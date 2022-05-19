Philadelphia City Council names Joel Embiid Most Valuable... Philadelphian

The Sixers ended their season in embarrassing fashion last week, stringing back-to-back uninspired efforts together to end their season in Round 2. Philadelphia City Council may have just managed to up the ante on how humiliating the season’s finish was. On Thursday morning, council members voted to pass a resolution naming Sixers center Joel Embiid the MVP, albeit a different title than the one he was actually fighting for, per the Inquirer’s Anna Orso, as Embiid was named Most Valuable Philadelphian.
Source: Philly Voice
Source: Philly Voice
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Philadelphia City Council passing a resolution naming Embiid MVP is somehow more embarrassing than anything the Sixers have done
phillyvoice.com/philadelphia-c… – 12:29 PM
Philadelphia City Council passing a resolution naming Embiid MVP is somehow more embarrassing than anything the Sixers have done
phillyvoice.com/philadelphia-c… – 12:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Should James Harden opt into his ~ $47m, Joel Embiid will be the THIRD-highest-paid player on the roster. – 11:29 AM
Should James Harden opt into his ~ $47m, Joel Embiid will be the THIRD-highest-paid player on the roster. – 11:29 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: The stunning disparity between the historic stuff Jimmy Butler is doing in the second half of games, compared with what Trae Young/Tatum/Harden/Embiid are doing against Heat in second half: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:22 AM
From PM: The stunning disparity between the historic stuff Jimmy Butler is doing in the second half of games, compared with what Trae Young/Tatum/Harden/Embiid are doing against Heat in second half: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:22 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Exploring the two most remarkable dynamics of this Heat postseason run. Hint: It involves Butler, Trae Young, Tatum, Embiid, Harden and a bunch of maniacal Heat defenders. And the numbers are stunning. Some perspective: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:05 PM
NEW: Exploring the two most remarkable dynamics of this Heat postseason run. Hint: It involves Butler, Trae Young, Tatum, Embiid, Harden and a bunch of maniacal Heat defenders. And the numbers are stunning. Some perspective: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker on this playoff run defensively:
– Held Trae Young to 29% shooting along with 6 turnovers
– Joel Embiid shot 20% when he switched onto him
– Forced James Harden into 8 turnovers when he was defending
– Jayson Tatum starts off this series 0 of 3 with 2 turnovers – 10:42 AM
PJ Tucker on this playoff run defensively:
– Held Trae Young to 29% shooting along with 6 turnovers
– Joel Embiid shot 20% when he switched onto him
– Forced James Harden into 8 turnovers when he was defending
– Jayson Tatum starts off this series 0 of 3 with 2 turnovers – 10:42 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting what Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid said after Sixers’ second-round exit.’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5834274017 – 12:27 AM
‘Dissecting what Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid said after Sixers’ second-round exit.’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5834274017 – 12:27 AM
More on this storyline
The “beef” between Sixers veteran Danny Green and Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves appears to be over even before it started. It was Green who started things off by going on a passionate tirade against Beverley over the latter’s comments on Chris Paul and Luka Doncic. Beverley responded to Green on Twitter in a rather modest way, and now Green seems to have officially ended the banter. Green came out with a blunt 14-word response as the Sixers forward explained how he was not being personal with his earlier comments against Beverley: “All love bro, nothing personal…we all talk our sh*t 🙏🙏🙏 keep doin you champ,” Green said in his tweet. -via Clutch Points / May 19, 2022
Dane Moore: Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez put together a list of five POBOs to target shortly after purchasing the Timberwolves, sources say. Originally Pat Riley was on that list. These are the most recent five names, sources say: Tim Connelly Masai Ujiri Daryl Morey Bob Myers Sam Presti -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / May 18, 2022
The drawing continued. 2 … 7 … 14 … 9. Sam Presti, Oklahoma City’s top exec, sat motionless. In his pocket were two rocks. One a gift from his seven-year old son, Nicholas, two years ago, another an emerald green crystal given to him by his wife more recently. Nicholas’s rock normally sits on Presti’s desk in Oklahoma. He takes it with him on walks or, in this case, whenever he needs a little luck. Presti’s last trip to the drawing room was in 2009, when the Thunder jumped up one spot, positioning the team to draft a dynamic guard from Arizona State named James Harden. This time around, Oklahoma City jumped from fourth to second, guaranteeing the Thunder, which added Josh Giddey to a growing young core last season, another blue chip prospect. As Presti noted earlier in the day, ““Luck plays a much bigger role in all of our lives than we’d like to admit.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.