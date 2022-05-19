Suns GM believes Deandre Ayton will be back

Jones told Burns & Gambo on Wednesday that he believes Deandre Ayton will be back with the Suns next season. “Deandre had an amazing season and he’s progressed every year and improved every year,” the GM said. “He’s been here and so he’s a big part of what we do. His future with us is something we will address at the proper time which is in the future. He’s a free agent and I’ve said all along, he’s about the same things we’re about which is winning. We’ll address it at the proper time.”
Source: Arizona’s Sports Page
Source: Arizona’s Sports Page
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Give this kid what he wants’: Shaquille O’Neal in favor of Phoenix #Suns keeping Deandre Ayton (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 https://t.co/2sedSIs1qz via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/juhz5DzXYF – 10:36 PM
‘Give this kid what he wants’: Shaquille O’Neal in favor of Phoenix #Suns keeping Deandre Ayton (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 https://t.co/2sedSIs1qz via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/juhz5DzXYF – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones addresses all things Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:31 PM
Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones addresses all things Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Jones’ full response when asked about Deandre Ayton’s season and his future with the Suns as a restricted free agent: pic.twitter.com/XtQWMFe9ia – 5:51 PM
James Jones’ full response when asked about Deandre Ayton’s season and his future with the Suns as a restricted free agent: pic.twitter.com/XtQWMFe9ia – 5:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We want to continue to keep our consistency and continuity and keep the guys that we have.” #Suns GM James Jones when asked about Deandre Ayton’s future with team . – 5:39 PM
“We want to continue to keep our consistency and continuity and keep the guys that we have.” #Suns GM James Jones when asked about Deandre Ayton’s future with team . – 5:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said the Suns want to continue to keep their consistency and continuity when it comes to Deandre Ayton’s future. They will address his free agency at the proper time. – 5:35 PM
James Jones said the Suns want to continue to keep their consistency and continuity when it comes to Deandre Ayton’s future. They will address his free agency at the proper time. – 5:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Deandre had a great season.”
Said Deandre Ayton improved and put in the hard work. As for his restricted free agency?
“We’ll address them at the proper time, but we want to continue to keep our consistency, our continuity” – 5:32 PM
“Deandre had a great season.”
Said Deandre Ayton improved and put in the hard work. As for his restricted free agency?
“We’ll address them at the proper time, but we want to continue to keep our consistency, our continuity” – 5:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns clips
JJ Redick, Pat Beverley on Deandre Ayton https://t.co/P2vWy6PzX9
5 takeaways Game 7 https://t.co/ClOZ9YTPOf
Who should #Suns move? https://t.co/AbkZg1hnwX
Chris Paul ‘not retiring’ https://t.co/PDQVPa7lyk
Devin Booker ‘wrong timing’ https://t.co/vrIrJAwLN3 pic.twitter.com/ySHUk9pwuW – 12:01 PM
Recent #Suns clips
JJ Redick, Pat Beverley on Deandre Ayton https://t.co/P2vWy6PzX9
5 takeaways Game 7 https://t.co/ClOZ9YTPOf
Who should #Suns move? https://t.co/AbkZg1hnwX
Chris Paul ‘not retiring’ https://t.co/PDQVPa7lyk
Devin Booker ‘wrong timing’ https://t.co/vrIrJAwLN3 pic.twitter.com/ySHUk9pwuW – 12:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns podcast, we talked all about Deandre Ayton and his current situation with the Suns
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/RzrElPxBVP – 9:46 PM
On today’s @PHNX_Suns podcast, we talked all about Deandre Ayton and his current situation with the Suns
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/RzrElPxBVP – 9:46 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
i wonder if the pistons sliding past the three primary bigs in the draft lead them to an aggressive deandre ayton pursuit – 8:47 PM
i wonder if the pistons sliding past the three primary bigs in the draft lead them to an aggressive deandre ayton pursuit – 8:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Playoff Pulse: Game 7 flop, Deandre Ayton’s future and Robert Sarver investigation https://t.co/QTekJR04We via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/c7dIeQfPOc – 8:39 PM
#Suns Playoff Pulse: Game 7 flop, Deandre Ayton’s future and Robert Sarver investigation https://t.co/QTekJR04We via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/c7dIeQfPOc – 8:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton’s future in Phoenix is murky, and whatever the Suns decide, they have to get this one right – https://t.co/vHTHLLfQCC via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/NADcVTJyng – 8:02 PM
Deandre Ayton’s future in Phoenix is murky, and whatever the Suns decide, they have to get this one right – https://t.co/vHTHLLfQCC via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/NADcVTJyng – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about the NBA Draft Lottery, all things Ayton, Favors opting in, Hornets and Lakers coach searches and we break down and predict the conference finals. Watch, like and subscribe below. 18K on the way!
youtu.be/TOorKBCj1jA – 7:49 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about the NBA Draft Lottery, all things Ayton, Favors opting in, Hornets and Lakers coach searches and we break down and predict the conference finals. Watch, like and subscribe below. 18K on the way!
youtu.be/TOorKBCj1jA – 7:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Playoff Pulse: Game 7 flop, Deandre Ayton’s future and Robert Sarver investigation (w/video) #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:21 PM
#Suns Playoff Pulse: Game 7 flop, Deandre Ayton’s future and Robert Sarver investigation (w/video) #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:21 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Deandre Ayton doesn’t feel valued by the Suns.
