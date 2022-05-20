Jason Kidd denies knowledge of Luka Doncic being sick

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Celtics fans: We scored 70 by halftime!
Luka: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/pNFUCsXN4N – 10:14 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs up 72-58 at the half. Luka has 24-3-6, Jalen has 20 pts, Reggie 13 pts. Mavs are 15 of 27 from 3. – 10:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steph Curry scored 20 points in the first half, but Luka Doncic’s 24 and Jalen Brunson’s 20 have the Mavs up 72-58. – 10:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail the Mavericks 72-58 at halftime. Doncic has 24 points and Brunson added 20. Curry leads Golden State with 20 points. Warriors committed 10 turnovers and allowed Dallas to shoot 52 percent. – 10:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Of note: Warriors avoided going much to the smaller Poole, Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond lineup to open the series. Just closed the final 1:36 of first half on a quick 10-5 burst. Would’ve been 10-2 if not for that Luka bomb. Could see Kerr giving it a longer test drive in 2H. – 10:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic claps and nods his head to a heckling Warriors fan as he walks off the court — after making that outrageous 30-footer to be the shot clock and give Dallas a 72-58 lead. – 10:12 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
That’s a tough three. Killed that halftime momentum. Salute Luka 🫡 – 10:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic seemed to enjoy his chat with a courtside fan on the way to the locker room. His 30-ish-footer was a hell of a way to respond to the Warriors’ run. – 10:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors go on a run, Luka tells Chase to sit down with a 28-footer.
72-58 at the half. Luka with 24. Steph with 20. Brunson with 20. – 10:11 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
That Luka 3 before the half was worth at least 7 points in reality. – 10:11 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Best part of this game so far is Luka hasn’t had to expend much – he got a nice 5.5m gametime rest to start the 2Q and they haven’t really had the chance to grind on him at all. – 10:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
51 points on 25 FG attempts for Luka, Brunson and Bullock
48 points on 37 FG attempts for the Warriors team – 10:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Luka with 19, Brunson with 19, Dallas 14-26 from 3. Recipe for an 18-point lead – 10:02 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Not sure why the Warriors are doubling Doncic in the post. Let him go 1v1 all game. They’re shooting 50 percent from 3. Why give them more good looks? – 10:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has 18, Brunson 16. Pretty stout 1-2 punch.
Warriors’ backcourt: Curry has 11, Thompson 4.
And Curry just picked up his third foul. – 9:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka giving it up, cutting and getting it back to collapse the defense again. – 9:55 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
That 3 by Dorian puts the Mavs up 53-34 with 7:08 left in the second quarter. And Luka is getting plenty of rest. Luka hasn’t played since the 1st quarter ended with the Mavs up 32-25. – 9:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s another blowout in the making. That’s all the Mavericks play anymore. They are up 53-34 with 7:08 left in the half. Luka getting a nice, long rest with video reviews and lots of stoppages of play. And the lead has more than doubled. – 9:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
What is it with these guys and the non-Doncic minutes. Almost every time – 9:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
My goodness. Mavs doing all of this with Doncic on the bench. Dallas outscores Golden State 21-7 to start the second quarter to take a 53-34 lead. – 9:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Dallas just crushed the Warriors 21-9 in the minutes that both Curry/Doncic rested. That’s a huge swing pocket in this series. Mavericks up 19. Might be worth trying Kuminga/Moody in that Lee slot in second half. – 9:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Latvian Laser has changed this game … and Luka getting a NICE recharge stretch. – 9:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
what was that shot by Klay. Mavs trucking them in non-Luka minutes is not great Bob. – 9:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Just like that, Mavericks have a game-high 19-point lead midway through the second quarter. Doncic and Brunson have a combined 31 points. – 9:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Dallas is now 10 of 20. The lead is up to 19. The Warriors are -12 in the non-Steph/non-Luka minutes – 9:48 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
21-9 start to the third quarter for the Mavericks in the non-Curry, non-Luka minutes – 9:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors should pull a page out of Mavs coach Jason Kidd’s book and just run into some of these Mavs guys on the bench who are too close to the court. – 9:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Luka going off isn’t the problem for Golden State. It’s the turnovers (8) and the fact that Jalen Brunson is 5-7 from the field. – 9:41 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Luka Doncic scored 18 first-quarter points to give the Mavs a 32-28 lead over the Warriors. Let’s see who makes the better adjustments in the second. – 9:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors trail 32-25
-Super sloppy start
-Poor early efense
-Nice recovery after being -13
-Curry 11, Wiggins 7
-Luka (18 pts) playing with a vengeance – 9:35 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Luka has 18 after 1Q. He’s getting a 50-point trip dub tonight. – 9:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
We’re getting to the point with Luka where the conversations are going to be:
“He’s the best player in the world.”
