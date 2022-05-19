Ime Udoka on former Celtics player Max Strus: We might have missed out on that one

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 19, 2022 – East Finals Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: White, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/uxv2ycZjaW – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 2:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Gabe Vincent – 8:12 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets his turn to talk about Al Horford and Marcus Smart rejoining the lineup for Game 2 vs. Heat. pic.twitter.com/N4Fqslcg4N – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Al Horford is “full-go” with no limitations tonight. – 7:10 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ime udoka on max strus once being a celtic before boston cut him: “might’ve missed out on that one.” – 7:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ime Udoka said the Celtics “might have missed out on that one” in regard to waiving Max Strus a few years ago. – 7:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka confirms both Al Horford and Marcus Smart will play tonight for Boston. – 7:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Al Horford returning from COVID: “He passed all the protocols, passed all the tests…he was feeling fine from the get go, so happy to have him back.” – 7:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says the Celtics “might have missed out on that one” in letting Max Strus go a few years ago.
He ain’t wrong. – 7:08 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Interesting Ime Udoka quote on how Jimmy Butler got to the foul line so much in Game 1: “He’s a heady player who uses our aggressiveness against us at times.” – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Max Strus was going to bleed Celtics green, now Heat culture courses through his veins in East finals. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable. Ime Udoka said they were waiting on testing results today hoping that would allow him to clear the protocol. Needs 2 negative tests. – 12:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ime Udoka on the Celtics’ issues defending Jimmy Butler in Game 1: “He’s a heady player that used our aggressiveness against us at times.” – 12:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury updates per Ime Udoka:
Al Horford is still doubtful.
Marcus Smart will test his foot pregame, but is probable to play. – 12:10 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Celtics guard Derrick White, who started in place of Marcus Smart in Game 1, will miss Game 2 so he could be present for the birth of his child, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. – 12:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka hinted that the plan was for Derrick White’s wife to be induced between games but the baby had other plans. – 12:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“I always remember where I came from… I just want to prove people wrong. That’s still something that keeps me going.”
ICYMI, my feature on how Max Strus went from DII to NBA starter in the conference finals. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/how-heats-ma… – 12:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
As for Al Horford (health and safety protocol), Ime Udoka said Horford remains doubtful for tonight. – 12:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics will be without Derrick White, who will return for the birth of his first child. Ime Udoka said the baby is coming a little early. I talked with Derrick earlier about this. He said at the time that his wife was due May 22. – 12:00 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Al Horford (COVID protocols) remains doubtful and Marcus Smart (right foot sprain) probable for Game 2 vs. Heat, Celtics coach Ime Udoka tells reporters. pic.twitter.com/7i8qhZfqeD – 11:58 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Ime Udoka said he expects Marcus Smart to play f he tests his foot out before the game and he continues to feel good. – 11:57 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Al Horford is still awaiting test results to determine his availability for Game 2 tonight – 11:56 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says he’s feeling better, and that Derrick White is having a child that came sooner than expected. Udoka says White is expected to be back for Game 3. – 11:55 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says he’s good now, Al Horford is still doubtful until testing results comeback later, Marcus Smart still had to test his foot out pregame, and Derrick White is having a baby.
“Came sooner than expected, but we support our guys as always in that situation.” – 11:55 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ime Udoka says he’s good after being sick yesterday, and confirms that Derrick White left today for the birth of his child. Will play Saturday.
On Horford: “Al is still doubtful.” Tests pending.
On Smart: “Marcus is looking better.” Will try it pregame before final decision. – 11:55 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka: “Derrick is having a baby. It came sooner than expected but we support our guys always in that situation.” – 11:55 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus was going to bleed Celtics green, now Heat culture courses through his veins in East finals. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Strus reflects to the Sun Sentinel about the Celtics start to an NBA journey that has led him to this stage. – 11:51 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus was going to bleed Celtics green, now Heat culture courses through his veins in East finals. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “This isn’t about me. This is bigger than me. It’s the Eastern Conference finals. There’s no personal vendettas here. We’re just trying to win a series.” – 8:26 AM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Al Horford “passed all the protocols, passed all the tests.” Said he was “feeling fine from the get go.” “Happy to have him back.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 19, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Erik Spoelstra: “We don’t want to duck any competition.” Said he and the Heat are happy that Marcus Smart and Al Horford are both available again for Boston. Said you never want to see a series like this determined by injury or testing. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 19, 2022
Steve Popper: Knicks interviewed Bennedict Mathurin today – one of 10 interviews he’s done with teams. “Coach Tom, you know, he’s a little bit different,” Mathurin said, noting that defense and toughness are traits he thinks Thibs would like. Said he worked out with fellow Canadian RJ Barrett -via Twitter @StevePopper / May 19, 2022
