Blazers targeting Miles Bridges in free agency?

Another executive said, “I can see Bridges getting $25 million or more. He’s got leverage now. The teams that have room are teams that’ll have interest in Miles. Rich Paul can figure out a team to give him an offer that Charlotte would have to match.” He added, “Bridges has to fit your style. He’s improved so much as a perimeter shooter. I think he’s a two-way guy. I like his athleticism in transition. He’s got a pretty good IQ. He and LaMelo Ball have a good thing going. So many of their assists are instinctual where the defender isn’t looking, and Miles back cuts around him and gets an alley-oop. I can see LaMelo saying he wants the team to keep him.” -via HoopsHype / May 5, 2022