“Over KD? Over Giannis the last Finals MVP?! Over Jokic the two time reigning MVP?!”
“Yes, he’s better.”
“Well, hard to argue with that.” – 9:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The broadcast report on Luka is like, “He contracted MRSA, he got burned saving a cat from a house fire, his spleen ruptured, and his shoulder hurts.” and cuts to him wincing in pain as he shoots a free throw.
*Game starts*
Luka: I’m going to score 18 this quarter. – 9:33 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Luka had 20 in Game 1. He has 18 in the first quarter of Game 2. – 9:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail the Mavericks 32-25 after one. Luka Doncic already has 18 points on 6-9 shooting. Steve Kerr figured it would go down like this in Game 2.
Curry leads Golden State with 11 points, Wiggins has 7 points. – 9:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Luka with 18 in the first after just 20 in all of Game 1. Not bothered as much by Wiggins’ defense. Getting what he wants, when he wants – 9:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Warriors 32-25 after the first quarter. Luka Doncic has 18 points and already as many buckets as all of Game 1. – 9:32 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka had 20 pts in Game 1. After the first quarter tonight, he has 18 pts. Mavs up 32-25. – 9:31 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka had 20 points in Game 1. He’s got 18 after the first quarter tonight as Mavericks are up 32-25 after 12 minutes. – 9:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
18 points in the first quarter for Doncic. I’d say he’s feeling OK. – 9:31 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Luka did a lot of posting up on Klay last game. He’s realizing off the bounce is the move. Wiggs subs right back in. – 9:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Probably best for the Warriors to mirror Andrew Wiggins’ minutes with Luka Doncic. Wiggins left and Luka got two straight pretty easy blow by buckets. – 9:29 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
It’s a much different Luka Doncic here in Game 2. Buckets coming a little too easy in the opening quarter. 16 points with still a minute left in the period for Dallas. – 9:29 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Wiggins is the barometer that’ll determine the success of Dallas’ defensive strategy. Not just because he can make Luka work, but also because Dallas will leave him to overload elsewhere and trust they can close hard on him and he won’t make the next play. So far, he has. – 9:28 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs were outscored by 10 in 3:32 with Frank Ntilikina on the court. He was key contributor late in Suns series, but Warriors are happy to let him shoot and it hurt Mavs. Will be interesting to see if Jason Kidd goes back to him later. – 9:27 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Any shot Luka doesn’t take is a win for the Warriors’ defense. – 9:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steph is 3-4 from deep to start. This should be one hell of a duel between him and Doncic tonight. – 9:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Give me an off-the-dribble, contested pullup three by Luka over a wide-open corner three from Ntilikina every time. – 9:23 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka doing Luka things. You know what that means. He has 12 pts. Mavs up 26-10. – 9:21 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Luka Doncic update for Game 2. @NBAonTNT #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Yv8o9BtLMU – 9:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Early adjustment from Mavs: off a miss, setting the screen at halfcourt with Curry’s man to give Luka more space to attack. If I’m GSW I respond by doubling hard there and making them give it up to Bullock in space. – 9:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Luka Doncic goes right at Andrew Wiggins on Dallas’ first possession of the game and sinks a fade-away. Then knocks down a 3-pointer next trip down. – 9:04 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Congrats everyone, we made it to another day where we get to watch Luka Doncic play playoff basketball. – 9:03 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
How do you do, fellow kids?
