Knicks interested in Malcolm Brogdon?

The Pacers are at a crossroads, trying to figure out if they are totally rebuilding or going for it next season after trading Sabonis to Sacramento in a big package that landed young point guard Tyrese Haliburton, among others. Haliburton’s addition has made the Pacers evaluate the future of their incumbent point guard, Malcom Brogdon, whom the Knicks have some interest in as he’s a better defender and with more size than free agent Jalen Brunson. Brogdon is 6-foot-5 but comes with a heavy contract. With the Knicks desperate for a playmaking point guard, the Pacers hold two potential targets in Turner and Brogdon. -via New York Post / May 20, 2022
The Pacers’ expected exploration of point guard Malcolm Brogdon’s trade market is another looming wild card this summer. The Minnesota Timberwolves are believed to be similarly willing to gauge D’Angelo Russell’s trade value. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022
Marc Stein on the Pacers: They’ve definitely left the impression around the league that they’re going to trade Brogdon. I think that’s very likely -via marcstein.substack.com / April 16, 2022
