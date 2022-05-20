Draymond Green sees similarities between Luka Doncic, LeBron James

His performances made people compare the 23-year-old point guard to LeBron James. Three-time NBA champion Draymond Green weighed in on the topic in a recent episode of his podcast. “One of the main glaring similarities that stick out at you is how those two guys can manipulate the defense, how those two guys can control the pace of a game,” Green said. “At their size with their passing ability and the way they can put pressure on the rim and pressure on the defense and with the vision that they have they’re a lot alike. “They both understand what they’re trying to get to on the court. And they will be very methodical in getting to whatever it is that they know that they want to get to. There’s not many people in this league that can control a game or control the tempo and a pace of a game like that.
Source: TalkBasket
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the 25th time he’s scored at least 25 points in a playoff game.
Tatum (24 years, 77 days) is the fourth-youngest player in NBA postseason history to reach that mark, trailing LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/JowKJV2GgO – 9:33 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Boston‘s big revenge, Smart vs. Superstar Jimmy, GSW vs Luka and the WTF Suns w/ @Haralabos Voulgaris
—I called @jacko2323 to jinx the red-hot Yankees (it worked)
—An NFL schedule deep dive + a possible holy shit 2022 sleeper w/ @SharpFootball
open.spotify.com/episode/2Vm1zM… – 1:02 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
How Mavs star Luka Doncic reminds Warriors of 2018 West finals matchup vs. James Harden dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:22 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
The illegal screening in our game is crazy!! Needs to be a point of emphasis – 9:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Will Western Conference finals get nastier and more physical? Depends on your point of view, says Draymond Green. More physical? Yes. Nastier? Not necessarily, he says.
mavs.com/lets-get-physi… – 8:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New video: My @sportscenter report from Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, where Luka Doncic had a rude awakening thanks to Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors defense. pic.twitter.com/dxllfdPY2O – 6:45 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green said Klay Thompson is back.
“I hope he doesn’t believe that narrative because it kind of sounds like he does. To say I’m still working to get back, no the hell he not. He’s back.” pic.twitter.com/vpWVzY1Mu4 – 5:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Luka Doncic watched the Euroleague semifinal Barcelona-Real Madrid in Bay Area. That was his reaction after Real’s victory. #F4GLORY #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/u6hti4MetN – 5:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James says he still plans to play with son Bronny in NBA nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/19/leb… – 5:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Draymond Green on the challenge of guarding Jalen Brunson, as opposed to players he’s guarded more often. pic.twitter.com/XJHhifLZQT – 4:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Draymond riffs on Klay Thompson. “Give that man his credit.” pic.twitter.com/GhdLImZvhL – 4:33 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green on Klay Thompson’s comeback from injury at this stage: “Give that man his credit.” – 4:32 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green said Klay Thompson doesn’t need to work his way back. He said he’s back now. – 4:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Draymond Green ahead of Game 2: “I think it’ll get a lot more physical but not testy or nasty because we’re not a testy and nasty team and they’re not a testy and nasty team. … Memphis is a testy and nasty team, but that’s not who Dallas is and that’s not who we are.” – 4:29 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jay Williams calls out Luka Doncic over his defensive effort vs. the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/19/esp… – 4:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
More than a half-hour after Mavs’ practice ended, Luka Doncic is still locked into watching Real Madrid in the EuroLeague final four. pic.twitter.com/VARSM8V9D2 – 4:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Old habits die hard for Luka Doncic #F4Glory pic.twitter.com/ovYu4ql3Xu – 3:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Lol
Dude really said: “I’m incredibly worried about Luka Doncic and y’all should be too”
The good part about these shows is they are never prisoners of the moment pic.twitter.com/U5koJGj9tp – 3:34 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Did ‘Playoff Jimmy’ Butler send a message? Would a Warriors title hurt KD’s reputation? Why are NBA ratings up without LeBron? & more! Guests: @Tmac_213 @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Keegan Murray on his former teammate Luka Garza: “He’s been a key influence on me.” Murray’s dad is from Battle Creek. pic.twitter.com/pPtUhd1v5R – 3:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Just talked to Keegan Murray about the biggest misconception about his game, being “21 in an 18yos body,” Luka Garza and, yes, he’s been talking to the Pistons pic.twitter.com/cJsiAXN6lv – 2:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Keegan Murray’s talked to the Pistons. Has been in touch with his former teammate, Luka Garza, about the draft process – 2:45 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Listen to a breakdown of Game 1, and hear one thing Draymond Green was right about in the 2018 Kevin Durant argument on the Warriors’ Multiverse podcast by @Clutch Points.
🎧Listen: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 1:38 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bronny James will headline @TheBattleUS this weekend in NYC and it sounds like LeBron could make an appearance pic.twitter.com/E4Jklc7ews – 12:14 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The right mix of grateful and hungry, these Warriors put on defensive masterpiece against Luka Doncic in WCF opener
sports.yahoo.com/grateful-hungr… – 11:50 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Warriors defense to start the game against Luka was super-impressive. They threw the kitchen sink at him, made him work on defense, pressured him in the backcourt (change from last rd. against Ja).
