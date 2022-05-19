Hornets keeping Miles Bridges?

Rod Boone: Mitch Kupchak on Miles Bridges: “Our intention is to keep Miles long-term, yes. He’s a big part of our future.”
Source: Twitter @rodboone
Mitch Kupchak addressed a number of things today including James Borrego, the search for a successor, his own future, Miles Bridges, the offseason and more.
What the #Hornets GM said compiled right here:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:19 PM
Rod Boone: Mitch Kupchak said the #Hornets fired James Borrego in part because “he felt it was time to go to another voice.” -via Twitter @rodboone / May 19, 2022
James Plowright: Kupchak on the next head coach “I can’t give a timeline, we hope to have a coach in place before the draft but not within the next week” -via Twitter @British_Buzz / May 19, 2022
Throughout the course of the season, rumors began to float around that Kupchak would step down as the GM at the end of the season or potentially retire altogether. During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Kupchak revealed his status and future plans. “I will be here for the foreseeable future,” Kupchak said. “I’ve agreed with the Hornets to continue to work for years to come. I think the expression would be a ‘multi-year deal’. I’m thankful to still be working in this league, going to meetings with general managers and the commissioner, and all of these great people at the league office. I’m lucky to be in this position and to continue to do it. For better or worse, I’ll be here for the next couple of years. “As far as I know, it’s the same role,” Kupchak said with a laugh and a wink. -via Sports Illustrated / May 19, 2022
