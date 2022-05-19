Marcus Smart, Al Horford officially back for Game 2

Tim Bontemps: Ime Udoka confirms both Al Horford and Marcus Smart will play tonight for Boston.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 19, 2022 – East Finals Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: White, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/uxv2ycZjaW – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 2:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Gabe Vincent – 8:12 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Interesting @Boston Celtics stuff from @Steve Bulpett:
– Sources tell him that, yes, Al Horford is vaxed
– Execs/coaches at the Combine worried about potential for #NBAConferenceFinals outbreak
– @NBA released a statement to @HeavySan about that. Read it ALL here:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 7:50 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Just objectively kind of an odd answer by Ime here – side-stepped the question as to why Horford got a test in the first place, was very pointed about saying Horford was feeling “fine,” not “asymptomatic” but also “he didn’t have symptoms.” pic.twitter.com/8lkzOgyVAs – 7:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics injury updates: Al Horford and Marcus Smart cleared to play, Derrick White out for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 7:17 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets his turn to talk about Al Horford and Marcus Smart rejoining the lineup for Game 2 vs. Heat. pic.twitter.com/N4Fqslcg4N – 7:12 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Al Horford and Marcus Smart will not have any minutes restriction tonight. – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Al Horford is “full-go” with no limitations tonight. – 7:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka confirms both Al Horford and Marcus Smart will play tonight for Boston. – 7:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Smart playing for Boston. Horford playing too if you missed it; team says he never had covid symptoms. All Heat players available except Lowry. – 7:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Al Horford returning from COVID: “He passed all the protocols, passed all the tests…he was feeling fine from the get go, so happy to have him back.” – 7:08 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on facing a Celtics team with Al Horford and Marcus Smart able to play: pic.twitter.com/kdIK7tNzUg – 6:51 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Erik Spoelstra on Smart and Horford being back. “This is the team we prepared for.” – 6:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Erik Spoelstra on Smart & Horford returning (though White is out): “This is the team we were preparing for Game 1. It’s good, you don’t want anybody out due to testing or injury.” – 6:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo on Marcus Smart and Al Horford being available tonight.
“This is the team we prepared for.”
“We don’t wanna duck any kind of competition.” – 6:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Smart and Horford returning:
“This is the team we were preparing for in game 1.”
“We don’t want to duck any kind of competition.” – 6:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Wade admiring Butler’s playoff run for Heat. And the Barkley/Shaq Butler disagreement; Stephen A. text; Celtics say Horford is available; Dedmon, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Can Celtics’ Marcus Smart be a game-changer against Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After a whirlwind of injury report updates, Al Horford is back from COVID protocols just in time for Game 2 in Miami.
New story @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-a… – 4:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the lesson of Andrew Wiggins, how the Warriors defended the Mavs, thoughts on the rest of the series, and a whole bunch of NBA draft talk before discussing Heat-Celtics Game 2. Recorded before the Al Horford news. open.spotify.com/episode/5DXdJy… – 4:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: In a rapid reversal, Al Horford went from doubtful to available for the Celtics in a matter of hours, as he and Marcus Smart will return tonight for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals as Boston looks to even the series at a win apiece. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A look at the steps Al Horford needed to clear in order to exit NBA health and safety protocols ahead of Game 2 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Here’s what South Florida watched when Heat and Panthers played at same time on Tuesday, and the national ratings too. And Horford back tonight. And pundits giving Heat respect: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Al Horford will play in Game 2 tonight.
You must be this high to ride this ECF roller coaster.
Since mid-December, the Celtics are 42-14 with Al.
3-7 without him. – 3:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Al Horford cleared to return for Celtics; Marcus Smart expected back, but Boston without Derrick White for Game 2 vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Al Horford cleared to play Celtics-Heat Game 2 (coronavirus protocols) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/19/al-… – 3:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics injury updates: Al Horford to play, Marcus Smart listed as probable, Derrick White out for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 2:59 PM
Celtics injury updates: Al Horford to play, Marcus Smart listed as probable, Derrick White out for Game 2
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford benefited from new COVID-19 protocol (added Apr. 30) allowing players who test negative twice on a game day to play. Horford likely tested negative after shootaround, then upgraded to questionable and then again this afternoon, making him eligible to play. #Celtics #Heat – 2:54 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Al Horford back in lineup for Game 2 si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Breaking: Al Horford has been cleared to play Game 2 tonight against the Heat masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics testing Al Horford over the past two days: pic.twitter.com/myijcsPtWO – 2:43 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Al Horford is available to play in Game 2, Celtics PR announces. – 2:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics announce that Al Horford is available to play tonight vs. Heat. – 2:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Al Horford has been cleared to play in tonight’s Game 2. – 2:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics announce Al Horford is available for tonight’s game. – 2:39 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Fresh pack of Heat notes, including Wade admiring Butler’s playoff run for Heat. PLUS the spirited Shaq/Barkley debate on Butler; the Butler/Stephen A. Smith item; Dedmon; Haslem; Celtics upgrade Horford to questionable; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:38 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
How Al Horford can return after positive COVID-19 test:
1. Two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24hrs apart
2. Two consecutive PCR tests at least 24hrs apart w/ CT values greater than 30 starting no sooner than Day 4 & Day 5 (where Day 0 is date of initial positive test) – 1:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics have upgraded Al Horford (protocols) from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game. – 1:10 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
The latest on Al Horford for Game 2 si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics injury updates: Marcus Smart listed as probable, Al Horford questionable, Derrick White out for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 1:02 PM
Celtics injury updates: Marcus Smart listed as probable, Al Horford questionable, Derrick White out for Game 2
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And another twist. Per Celtics moments ago:
Al Horford – QUESTIONABLE – 1:01 PM
And another twist. Per Celtics moments ago:
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Celtics updated injury report to say that:
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – is questionable. – 12:59 PM
Celtics updated injury report to say that:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics have upgraded Al Horford (health and safety protocols) to questionable for Game 2 against Miami. – 12:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics have upgraded Al Horford to questionable for tonight’s game. He was upgraded to doubtful last night. This raises the real possibility Horford could exit the NBA’s health and safety protocols and return for tonight’s game. – 12:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics center Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable tonight against Miami Heat. – 12:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable. Ime Udoka said they were waiting on testing results today hoping that would allow him to clear the protocol. Needs 2 negative tests. – 12:58 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Al Horford needs negative PCR tests yesterday and today to clear protocols for Game 2, so the possibility he might be available tonight means a) he returned a negative test yesterday or b) the Celtics have also yet to receive yesterday’s results. – 12:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The latest on Marcus Smart and Al Horford’s status ahead of tonight’s game from @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In Game 1, Derrick White played 29 minutes, while Payton Pritchard logged 30.