After another postseason failure, the tension is mounting as Phoenix’s former #1 pick is entering restricted free agency without an extension offer.
More for @FOS 👇
frontofficesports.com/is-deandre-ayt… – 3:12 PM
Deandre Ayton doesn’t feel valued by the Suns.
After another postseason failure, the tension is mounting as Phoenix’s former #1 pick is entering restricted free agency without an extension offer.
More for @FOS 👇
frontofficesports.com/is-deandre-ayt… – 3:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the reasons Deandre Ayton’s future in Phoenix feels so murky, the potential outcomes of his restricted free agency, and why the Suns cannot compound their 2018 draft decision by getting this one wrong: bit.ly/3LA46db – 3:09 PM
On the reasons Deandre Ayton’s future in Phoenix feels so murky, the potential outcomes of his restricted free agency, and why the Suns cannot compound their 2018 draft decision by getting this one wrong: bit.ly/3LA46db – 3:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Detroit #Pistons, Orlando #Magic and San Antonio #Spurs lead odds race to land Phoenix #Suns big Deandre Ayton (w/video) #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:05 PM
Detroit #Pistons, Orlando #Magic and San Antonio #Spurs lead odds race to land Phoenix #Suns big Deandre Ayton (w/video) #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons top the odds on Deandre Ayton’s next team, if it’s not the #Suns, from @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/v6EQaMkLWj – 12:31 PM
#Pistons top the odds on Deandre Ayton’s next team, if it’s not the #Suns, from @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/v6EQaMkLWj – 12:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix’s appalling Game 7 loss to Luka Doncic cast their first Deandre Ayton decision in a bad light, and it put more pressure on their next one. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about DA’s restricted free agency, potential options and what the Suns should do: https://t.co/vHTHLLfQCC pic.twitter.com/bxFwbUoTkr – 10:03 AM
Phoenix’s appalling Game 7 loss to Luka Doncic cast their first Deandre Ayton decision in a bad light, and it put more pressure on their next one. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about DA’s restricted free agency, potential options and what the Suns should do: https://t.co/vHTHLLfQCC pic.twitter.com/bxFwbUoTkr – 10:03 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Is Deandre Ayton a max player? He probably is going to get paid like one nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/16/is-… – 8:50 PM
Is Deandre Ayton a max player? He probably is going to get paid like one nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/16/is-… – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Monty Williams says he and Deandre Ayton haven’t talked 1-on-1 since ‘internal’ Game 7 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:32 PM
Phoenix #Suns: Monty Williams says he and Deandre Ayton haven’t talked 1-on-1 since ‘internal’ Game 7 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:32 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“That was savagery on a whole other level.”
@Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja revisit the moment from Game 7 when Luka cooked Deandre Ayton: https://t.co/Sqid9MVViI pic.twitter.com/MA7gehC69d – 5:07 PM
“That was savagery on a whole other level.”
@Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja revisit the moment from Game 7 when Luka cooked Deandre Ayton: https://t.co/Sqid9MVViI pic.twitter.com/MA7gehC69d – 5:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“#Suns coach Monty Williams said “Deandre’s situation is something we’ll deal with in the summer” when asked if Ayton is part of their long-term future. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs – 2:46 PM
“#Suns coach Monty Williams said “Deandre’s situation is something we’ll deal with in the summer” when asked if Ayton is part of their long-term future. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs – 2:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams stuck to the ‘internal’ stance on what happened with him and Deandre Ayton in Game 7, but said he hasn’t talked to Ayton 1-on-1 since the game.
Said he’s talked the team, but he also said he made a decision not to put Ayton back in as game got out of hand. #Suns – 2:39 PM
Monty Williams stuck to the ‘internal’ stance on what happened with him and Deandre Ayton in Game 7, but said he hasn’t talked to Ayton 1-on-1 since the game.
Said he’s talked the team, but he also said he made a decision not to put Ayton back in as game got out of hand. #Suns – 2:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he and Deandre Ayton have not spoke in a 1-on-1 fashion since he took him out of the game last night. Williams addressed the team as a whole today. – 2:37 PM
Monty Williams said he and Deandre Ayton have not spoke in a 1-on-1 fashion since he took him out of the game last night. Williams addressed the team as a whole today. – 2:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he and Deandre Ayton did not talk about what happened after Game 7. He talked to the team today, but not DA personally – 2:35 PM
Monty Williams said he and Deandre Ayton did not talk about what happened after Game 7. He talked to the team today, but not DA personally – 2:35 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Mavs humiliating the Suns, CP3 and Booker’s G7 duds, LUKA, what’s next for Phoenix, fake Ayton trades, and Warriors-Mavs deep dive preview. Then @Brian Scalabrine on BOS outlasting Giannis, Heat-Celtics preview:
Apple: apple.co/3wqszMi – 2:01 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Mavs humiliating the Suns, CP3 and Booker’s G7 duds, LUKA, what’s next for Phoenix, fake Ayton trades, and Warriors-Mavs deep dive preview. Then @Brian Scalabrine on BOS outlasting Giannis, Heat-Celtics preview:
Apple: apple.co/3wqszMi – 2:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Questions about Deandre Ayton’s ‘character’ and ‘attitude’ prevented rookie max extension, says JJ Redick #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:50 PM
Questions about Deandre Ayton’s ‘character’ and ‘attitude’ prevented rookie max extension, says JJ Redick #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Ayton’s fantastic.” JJ Redick.