Jason Kidd is Steve Buscemi. pic.twitter.com/Z09bzT7am0 – 8:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry
8:02 @theeagledallas – 8:32 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Luka debuts a new all white Jordan Luka 1 tonight. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HkocOREMcr – 8:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is busting out a new colorway for his Jordan signature shoes. pic.twitter.com/PnHJ3YphgX – 8:01 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
A new Jordan LUKA 1 for @Luka Doncic tonight! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/EkXJpAyVwO – 8:00 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd said Luka “is fine. To my knowledge he was good this morning. I don’t know if he was sick or not sick.” – 7:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd calls Stephen Curry “the best conditioned athlete in this game,” a major factor in making him so hard to guard. – 7:36 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“He’s fine,” Jason Kidd says of Luka Doncic. I’m told that Doncic was a bit under the weather during and after Game 1, but he was a full participant and practice yesterday and is ready to roll tonight. – 7:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on report about Luka Doncic being sick after Game 1: “He’s fine. To my knowledge he was good this morning. He was good this afternoon. I don’t know if he was sick or not sick. He’s fine.” – 7:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Kidd said Luka is “fine,” adding he doesn’t know if he was “sick or not sick.” – 7:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Thinking back to Luka Doncic stating plainly what the adjustment will be tonight in game two. pic.twitter.com/p6WDdJ5XmZ – 7:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Source: Luka Doncic is ‘good to go’ for Mavs-Warriors Game 2 despite reported sickness dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source: Luka Doncic is ‘good to go’ for Mavs-Warriors Game 2 despite reported sickness dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:47 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Nobody has ever won an NBA title with Luka Doncic’s usage rate. What is the history of high-usage stars in the playoffs, and can the Mavericks star break the mold?
theringer.com/2022/5/20/2306… – 1:21 PM
Nobody has ever won an NBA title with Luka Doncic’s usage rate. What is the history of high-usage stars in the playoffs, and can the Mavericks star break the mold?
Tim Cato @tim_cato
Slovenia’s obsession with Luka Doncic is growing ever larger these playoffs. even grandmas are waking up in the middle of the night to watch him.
i talked to Slovenians about the country’s pride in a superstar very much their own: theathletic.com/3324315/2022/0… – 1:07 PM
Slovenia’s obsession with Luka Doncic is growing ever larger these playoffs. even grandmas are waking up in the middle of the night to watch him.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1995, the @Phoenix Suns Kevin Johnson had 46 points and 10 assists in a Game 7 loss to the Rockets in the conference semis.
Johnson is one of 10 players in NBA history to record at least 45p/10a in a playoff game, and one of only two to do so in a Game 7 (Luka Doncic). pic.twitter.com/atMkJVedwZ – 1:01 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive with Jason Kidd:
-Why he’s one of the few former superstar players who has found success as a coach
-How he has matured over the last eight years
-How Frank Vogel influenced him
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 12:58 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
I’m convinced that Luka Doncic is the Undertaker meme.
Luka is 21-5 after a loss this season and a ridiculous 20-6-0 against the spread, by far the best among NBA stars.
DAL+6 and +210 ML at @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/EUXHIQzR0S – 12:36 PM
I’m convinced that Luka Doncic is the Undertaker meme.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New @Zach Kram on Luka and high usage stars in the playoffs: theringer.com/2022/5/20/2306… – 10:56 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Boston‘s big revenge, Smart vs. Superstar Jimmy, GSW vs Luka and the WTF Suns w/ @Haralabos Voulgaris
—I called @jacko2323 to jinx the red-hot Yankees (it worked)
—An NFL schedule deep dive + a possible holy shit 2022 sleeper w/ @SharpFootball
open.spotify.com/episode/2Vm1zM… – 1:02 AM
New BS Podcast!
