: Marcus Smart upgraded to probable, Al Horford doubtful, Derrick White out for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 12:15 PM
Celtics injury updates: Marcus Smart upgraded to probable, Al Horford doubtful, Derrick White out for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 12:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury updates per Ime Udoka:
Al Horford is still doubtful.
Marcus Smart will test his foot pregame, but is probable to play. – 12:10 PM
Celtics injury updates per Ime Udoka:
Al Horford is still doubtful.
Marcus Smart will test his foot pregame, but is probable to play. – 12:10 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
As for Al Horford (health and safety protocol), Ime Udoka said Horford remains doubtful for tonight. – 12:02 PM
As for Al Horford (health and safety protocol), Ime Udoka said Horford remains doubtful for tonight. – 12:02 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Al Horford (COVID protocols) remains doubtful and Marcus Smart (right foot sprain) probable for Game 2 vs. Heat, Celtics coach Ime Udoka tells reporters. pic.twitter.com/7i8qhZfqeD – 11:58 AM
Al Horford (COVID protocols) remains doubtful and Marcus Smart (right foot sprain) probable for Game 2 vs. Heat, Celtics coach Ime Udoka tells reporters. pic.twitter.com/7i8qhZfqeD – 11:58 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says Al Horford feels fine, and him entering protocols was unexpected – 11:58 AM
Ime says Al Horford feels fine, and him entering protocols was unexpected – 11:58 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Al Horford is still awaiting test results to determine his availability for Game 2 tonight – 11:56 AM
Ime Udoka said Al Horford is still awaiting test results to determine his availability for Game 2 tonight – 11:56 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says Al Horford is still doubtful and his status depends on testing results. Marcus Smart will test his foot pregame but he’s expected to play tonight. – 11:56 AM
Ime says Al Horford is still doubtful and his status depends on testing results. Marcus Smart will test his foot pregame but he’s expected to play tonight. – 11:56 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford remains doubtful. Marcus Smart remains probable and will test before the game. #Celtics #Heat. – 11:55 AM
Al Horford remains doubtful. Marcus Smart remains probable and will test before the game. #Celtics #Heat. – 11:55 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says he’s good now, Al Horford is still doubtful until testing results comeback later, Marcus Smart still had to test his foot out pregame, and Derrick White is having a baby.
“Came sooner than expected, but we support our guys as always in that situation.” – 11:55 AM
Ime Udoka says he’s good now, Al Horford is still doubtful until testing results comeback later, Marcus Smart still had to test his foot out pregame, and Derrick White is having a baby.
“Came sooner than expected, but we support our guys as always in that situation.” – 11:55 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including Lowry out again and Smart/Horford updates. PLUS Butler’s steals, third quarter dominance, Spoelstra on the Pepas issue last night. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:33 PM
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including Lowry out again and Smart/Horford updates. PLUS Butler’s steals, third quarter dominance, Spoelstra on the Pepas issue last night. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report for Game 2:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – DOUBTFUL
Marcus Smart – Right Mid-Foot Sprain – PROBABLE – 5:26 PM
Celtics injury report for Game 2:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – DOUBTFUL
Marcus Smart – Right Mid-Foot Sprain – PROBABLE – 5:26 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics look like they will be getting back one starter back for Game 2 against the Heat. The wait for Al Horford’s return is a bit murkier masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:19 PM
New: The Celtics look like they will be getting back one starter back for Game 2 against the Heat. The wait for Al Horford’s return is a bit murkier masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is officially probable for tomorrow.
Al Horford is doubtful. – 5:11 PM
Marcus Smart is officially probable for tomorrow.
Al Horford is doubtful. – 5:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So now Al Horford is doubtful and Marcus Smart is probable for game 2 tomorrow night – 5:10 PM
So now Al Horford is doubtful and Marcus Smart is probable for game 2 tomorrow night – 5:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics list Marcus Smart as probable and Al Horford as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 2 against the #Heat. – 5:08 PM
#Celtics list Marcus Smart as probable and Al Horford as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 2 against the #Heat. – 5:08 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics list Al Horford as doubtful for Game 2; Marcus Smart is probable. – 5:08 PM
Celtics list Al Horford as doubtful for Game 2; Marcus Smart is probable. – 5:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ updated injury report for Thursday’s Game 2 at Heat:
Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT
Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – DOUBTFUL
Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) – PROBABLE – 5:08 PM
Celtics’ updated injury report for Thursday’s Game 2 at Heat:
Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT
Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – DOUBTFUL
Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) – PROBABLE – 5:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Al Horford (health and safety protocols) is doubtful for Game 2 against Miami while listing Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) as PROBABLE. – 5:08 PM
The Celtics say Al Horford (health and safety protocols) is doubtful for Game 2 against Miami while listing Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) as PROBABLE. – 5:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has been upgraded to probable for Game 2. Al Horford is doubtful. – 5:07 PM
Marcus Smart has been upgraded to probable for Game 2. Al Horford is doubtful. – 5:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report for Game 2 vs Miami:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – DOUBTFUL
Marcus Smart – Right Mid-Foot Sprain – PROBABLE – 5:07 PM
Celtics Injury Report for Game 2 vs Miami:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – DOUBTFUL
Marcus Smart – Right Mid-Foot Sprain – PROBABLE – 5:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Erik Spoelstra on illness starting to affect availability in this series with Horford in protocol and Udoka sick:
“It’s really disappointing. Every time you think it’s behind us, it’s not and it’s really frustrating for us. You don’t want to see it on both sides.” – 1:45 PM
Erik Spoelstra on illness starting to affect availability in this series with Horford in protocol and Udoka sick:
“It’s really disappointing. Every time you think it’s behind us, it’s not and it’s really frustrating for us. You don’t want to see it on both sides.” – 1:45 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics have continued testing Al Horford with the hope that he can exit health and safety protocols prior to Game 2, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 19, 2022
Tim Reynolds: Ime Udoka says he’s good after being sick yesterday, and confirms that Derrick White left today for the birth of his child. Will play Saturday. On Horford: “Al is still doubtful.” Tests pending. On Smart: “Marcus is looking better.” Will try it pregame before final decision. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / May 19, 2022
Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart has been upgraded to probable with his foot sprain, per Celtics. Al Horford is now doubtful in the health and safety protocol that he entered yesterday. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.