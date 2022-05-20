'Optimism' regarding PJ Tucker injury status

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is questionable to play in Game 3 Saturday against Boston. Big news, as he’s yet to play in the conference finals and has missed the last four games. PJ Tucker (knee) is also questionable. – 5:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry upgraded to questionable for game 3
PJ Tucker also questionable – 5:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker both listed as questionable for Game 3. – 5:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The entire Heat roster is traveling to Boston, including Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. An injury report is expected later. – 1:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s the play where PJ Tucker hurt his left knee. You can see him grab at it after closing out on Horford. And we clearly limited for the remainder of the first half. pic.twitter.com/I63ng8lHbf – 11:06 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘They set out to embarrass us. They did embarrass us.’ Jimmy Butler sounds off after Celtics destroyed his Heat in Game 2; PJ Tucker to seek MRI on his knee @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-h… – 12:03 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Putting everybody’s recency bias aside from tonight
This Heat team NEEDS PJ Tucker on this run
That’ll be the focus now – 11:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo said PJ Tucker insists that he’ll be good to go. He’ll be evaluated again tomorrow, of course. – 11:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Looks like Jayson Tatum got poked in the eye by PJ Tucker on that last drive, or hit near his eye. He was grabbing at it during that entire exchange. – 9:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams hitting PJ Tucker with the too small is a glitch in the matrix – 9:43 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Rather rough start for Rob Williams, including getting beat by PJ Tucker for an offensive rebound and foul. – 8:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 19, 2022 – East Finals Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: White, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/uxv2ycZjaW – 8:13 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Reynolds: PJ Tucker, Kyle Lowry (and every other Heat player) are on the plane to Boston today. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / May 20, 2022
Chris Haynes: Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker will undergo an MRI on his left knee tomorrow morning, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 20, 2022
Ira Winderman: Questionable for Heat for Thursday: Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) Max Strus (hamstring) PJ Tucker (calf strain) Gabe Vincent (knee irritation) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 11, 2022
