PJ Tucker to undergo MRI

Chris Haynes: Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker will undergo an MRI on his left knee tomorrow morning, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘They set out to embarrass us. They did embarrass us.’ Jimmy Butler sounds off after Celtics destroyed his Heat in Game 2; PJ Tucker to seek MRI on his knee @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-h… – 12:03 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Putting everybody’s recency bias aside from tonight
This Heat team NEEDS PJ Tucker on this run
That’ll be the focus now – 11:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo said PJ Tucker insists that he’ll be good to go. He’ll be evaluated again tomorrow, of course. – 11:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Looks like Jayson Tatum got poked in the eye by PJ Tucker on that last drive, or hit near his eye. He was grabbing at it during that entire exchange. – 9:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams hitting PJ Tucker with the too small is a glitch in the matrix – 9:43 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Rather rough start for Rob Williams, including getting beat by PJ Tucker for an offensive rebound and foul. – 8:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 19, 2022 – East Finals Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: White, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/uxv2ycZjaW – 8:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I’ll again be helping with Heat coverage for the @MiamiHerald tonight, along with @Barry Jackson and @Anthony Chiang. ICYMI, wrote about PJ Tucker after Game 1. miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:03 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Questionable for Heat for Thursday: Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) Max Strus (hamstring) PJ Tucker (calf strain) Gabe Vincent (knee irritation) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 11, 2022
Ky Carlin: Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tomorrow due to right knee inflammation Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker are all also listed as questionable tomorrow Kyle Lowry is out #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / May 1, 2022