“He’s OK.” Patrick Beverley.
The start of a debate between those two about Deandre Ayton. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs pic.twitter.com/7bWqo4rXDc – 11:54 AM
“Ayton’s fantastic.” JJ Redick.
“He’s OK.” Patrick Beverley.
The start of a debate between those two about Deandre Ayton. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs pic.twitter.com/7bWqo4rXDc – 11:54 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from Phoenix #Suns’ Game 7 flop vs. Dallas #Mavericks with Deandre Ayton’s ‘internal,’ with Monty Williams Devin Booker missing and Chris Paul falling short again after being up 2-0 in series #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs https://t.co/elgtaLYYFq via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/4SlEFJl9n4 – 10:20 AM
5 takeaways from Phoenix #Suns’ Game 7 flop vs. Dallas #Mavericks with Deandre Ayton’s ‘internal,’ with Monty Williams Devin Booker missing and Chris Paul falling short again after being up 2-0 in series #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs https://t.co/elgtaLYYFq via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/4SlEFJl9n4 – 10:20 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Leaders in each statistical category in the Mavs-Suns series:
Points:
1. Luka Doncic: 228
2. Devin Booker: 164
Assists:
1. Doncic: 49
2. Chris Paul: 40
Rebounds:
1. Doncic: 69
2. D. Ayton: 57
Steals:
1. Doncic: 15
2. Mikal Bridges: 9
3-pointers:
1. Doncic: 22
2. Crowder: 16 – 10:06 AM
Leaders in each statistical category in the Mavs-Suns series:
Points:
1. Luka Doncic: 228
2. Devin Booker: 164
Assists:
1. Doncic: 49
2. Chris Paul: 40
Rebounds:
1. Doncic: 69
2. D. Ayton: 57
Steals:
1. Doncic: 15
2. Mikal Bridges: 9
3-pointers:
1. Doncic: 22
2. Crowder: 16 – 10:06 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
/Wizards fans:
Would you explore Deandre Ayton for Kristaps Porzingis? – 10:05 AM
/Wizards fans:
Would you explore Deandre Ayton for Kristaps Porzingis? – 10:05 AM
Lang Greene @LangGreene
Spencer Dinwiddie outscored Chris Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton (who were at home) combined in a Game 7. – 9:23 AM
Spencer Dinwiddie outscored Chris Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton (who were at home) combined in a Game 7. – 9:23 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in the Suns series:
— More points than Booker
— More rebounds than Ayton
— More assists than CP
— More steals than Mikal pic.twitter.com/weRy9Nh8j6 – 8:42 AM
Luka in the Suns series:
— More points than Booker
— More rebounds than Ayton
— More assists than CP
— More steals than Mikal pic.twitter.com/weRy9Nh8j6 – 8:42 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Monty Williams on why Deandre Ayton only played 17 minutes: “It’s internal” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/16/mon… – 8:00 AM
Monty Williams on why Deandre Ayton only played 17 minutes: “It’s internal” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/16/mon… – 8:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This was Deandre Ayton’s last defensive possession of the game that appeared to prompt Monty to sub him out for the final time. pic.twitter.com/Bqj2w47mA9 – 1:26 AM
This was Deandre Ayton’s last defensive possession of the game that appeared to prompt Monty to sub him out for the final time. pic.twitter.com/Bqj2w47mA9 – 1:26 AM
More on this storyline
Do you believe that Deandre wants to be back with the Phoenix Suns? James Jones: I do. Deandre is a big part of what we do. That goes without saying. -via Arizona’s Sports Page / May 19, 2022
“Had a great year, just one of those nights,” said O’Neal as Ayton finished in Sunday’s Game 7 against Dallas with a career playoff-low five points on 2-of-5 shooting. “Phoenix had a great year, just one of those nights. This is a classy organization. This is a classy team. Can’t say bad things about them. They played hard. Again, even great players have one of those nights.” O’Neal, and fellow TNT NBA analysts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley discussed Ayton’s future with the Suns after the top overall seed was eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in Sunday’s Game 7 in Phoenix. “You’ve got to re-sign Ayton,” Barkley said. -via Arizona Republic / May 19, 2022
“(McGee) played well, he was a great addition to the team, but it all hinges on Deandre Ayton,” Barkley said. “It’s him and Booker. They are the guys going forward. Chris is going to be 38 (years old). He’s going to get the ball to the right person, but it’s time for Booker and Ayton. You can’t have a bad game like they did. Chris, he had a tough night, but Ayton and Booker, they’ve got to play well.” -via Arizona Republic / May 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.