Kenny Atkinson the third finalist for Lakers head coaching job

Shams Charania: Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles. – 2:07 PM
Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles. – 2:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Charlotte Hornets are planning to conduct a second interview with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 5:12 PM
The Charlotte Hornets are planning to conduct a second interview with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 5:12 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among candidates who’ve advanced to the final round of interviews for the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 20, 2022
Shams Charania: The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 12, 2022
Main Rumors, Coaching, Kenny Atkinson, Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.