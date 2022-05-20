PJ Tucker, Kyle Lowry travel to Boston for Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We discuss Kyrie getting 7-1 odds on joining the Lakers, a fake Russ-for-Lowry/Robinson trade, and Austin Reaves getting some respect. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=hzrw6H… – 3:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tucker and Lowry traveling to Boston at this hour, but that means nothing regarding their status for Game 3. Status reports for tomorrow coming later today – 1:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Entire Heat roster traveling to Boston today, including P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry. Injury report for Game 3 expected in a few hours. – 1:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The entire Heat roster is traveling to Boston, including Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. An injury report is expected later. – 1:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
PJ Tucker, Kyle Lowry (and every other Heat player) are on the plane to Boston today. – 1:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s the play where PJ Tucker hurt his left knee. You can see him grab at it after closing out on Horford. And we clearly limited for the remainder of the first half. pic.twitter.com/I63ng8lHbf – 11:06 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s playoff fate rests in power of healing for 36-, 37-year-old starters. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Is there time for Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker to the rescue? Or will it all rest on how much heavy lifting Jimmy Butler can endure? – 10:18 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is this Celtics-Heat series over already?
If Kyle Lowry doesn’t return, @Brian Scalabrine thinks it is.
#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/IhAX61u0ve – 8:27 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘They set out to embarrass us. They did embarrass us.’ Jimmy Butler sounds off after Celtics destroyed his Heat in Game 2; PJ Tucker to seek MRI on his knee @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-h… – 12:03 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Putting everybody’s recency bias aside from tonight
This Heat team NEEDS PJ Tucker on this run
That’ll be the focus now – 11:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat said Lowry is making progress but doesn’t describe him as close to returning – 11:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo said PJ Tucker insists that he’ll be good to go. He’ll be evaluated again tomorrow, of course. – 11:21 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Not sure if even a healthy Kyle Lowry, or realistically anything close to resembling that at this point, would be this much of a difference maker. But it would be a start, if he can come back soon. Tucker hopefully too. – 10:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Looks like Jayson Tatum got poked in the eye by PJ Tucker on that last drive, or hit near his eye. He was grabbing at it during that entire exchange. – 9:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams hitting PJ Tucker with the too small is a glitch in the matrix – 9:43 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Rather rough start for Rob Williams, including getting beat by PJ Tucker for an offensive rebound and foul. – 8:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 19, 2022 – East Finals Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: White, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/uxv2ycZjaW – 8:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent again starting for Lowry, along with Butler, Adebayo, Tucker, Strus. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat guard Gabe Vincent explains the Kyle Lowry effect: ‘My IQ has grown a lot being around him’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Smart playing for Boston. Horford playing too if you missed it; team says he never had covid symptoms. All Heat players available except Lowry. – 7:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Gabe Vincent explains the Kyle Lowry effect: ‘My IQ has grown a lot being around him’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:36 PM
More on this storyline
Kyle Lowry remains out because of a strained left hamstring, but his impact is still being felt through Gabe Vincent. Vincent has filled in for the injured Lowry as the Miami Heat’s starting point guard during most of its playoff run. The Heat entered Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at FTX Arena on Thursday night with a perfect 7-0 record this postseason with Vincent in the starting lineup. “I feel like my IQ has grown a lot being around him,” Vincent said of Lowry’s influence in their first season as teammates. “Learning how to read defenses differently. I think I’ve become a much better passer. A lot of that has to do with being able to see things develop or see where I can get guys the ball where the defense can’t get it. I think you see that most for me particularly with pitching the ball ahead. -via Miami Herald / May 19, 2022
Chris Haynes: Miami Heat are listing Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 18, 2022
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra said only light shooting for Kyle Lowry. So basically no new update, likely to be listed as out later. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 18, 2022