Brad Townsend @townbrad
How Mavs star Luka Doncic reminds Warriors of 2018 West finals matchup vs. James Harden dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:22 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Coach Jason Kidd in the Jordan IV at @Dallas Mavericks practice! #MFFL #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/xgsS3oRbK7 – 6:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s inefficient Game 1 vs. Warriors’ box-and-1, zone, full-court defenses: “He understands what they’re trying to do, and he’ll be better.” – 11:29 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Andrew Wiggins blowing up Jason Kidd’s plan of getting it out of Steph’s hands. pic.twitter.com/8TsUMZP9Do – 9:32 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on who Luka reminds him of: “Luka reminds me of Luka. He’s one of a kind. You can compare him to the shooting of Larry Bird, his smile of Magic (Johnson), his play-making ability of Magic. A current player — LeBron. He just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron.” – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mavericks were the slowest paced team in the NBA this season. Jason Kidd: “We don’t want it to be a track meet. We want to play our pace. Hopefully they’ll join us.” Steve Kerr said Luka can’t be sped up in halfcourt, but wants Warriors to run off misses. – 7:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on the Mavs’ $50K fine for bench decorum: “Who complained? It was a blowout, so I don’t think the fans were complaining, and I thought the guys did what they’re supposed to do. They’re cheering on their guys.”
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding the Mavs playing at a slow pace, Jason Kidd said “We don’t want this to be a track meet.” He said the Warriors will try to push them in transition. “Both teams will be fighting to see what speed we’re gonna play tonight.” – 7:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jason Kidd on the Warriors’ pace: “We don’t want this to be a track meet. We want to play at our pace and hopefully they’ll join us.” – 7:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Kidd said he learned a lot as an assistant coach under Frank Vogel during the Lakers’ championship run in 2020. – 7:42 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When Jason Kidd was asked who Luka Doncic reminds him of, he mentioned a few players, including LeBron James.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jason Kidd says Luka is a combination of Bird, Magic and LeBron (although not athletically). – 7:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd on the $50K “bench decorum” fine:
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Kidd isn’t quite sure what the Mavs did wrong to get fined.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on $50K fine for bench decorum violations: “I know about the fine. Just trying to figure out what we did wrong to get the fine. We’ll see tomorrow why we got the fine. … And then who complained? It was a blowout, so I don’t think the fans complained.” – 7:35 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said his main memory of competing against Jason Kidd was when they played against each other in the 03 NBA Finals.
He then corrected himself.
“I was watching for the most part. He was playing.” – 7:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hometown Kidd: Mavs’ Jason Kidd returns home all grown up, with the same winning mindset dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:42 PM
More on this storyline
A source told The Dallas Morning News on Friday afternoon that Luka Doncic is “good to go” despite the comments from TNT play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan after Doncic’s Game 1 struggles on Wednesday night. Doncic, like the rest of his team, endured a poor shooting performance in the Western Conference finals opener. He scored 20 points and shot 33.3% from the floor, his lowest marks this postseason. -via Dallas Morning News / May 20, 2022
Harlan, who will do play-by-play for broadcast throughout this series, said an illness may have compounded Doncic’s issues. “I hear he’s sick today,” Harlan told KNBR’s Greg Papa and John Lund on Thursday (via NBC Sports). “I guess he was up most of the night and ill. I’ve heard it now from two different people, so I’m assuming it’s probably true.” -via Dallas Morning News / May 20, 2022
Vincent Goodwill: Looks like Luka Doncic’s left thigh is wrapped up before Mavericks practice begins. He started limping a bit in the second half -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / May 3, 2022