He was totally gassed nine minutes into the game.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic takes responsibility for Game 1 loss: As a leader I’ve got to be better for the whole group
sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 10:46 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In each of the last four years, the winner of the NBA’s MVP award was a player originally drafted outside the lottery.
The last No. 1 overall pick to win MVP was LeBron back in 2012-13 – 10:32 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Luka Doncic sounds off on the battle scar he received in Game 1 and praises the Warriors’ defense. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/19/luk… – 10:21 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Lakers superstar LeBron James on #Pacers rookie Chris Duarte: “He’s big time. Very poised, great shot and just plays like the 24-year-old young man that he is. … Indy got a good one.” indystar.com/story/sports/2… – 10:12 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 6-18 FG
✅ 7 TOV
It’s the first time Doncic has recorded more turnovers than FG made in a playoff game.
He also recorded the worst plus-minus of his postseason career (-30). pic.twitter.com/KfQA7Pde3o – 9:11 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors limited Luka Doncic and cruised to a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:05 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Draymond Green shouting out how one mistake for the Warriors means a Davis Bertans 3 in the Western Conference Finals is not what I pictured in November – 12:04 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond Green tonight:
10 PTS
9 REB
3 AST
2 STL
4-6 FG
He was +25 in under 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/HfoNbJdRlW – 11:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dallas is all screwed up by the Warriors transition and shooting right now. DFS just left Draymond right under the basket and didn’t hand him off to anyone to try to get out to the arc. Easy dunk. – 11:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mavericks getting their first taste of a Warriors squad with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in the rotation. Warriors with their largest lead now, up 22 on Dallas with 2:00 remaining in the 3rd quarter. – 10:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Poole in, Mavs go to the 3-guard look. No Draymond, will be a challenge for GSW to guard. – 10:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Why an intentional foul like that by Draymond for his 4th? He’s playing great on D and then a miserable decision. Just let him have that one it was a great pass. – 10:29 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Draymond was in the refs faces twice already and no T. Dinwiddie does it once…instant whistle… – 9:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good non-challenge by Kerr, but that’s a tough call on Draymond. – 9:53 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Draymond might be right that his rep gets him more flagrants, but it also lets him get away with a TON of barking at the refs that no one else gets away with.
Dinwiddie just got a tech for something Dray has done 5x already this game. – 9:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond with another great defensive possession directing traffic. Dallas tried to get him stuck defending Bullock on the perimeter but he still was able to stop Brunson and direct his man onto Bullock. – 9:52 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Draymond bringing the same energy to this game as his podcast. Good to see. – 9:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors hold the Mavericks to 18 points in the first quarter of this series. Dodged a few open bullets from 3. But good activity, nice two-way Wiggins quarter, Draymond Green punctuated it with a block and Kevon Looney looks playable so far against the Kleber lineups. – 9:32 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
This defense from Draymond is absolutely insanely amazing pic.twitter.com/hnCSJfiPWJ – 9:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Draymond Green doing his best Jimmy Butler impression with that corner block – 9:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond AND Steph were there on that long close out to the corner. Looked like an easy bucket for Dallas. Great way to end the quarter. – 9:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
What a block by draymond. He had that play diagnosed, weakside corner… – 9:29 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Wiggins passing up a layup to find Draymond in the Corner is a choice. – 9:18 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Andrew Wiggins starts off guarding Luka and Draymond Green on Brunson. That’s interesting. – 9:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are staying traditional with their starters in Game 1 vs Mavericks.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:36 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on who Luka reminds him of: “Luka reminds me of Luka. He’s one of a kind. You can compare him to the shooting of Larry Bird, his smile of Magic (Johnson), his play-making ability of Magic. A current player — LeBron. He just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron.” – 8:33 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When Jason Kidd was asked who Luka Doncic reminds him of, he mentioned a few players, including LeBron James.
“Just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron.” – 7:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jason Kidd says Luka is a combination of Bird, Magic and LeBron (although not athletically). – 7:38 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
David Roddy at NBA draft combine:
6’6″ w/ shoes, 6’11.5″ span, 8’9″ reach, 11.6% body fat, 35.5″ max vertical
Draymond Green:
6’7.5″ w/ shoes, 7’1.25″ span, 8’9″ reach, 11.3% body fat, 33″ max vertical
They’re fairly different players, but that’s an interesting physical comp. pic.twitter.com/PYzMLfe8Oa – 5:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss fan reactions to (our) AD trade ideas and reports of coaching candidates being asked about Russ, plus LeBron’s Twitter Q&A! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thanks.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lis… – 12:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jayson Tatum was a baby by NBA standards when LeBron James terrorized his Celtics in the Eastern finals. As Tatum comes of age as an MVP candidate, he’s met a new nightmare: Jimmy Butler. Final Thoughts from Game 1, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3318511/2022/0… – 11:54 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over each player’s first 23 playoff games,
Luka Doncic is averaging:
* more assists than Steph Curry, Walt Frazier or Dame Lillard
* more rebounds than Giannis, Kevin Durant, or LeBron
* more 3PT’s than Ray Allen, Trae Young, Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving
https://t.co/oTZT6yXZ82 pic.twitter.com/4FCEf8ovid – 9:27 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 4 STL
It’s the 40th time Tatum has scored at least 20 points in a playoff game.
