Derrick White out for Game 2 due to personal reasons

According to NBA on TNT, Barkley makes a solid point about discussing the “GOAT” of basketball. He cleverly mentions how players should be viewed more so in their generation rather than comparing everybody in the same category. It’s a great point. Even so, the legendary power forward names seven players for his Mount Rushmore. Mount Rushmore is commonly known to name someone’s top four players. However, Barkley names Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. The best part of this video is nobody in the room catches it. Regardless, that is a solid list of players to idolize for the NBA, as each of them brought something unique to the table in their respective generations. -via Clutch Points / May 19, 2022