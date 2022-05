PJ Tucker, Kyle Lowry travel to Boston for Game 3

Kyle Lowry remains out because of a strained left hamstring, but his impact is still being felt through Gabe Vincent. Vincent has filled in for the injured Lowry as the Miami Heat’s starting point guard during most of its playoff run. The Heat entered Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at FTX Arena on Thursday night with a perfect 7-0 record this postseason with Vincent in the starting lineup. “I feel like my IQ has grown a lot being around him,” Vincent said of Lowry’s influence in their first season as teammates. “Learning how to read defenses differently. I think I’ve become a much better passer. A lot of that has to do with being able to see things develop or see where I can get guys the ball where the defense can’t get it. I think you see that most for me particularly with pitching the ball ahead . -via Miami Herald / May 19, 2022