My guess for tonight, assuming he’s healthy enough, is that Marcus Smart will play the 36-37 minutes he’s been playing. Pritchard will probably come down a tad. Probably still an Aaron Nesmith game too. – 12:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics injury updates: Marcus Smart upgraded to probable, Al Horford doubtful, Derrick White out for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 12:15 PM
Celtics injury updates: Marcus Smart upgraded to probable, Al Horford doubtful, Derrick White out for Game 2
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury updates per Ime Udoka:
Al Horford is still doubtful.
Marcus Smart will test his foot pregame, but is probable to play. – 12:10 PM
Celtics injury updates per Ime Udoka:
Al Horford is still doubtful.
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Celtics guard Derrick White, who started in place of Marcus Smart in Game 1, will miss Game 2 so he could be present for the birth of his child, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. – 12:09 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
As for Al Horford (health and safety protocol), Ime Udoka said Horford remains doubtful for tonight. – 12:02 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Al Horford (COVID protocols) remains doubtful and Marcus Smart (right foot sprain) probable for Game 2 vs. Heat, Celtics coach Ime Udoka tells reporters. pic.twitter.com/7i8qhZfqeD – 11:58 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says Al Horford feels fine, and him entering protocols was unexpected – 11:58 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Ime Udoka said he expects Marcus Smart to play f he tests his foot out before the game and he continues to feel good. – 11:57 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka added that Marcus Smart will test his foot pre-game, but has improved. – 11:57 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Al Horford is still awaiting test results to determine his availability for Game 2 tonight – 11:56 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says Al Horford is still doubtful and his status depends on testing results. Marcus Smart will test his foot pregame but he’s expected to play tonight. – 11:56 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford remains doubtful. Marcus Smart remains probable and will test before the game. #Celtics #Heat. – 11:55 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says he’s good now, Al Horford is still doubtful until testing results comeback later, Marcus Smart still had to test his foot out pregame, and Derrick White is having a baby.
“Came sooner than expected, but we support our guys as always in that situation.” – 11:55 AM
Ime Udoka says he’s good now, Al Horford is still doubtful until testing results comeback later, Marcus Smart still had to test his foot out pregame, and Derrick White is having a baby.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ime Udoka says he’s good after being sick yesterday, and confirms that Derrick White left today for the birth of his child. Will play Saturday.
On Horford: “Al is still doubtful.” Tests pending.
On Smart: “Marcus is looking better.” Will try it pregame before final decision. – 11:55 AM
Ime Udoka says he’s good after being sick yesterday, and confirms that Derrick White left today for the birth of his child. Will play Saturday.
On Horford: “Al is still doubtful.” Tests pending.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Can Celtics’ Marcus Smart be a game-changer against the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:51 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Grant Williams said Marcus Smart was at shootaround and looked good. “He’s competitive as heck.” – 11:49 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics said Derrick White is not available for tonight’s Game 2 due to personal reasons. Marcus Smart is expected to return for Game 2 after sitting out Game 1 with a mid foot sprain he suffered in Game 7 against Milwaukee Sunday. – 10:49 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Can Celtics’ Marcus Smart be a game-changer against Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:58 AM
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Al Horford “passed all the protocols, passed all the tests.” Said he was “feeling fine from the get go.” “Happy to have him back.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 19, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Erik Spoelstra: “We don’t want to duck any competition.” Said he and the Heat are happy that Marcus Smart and Al Horford are both available again for Boston. Said you never want to see a series like this determined by injury or testing. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 19, 2022
Chris Haynes: Boston Celtics center Al Horford tested negative yesterday and twice today, clearing him to play in Game 2 tonight against Miami Heat, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 19, 2022
