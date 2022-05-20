NBA announces 1st and 2nd Team All-Defense, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo

May 20, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
We’re getting to the point with Luka where the conversations are going to be:
“He’s the best player in the world.”
“Over KD? Over Giannis the last Finals MVP?! Over Jokic the two time reigning MVP?!”
“Yes, he’s better.”
“Well, hard to argue with that.” – 9:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This was my full — and official — ballot for NBA All-Defensive Teams:
First Team
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Draymond Green
C: Bam Adebayo
G: Marcus Smart
G: Mikal Bridges
Second Team
F: Evan Mobley
F: Jaren Jackson Jr.
C: Rudy Gobert
G: Jrue Holiday
G: Matisse Thybulle – 9:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Smart, Gobert, Antetokounmpo headline NBA All-Defensive Team nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/20/sma…9:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive First Team 🔒
▫️ Marcus Smart
▫️ Mikal Bridges
▫️ Rudy Gobert
▫️ Giannis Antetokounmpo
▫️ Jaren Jackson Jr.
➡️ https://t.co/KZQKpCmqy5 pic.twitter.com/JCl3gh6nvC8:48 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday named to NBA all-defensive teams jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 8:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players this season who received both an MVP vote and an All-Defense selection:
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
End of list. pic.twitter.com/MMBfOpP8t88:45 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn
With the #NBA All-Defense teams announced, if there was an equivalent of the #NHL Selke Award (best two-way player), it would go to Giannis like every year, right? – 8:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My All-Defense votes were …
1st Team
Antetokounmpo, Giannis (MIL)
Bridges, Mikal (PHX)
Adebayo, Bam (MIA)
Smart, Marcus (BOS)
Beverley, Patrick (MIN)
2nd Team
Jackson Jr., Jaren (MEM)
Green, Draymond (GSW)
Thybulle, Matisse (PHI)
Tatum, Jayson (BOS)
Gobert, Rudy (UTA) – 8:25 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
First Team All-Defensive is Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rudy Gobert.
Second Team All-Defensive is Jrue Holliday, Matisse Thybulle, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Robert Williams III. pic.twitter.com/GGoAbSvOeI8:14 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA All-Defensive Teams:
First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart
Second Team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It was the fifth career all-defensive team selection for Giannis Antetokounmpo (four first-teams, one second-team), tying him with Hall of Famer Sidney Moncrief for most in franchise history. – 8:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2021-22 NBA All-Defensive teams:
First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart
Second team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III – 8:11 PM

Bobby Marks: Robert Williams has a $223,215 bonus as part of his rookie extension. However, because Williams is still in the fourth year of his rookie scale contract, the bonus is not earned. The bonus is now deemed likely and his cap hit for 2022-23 is adjusted to $10,937,502. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / May 20, 2022
Andrew Lopez: NBA All-Rookie teams First: Scottie Barnes Cade Cunningham Jalen Green Evan Mobley Franz Wagner Second: Ayo Dosunmu Chris Durate Josh Giddey Bones Hyland Herb Jones -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / May 18, 2022

