Kenny Atkinson the third finalist for Lakers head coaching job

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles. – 2:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Charlotte Hornets are planning to conduct a second interview with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 5:12 PM