He’s the fifth player in NBA history to reach that mark before his 25th birthday (Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwyane Wade). pic.twitter.com/8dBBYz88kh – 9:21 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jimmy Butler did it all last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 4 STL
✅ 3 BLK
Since the NBA started recording steals and blocks in 1973-74, Butler is just the third player to record at least 40p/5r/5a/3s/3b in a playoff game. He joins LeBron James (2x) and Elvin Hayes. pic.twitter.com/C6MPfigFP6 – 9:01 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jimmy Butler is having an all-time postseason.
LeBron. Jordan. Kawhi.
The only players in modern NBA history with a higher BPM than 2022 Playoff Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/OUlOtVX5Cr – 7:56 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Prior to the 2018 NBA Draft, Draymond Green told the Warriors’ front office, “There are 82-game players, then there are 16-game players.” He told them to target 16-game players.
Jimmy Butler is a 16-game player, who elevates his game in the postseason: basketballnews.com/stories/jimmy-… – 12:09 AM
Prior to the 2018 NBA Draft, Draymond Green told the Warriors’ front office, “There are 82-game players, then there are 16-game players.” He told them to target 16-game players.
StatMuse @statmuse
40/5/5 playoff games in Heat history:
3 — Jimmy Butler
2 — LeBron James
2 — Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/lAXoWp0MLV – 11:23 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Mike Brown gave credit to Steph Curry and Draymond Green for helping with the decision to start Kevon Looney in Game 6 against the Grizzlies. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/14/mik… – 8:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are 68-19 in playoffs when Draymond Green takes at least 9 shots.
“… his offensive input kind of gets pushed to the bottom of that priority list a little bit. Maybe a little bit too much.” — Steph Curry
Why he should keep trying to score.
https://t.co/bTLHZLZf3C pic.twitter.com/kIwWDd0QaI – 7:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
We already knew Draymond Green was a big Doncic fan. The feeling is mutual. pic.twitter.com/wBHfOX3q6e – 6:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic: “Obviously, Klay and Steph are incredible offensive guys, but I think the key to the Warriors’ team is Draymond. He’s just unbelievable. I really respect him and everything he does.”
That includes trash talk. “That’s the fun of the game. I love that part.” – 5:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Luka Doncic soundbites on the Warriors today. He talked style of play, Draymond Green and the Chase Center crowd: “This a loud gym, man. I’m not lying.” pic.twitter.com/XKXaEEiGGK – 5:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James won 31 playoff series from 2011 to 2020.
Michael Jordan won 30 playoff series in his career. pic.twitter.com/Y56A4cfAZk – 1:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James: Luka Doncic is my favorite player dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:16 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“I love aggressive Draymond, that’s the best version of him.” — Steve Kerr
Draymond Green came out in Game 6 looking to punish Memphis. The Warriors will need that same approach against Dallas. When he plays that way, the Warriors usually win.
https://t.co/GMZcp9XOII pic.twitter.com/KAb5G1fTKx – 11:18 AM
Jabari Smith, Auburn Musselman on offense: “He’s so unique with his ability to make shots from so deep and doesn’t need a lot of dribbles to get them off. He can shoot over people. There’s just not a lot of guys his age or size who can shoot transition 3s off the run and catch like he can. It’s a little bit like Klay Thompson, who doesn’t dribble a lot and can be in a dead sprint, catch, plant and stick it. Jabari does that really well, which is a remarkable thing at 6-10. Our plan was just to crowd him, not let him go left at all. We felt like if he got the left-hand, 1-2 dribble, he was virtually unstoppable. He’s really unique, because you don’t often see a right-handed player love to put the ball on the deck with his left hand. We went through all his makes and felt like he was probably the most unique right-hand guy we’ve ever seen.” -via The Athletic / May 20, 2022
“You can’t speed Luka up. Luka is going to get to what he wants to get to You can’t speed LeBron James up. LeBron James is going to get to exactly what he wants to get to. “Luka’s 23, obviously he can’t do it at the level that LeBron does it at yet as consistent as LeBron because LeBron has done it for so long. He’s seen every defense possible. You just can’t teach experience. But Luka has that thing. He 100 percent has that think. And he does it often. So, I definitely see the similarities there.” -via TalkBasket / May 20, 2022
Brad Townsend: Also according to TNT, Wednesday night’s 9.4 rating in Dallas was the network’s strongest in Dallas since Game 2 of the Mavs-Lakers WCS (15.0 rating). In San Francisco, Wednesday’s rating was 17.8. -via Twitter @townbrad / May 19, 2022
